Golf postseason under way
KANE — The District 9 boys’ golf tournament began Wednesday at Pinecrest Country Club.
Five area players — Brookville’s Killian Radel and Logan Girt, and C-L’s Nick Aaron, Rylie Klingensmith and Jordan Hesdon — were trying to make the cut for the second day of the individual tournament scheduled for Saturday.
Last year, Radel, Aaron and Hesdon played at districts in Bradford. Radel and Aaron made the cut to the second round of individual play and Radel tied for 11th with a two-round 176 while Aaron finished 14th with a 187.
The low 16 scores from the first round advance to the second round where the top six finishers advance to regionals.
Monday, the one-round girls’ tournament tees off at Coudersport. Brookville will send Audrey Barrett and Mauve Jordan.
Lions top Forest Area, 7-2
MARIENVILLE — Last Thursday’s 7-2 win at Forest Area hiked the Clarlon-Limestone Lions soccer team’s record to 7-1. Tuesday’s trip to Kane was postponed with no makeup date announced.
Thursday, the Lions visit Ridgway before hosting Elk County Catholic Monday at Clarion High School starting at 6 p.m.
In the win over Forest, Bailee Verdill scored five goals while Brenden Bettwy added two goals for the Lions. Thomas Uckert assisted on four goals while Wyatt Boyden added one helper.
JH football falls to Punxsy
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders junior high football (seventh-and-eighth grade) team dropped a 13-7 decision to Punxsutawney at home last Thursday.
Chase Nimmo caught a 5-yard TD pass from Parker Kalgren for the Raiders’ lone score. J.R. Rahalla blocked a punt and Parker McKillop had an interception on defense.
The Raiders (0-3) were scheduled to visit Union in Rimersburg Thursday for a game against Union/A-C Valley. Next Thursday, the Raiders host Redbank Valley for a 4 p.m. game.
L’jacks swept at Brockway
BROCKWAY — Both Brookville Lumberjacks squads dropped games at Brockway last Saturday. The varsity lost, 16-13, while the junior varsity dropped a 24-6 decision.
In the varsity game, Tyler Barnett scored on a 1-yard run and threw a 1-point conversion pass to Cody Householder, who scored the other TD on a 31-yard run.
For the JVs, Landon Coleman’s 13-yard TD was set up by Mason Porter’s second interception of the game.
The varsity dropped to 1-5 while the junior varsity fell to 0-6. Both teams are at home this Saturday against DuBois with a 3:30 pee wee kickoff.
Team Fritz wins at Pinecrest
BROOKVILLE — The annual Fritz Cup at Pinecrest Country Club held last weekend was won by Team Fritz in a 21-15 match play win over Team Martino.
Teams are constructed via a points system based on finishes at various events throughout the season and former club pro Gregg Fritz and current pro Andy Martino pick teams using the top qualifiers from the point system. The four-year series is now tied at 2-2.
Team Fritz consisted of Tom McClaine, Michael Fritz, Chris Taylor, Dan Olson, Larry Smith, Jim Northey, Jeff Hepler, Don Espy Jr., Matt Megnin, Rick Roberts, Kevin Osborne, Vicki Smith, Nancy Smoose, Deb Fenstermaker, Judy Gatehouse, Jan Johnson and Bonnie Lefevre.
Team Martino had Kyle Cappetta, Tim Kammerdeiner, John McLaughlin, Denny Ames, Wade Northey, Craig Coon, Wally Simpson, Norb Baschnagel, Bob Simpson, Bill Gatehouse, John Alcorn, Sheryl Riesmeyer, Mary Kay Slimak, Linda Gray, Cheryl Kush, Betsy Milford and Judy Roberts.