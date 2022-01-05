Taylor 4th at Illinois Open
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Seven members of the Lehigh wrestling team competed at the two-day Illinois Matmen Open, which wrapped-up last Thursday at NOW Arena.
Four of Lehigh’s seven entrants earned top-eight places in the event, led by Sheldon Seymour and Nathan Taylor who both finished fourth in their respective weight classes.
Taylor enjoyed a 4-2 showing at 285 with both setbacks coming against Illinois starter Luke Luffman. He won four straight bouts in the consolations, including a major decision victory, a 6-1 win over Penn starter Ben Goldin and a fall against Pitt’s Jake Slinger in the consolation semifinals.
Taylor, wrestling unattached, sports an 18-9 record in what’s a red-shirt season for the former state champion from Brookville.
Brookville wrestlers to host Johnsonburg
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders were scheduled to start the 2022 calendar season Wednesday night at home against Johnsonburg.
The Raiders were 8-1 going into the matchup with the short-handed Rams, who were likely to field five or six wrestlers for the matchup.
This Friday and Saturday, the Raiders head to the 23-team Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament held at the University of Indiana Pa.
Friday, wrestling begins at 10:30 a.m. and continues through prelims, quarterfinals and a round of consolations. Saturday, action begins at 10 a.m. and continues through the finals that are scheduled to start around 4 p.m.
Next Thursday, the Raiders visit Brockway.
Brookville swimmers back in pool Monday
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area High School swimming teams resume their schedule next week, traveling to Franklin Monday before hosting St. Marys next Thursday.
The Lady Raiders are 3-0 while the Raiders are 2-1.
Lions to face KC, Cranberry
KARNS CITY — The Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team took a 2-5 record into Wednesday’s game at Karns City to start the 2022 calendar year.
The Lions host Cranberry Friday before visiting A-C Valley next Tuesday.
The Lions last played at the Franklin Tournament last Monday and Tuesday where they lost to Franklin (84-45) and North Clarion (59-57).
Junior high hoops swept by Altoona
BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville seventh-and-eighth grade basketball teams lost games to visiting Altoona Tuesday.
The eighth-graders lost 30-27 as Luke Burton scored 17 points for the Raiders, who fell to 2-3.
The seventh-graders lost 24-10 to fall to 3-2. J.R. Rahalla scored three points for the Raiders.
All three junior high teams host Punxsutawney Thursday.
Junior high wrestlers beat Redbank Valley
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders junior high wrestling team topped Redbank Valley, 48-21, last Tuesday to improve its dual meet record to 3-0 going into Wednesday’s match with Johnsonburg.
On the mat, the Raiders and Bulldogs split their four bouts with Lance Spencer and Jordan Hankey winning with pins.
Otherwise, the Raiders won six forfeits while the Bulldogs won two via forfeit. In exhibition bouts, Eric Young and Chase Nimmo won with pins.
Next Thursday, the Raiders also wrestle at Brockway.
More D9 players receive all-state football honors
More all-state recognition followed the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team later last week.
After the PA Football Writers put out their all-state teams in all six classifications, the PA Football News released its list — coaches nominate and select the teams — and in Class 1A, the Bulldogs were well represented with seven named to the First and Second Teams while head coach Blane Gold, as he did on the PA Sports Writers team, shared Coach of the Year honors with Bishop Guilfoyle’s Justin Wheeler.
Two Bulldogs who got all-state honors from the PA Sports Writers — senior Chris Marshall and Joe Mansfield — repeated on the PFN lists. Marshall, a defensive back with the Sports Writers, earned Second Team All-State honors at wide receiver.
Mansfield was a First Team selection at defensive end. He was one of four First-Team picks with slot back Tate Minich, cornerback Marquese Gardlock and return specialist Ashton Kahle. Seniors Gunner Mangiantini and Kolby Barrett earned Second Team honors at long snapper and nose guard.
Bishop Guilfoyle quarterback/defensive back Karson Kiesewetter was named Class 1A Player of the Year. The Marauders had eight players on the all-state team.
Also from District 9 in Class 1A were Elk County Catholic center Jake Parrish and Keystone’s defensive athlete Zander McHenry on the First Team while Curwensville kicker Jake Mullins was on the Second Team.
In Class 2A, Karns City’s Luke Garing was a First Team fullback while Austin Brown was First Team long snapper.
Class 3A had four players from St. Marys and three from Clearfield named. The Dutch had four Second-Team picks in quarterback Christian Coudriet, offensive guard Colton Swanson, center Connor Bullers and cornerback Carter Chadsey.
For Clearfield, defensive tackle Oliver Billotte was a First Team pick while receiver Karson Kline and outside linebacker Hayden Kovalick was a Second Team selection.