BALL Opening Day Saturday
BROOKVILLE — While the schedule has finally gotten started this week for Brookville Area Little League, the league did reschedule its Opening Day festivities for this Saturday at the complex.
The schedule is listed below:
Zufall Field: A&M vs. FOE, 10 a.m.; Pirates vs. Edward Nones, 11:45 a.m.; Winners of first two games, 1:30 p.m.; Whitling Eye vs. Miller Fabrication, 3:15 p.m.; Home Run Derby, 5 p.m.; Loser of first two games, 6:15 p.m.
Kirby Field: Whitling Eye vs. S&T Bank, 10 a.m.; Miller Fabrication vs. S&T Bank, 11:45 a.m.; Elite vs. d’Argy Funeral Home, 1:30 p.m.; Allegheny Hauling vs. Elite, 3:15 p.m.; d’Argy vs. Allegheny Hauling, 5 p.m.
Baughman Field: Softball Pitching Clinic, 9 a.m.; Brookville Dental vs. CF Trail Ride, 11 a.m.; Katie’s Kuts vs. Jefferson Paving, 1 p.m.; Blue Angels vs. Bazylak Law, 3 p.m.
Tee-Ball Field: AMR vs. Arby’s, 11 a.m.; Birch Cleaning Service vs. Buff’s Ice Cream, 12:45 p.m.; Fox’s vs. K&T, 2:30 p.m.; KS Horses vs. Wells Auto Wrecking, 4:15 p.m.
The Lucky Lotto and prize drawings will be announced at the conclusion of the Home Run Derby which begins at Zufall Field at 5 p.m.
Jr. Legion season starts Monday
BROOKVILLE — While three non-league games have been already played, Brookville latest entry into the Indiana County Junior American Legion baseball (under-16) league is sponsored by the Brookville Firemen’s Club.
The ICL season starts Monday at Young Township with another road game at Armstrong Wednesday before a home game at McKinley Field next Thursday against Marion Center starting at 6 p.m.
The Firemen are 2-1 in non-league games, beating Walbeck Insurance of Homer City 13-4 and Punxsutawney Post 62 3-2 back on April 23 and 30. They also lost to Marion Center 4-3 on April 30 in Punxsutawney.
The team roster: Landen Marrara, Sergio Sotillo, Dante Morey, Sam Krug, Luke Fiscus, Kai Kaltenbach, Pierson Ruhlman, Easton Belfiore, Kolton Griffin, Parker Kalgren, Will Shofestall, Owen Fleming, Joel Burton, Trenton Colgan, Luke Burton, Kayden Clark, Jack Lipinski and Ladd Blake.
Smith headed to USGA Four-Ball
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Brookville’s Nathan Smith and playing partner Todd White start play in the 7th Annual U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at the Country Club of Birmingham’s West and East courses starting Saturday.
Smith and White won the first event back in 2015. In the four-ball format, each golfer plays his own ball on each hole and at the end of each hole, the player with the lowest score wins that hole for his side in match play. In stroke play, the low score is the team’s score for that hole.
Qualifying for the low 32 teams to enter a match play bracket consists of two rounds Saturday and Sunday. Then on Monday, a 32-team single-elimination match play bracket begins and runs through Wednesday with the semifinal and championship matchups on the final day.
College athlete report
The Penn State Behrend baseball team earned the top seed for the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference and hosts the four-team double-elimination tournament starting Friday.
The Lions open with No. 4 seed LaRoche at 10 a.m. with No. 2 seed Mount Aloysius facing No. 3 Alfred State at 1 p.m. The losers play at 4 p.m.
Saturday, the Friday winners and another elimination game begin at 10 a.m. with the final and “if necessary” game scheduled for Sunday.
Behrend freshman shortstop Chase Palmer of Brookville is hitting .299 with three doubles, four triples and two home runs with 17 runs batted in over 29 games for the 25-11 Lions.
— Freshman left-handed pitcher Jace Miner, the former Brookville Raider, has appeared in 11 games for Wichita State. He’s 0-3 with a 7.96 earned run average over 26 innings. He’s struck out 17 and walked 17. The Shockers took a 16-32 overall record and 5-13 American Athletic Conference mark going into a three-game weekend conference set at home this weekend against Tulane.
— Sophomore Aaron Park, the Brookville Raiders graduate and pitcher for New Jersey Institute of Technology has had 11 appearances for the Highlanders, sporting a 8.47 ERA with an 0-1 record and two saves over 17 innings. He’s struck out 12 and walked 11. The Highlanders took a 21-21 overall record and 13-11 record in the America East Conference going into Friday’s weekend series at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.
— Brookville’s Tanner LaBenne and the rest of his Penn State DuBois teammates open the USCAA Small College World Series Monday at Showers Field in DuBois. The Lions advance as hosts after losing in the Penn State University Athletic Conference final on Monday at Penn State’s Medlar Field in two losses to PSU-Mont Alto, 4-2 and 3-0. LaBenne is hitting .350 (14-for-40) with four doubles and three home runs over 28 games for the 24-12 Lions.
— In softball at Penn State DuBois, Brookville’s Megrah Suhan and her teammates will also play host to the USCAA Small College World Series at Heindl Field starting on Monday. Suhan is hitting .235 over 19 games for the 17-19 Lions.
In track and field:
— Brookville freshman Kyle MacBeth, at Hillsdale College in Michigan, had a couple of big throws in the javelin over a few days. Tuesday at Grand Valley State’s Last Chance Meet. Throwing at the site of the NCAA DII Outdoor Championships at the end of May, MacBeth recorded the first NCAA DII Provo (national qualifying) mark of his career on Tuesday, throwing a career-best mark of 195 feet, 10 inches on his final throw of the competition. MacBeth’s throw is the 35th best at the NCAA DII level so far this season, and moves him closer both to contending for a NCAA DII Outdoor Nationals bid as well as to breaking Hillsdale’s school record mark in the javelin of 201 feet, 2 inches set by Pete Dzwilewski in 1987.
At the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championships at Kentucky Wesleyan last weekend, MacBeth won the javelin with what was then his best-ever throw of 191 feet, 2 inches. Hillsdale finished third in the men’s standings, it’s best finish since 1998.
— Grove City College senior Seth Ray holds the No. 15 spot on the NCAA Division III javelin list at the moment with his best throw of 192 feet, 1 inch. The top 20 throws earn a trip to the national championships held May 26-28 at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Ray will throw at Friday’s Last Chance Meet at Baldwin Wallace before heading to the All-Atlantic Track and Field Championships in Bethlehem May 18-19.
— For Duquesne University at the Atlantic 10 Championships, sophomore and Brookville graduate Ian Thrush was part of the Dukes’ 4x100-meter championship relay with Isaac Elliott, Ryan Marcella and David Williams which won with a time of 41.06 seconds. Thrush also ran in the 200 dash prelims (21.27) and made the finals in the 100 dash after a qualifying time of 10.57, but was injured in the final and did not finish the race. The Dukes wound up finishing fifth in the team standings at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond, Va., last weekend.
— The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships began Thursday at Millersville University and a few area athletes are on the competition lineup.
For the Slippery Rock women, Brookville graduate and junior Danielle MacBeth competes in the heptathlon. For the men, Brookville’s Ethan Brentham is seeded 13th in the 10,000-meter run. Brookville’s Bryan Dworek, who has missed time with injury, ran the 100 dash at last weekend’s 100 dash and finished fourth in the prelims in 11.15 seconds. For the PSACs, he’s listed as a possible member of the 4x100 relay.
IUP’s Addison Singleton of Brookville will run in the 110 and 400 hurdles.