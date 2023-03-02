Clarion U. wrestlers get MAC seeds
The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced its pre-seeds for the 2023 MAC Wrestling Championships this weekend, with seven of the 10 PennWest Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestlers set to compete this weekend named in the seeding.
The MAC will release the final pre-tournament brackets on Thursday night.
Clarion pre-seeds:
125: 3. Joey Fischer. 141: 3. Seth Koleno. 149: 8. Kyle Schickel. 165: 3. Cam Pine. 174: 6. John Worthing. 184: 1. Will Feldkamp. 197: 2. Ty Bagoly.
Action begins Friday at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., at noon with wrestling continuing through Saturday.
Neil claims skiing title
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brookville youth skier Sami Neil captured a championship at last weekend’s New York/Pennsylvania State Championships for mogul skiing at the Buffalo Ski Center.
Neil, a sixth-grader at Hickory Grove Elementary School and in the 13-and-under division and representing Holiday Valley Resort, won the overall title with other ages included by scoring a 73.16 to win the event.
Runner-up Grace Ross, in the 15-and-under division, finished second at 72.13 while 15-and-under Caroline Briggs was third at 71.54.
Some 24 youth female skiers competed.