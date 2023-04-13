Lady Raiders lose to St. Marys
BROOKVILLE — Trailing 7-0 after five innings, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team wound up surrendering 11 runs to visiting St. Marys in the top of the sixth inning and lost 18-0 in six via the 10-Run Rule last Wednesday’s home opener.
The Lady Raiders (1-1) managed just one hit, a single, from Tory McKinney off St. Marys pitcher Kendall Young who struck out 10.
St. Marys banged out 23 hits off Lady Raiders pitchers Alyssa Tollini and Natasha Rush. Young and Rosa DePrator each had four hits with a double while Gianna Surra had three hits and drove in four runs. Olivia Eckels had three with a double.
The Lady Raiders were scheduled to visit DuBois Wednesday before visiting St. Marys to face the Lady Dutch again on Friday. Next Monday, they host West Branch.
Dworek turns in outdoor best
GROVE CITY — The Slippery Rock University men’s track and field team recorded 19 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference qualifying marks, four NCAA provisional marks and won eight events at the Grove City Mini Invitational last Wednesday at Grove City College.
The Rock picked up NCAA marks and wins in both the long jump and the shot put. Brookville’s Bryan Dworek claimed the top spot in the long jump with an outdoor career-best effort of 23 feet, 10 1/4 inches and Bradford’s John Eakin won the shot put by improving his season-best effort to 57 feet, 1 inch and finished fourth.
Dworek also combined with teammates Kadin Johnson, A.J. Virata and Matthew Crow to win the 4x100-meter relay in 40.98 seconds. He was also on the runner-up 4x400 relay that finished in 3:24.64.
A handful of other Brookville graduates competed at the Grove City meet.
— Emily Martz was on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (4:14.61), 11th in the 400 dash (1:06.39) and 20th in the 200 dash (29.87). She also competed at Saturday’s Westminster Invitational, placing 13th in the 400 dash (1:10.31) and 26th in the 200 dash (29.59).
— Westminster’s Chloe Smith finished 16th in the 1,500 run with a personal-best 6:20.68.
— Grove City’s Calvin Doolittle finished eighth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, crossing the line in 11:22.36.
— Grove City’s Emma Fiscus placed second in the 5,000 run with a personal-best time of 19:25.4.
At Saturday’s Susquehanna Easter Invitational, Slippery Rock’s Danielle MacBeth of Brookville finished sixth in the heptathlon — fourth in the javelin (86 feet, 8 inches), fifth in the long jump (16 feet, 8 inches), sixth in the high jump (4 feet, 10 1/2 inches), seventh in the 200 dash (27.36) and 800 run (2:39.2), eighth in the 100 hurdles (16.61) and ninth in the shot put (28 feet, 5 inches).
In college baseball news:
— Chase Palmer continued to swing a hot bat for Penn State Behrend. The former Raider and Lions outfielder had five hits in Tuesday’s non-conference doubleheader sweep of Waynesburg. In the opener that the Lions won 25-4, Palmer went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs. In the night cap, Palmer was 1-for-4 in the Lions’ 4-1 win. Monday, Palmer was a combined 3-for-8 in a twinbill split at Hiram. For the season, Palmer is hitting .352 with 18 RBIs in 19 games. The Lions take an 11-12 record into Saturday’s conference doubleheader at Mt. Aloysius.
— Wichita State’s Jace Miner, a former Raiders standout, pitched a scoreless inning with a walk in Tuesday’s 8-1 loss to Oklahoma. Miner sports a 3.54 earned run average in 13 appearances with a 1-0 record and one save covering 20 1/3 innings with 19 strikeouts against nine walks. The Shockers take an 18-14 record into a three-game conference weekend series at Tulane in New Orleans
— New Jersey Institute of Technology right-hander and former Raider Aaron Park has appeared in six games on the mound, sporting a 4.50 ERA over eight innings with eight strikeouts and eight walks. The Highlanders took a 10-19 record into Wednesday’s non-conference game at Seton Hall. Friday starts a three-game weekend conference series at Long Island.
— Jamison Rhoades, another former Raider, sports a 2-3 record in eight appearances on the mound at La Roche University. In 23 innings, he has an 8.22 ERA with 16 strikeouts. In Saturday’s first game of a doubleheader split with Pitt-Greensburg, Rhoades took the loss in a 5-2 decision, giving up three runs and one of them earned in six innings. The Redhawks take a 9-13 record into Thursday’s non-conference game at Franciscan. Saturday, La Roche hosts Hilbert in a conference doubleheader.
Jr. high track starts season
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville junior high track and field teams got their schedule under way last Wednesday in a matchup against DuBois.
In the team scoring, DuBois won both matchups, 95-41 for the boys and 96-48 for the girls.
For Brookville, Liam Whitling and Bryson Pangallo were double winners for the Raiders. Whitling won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs (5:28.3 and 12:16.9) while Pangallo won the 200 dash (25.94) and long jump (13 feet, 8 1/2 inches) while finishing third in the 100 dash. Jamarcus Cooke won the javelin (74 feet, 2 inches) and Oryn Vander Kelen finished second in the shot put (30 feet, 3 3/4 inches) and discus (69 feet, 4 inches). Isaac Burns was runner-up in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches).
Winning for the Lady Raiders were Maggie Shaffer in the 800 run (3:04.3), Emma Northey in the 1,600 run (6:46), Sydney Murdock in the pole vault (6 feet), Justie Thompson in the discus (48 feet, 9 inches) and shot put (23 feet, 3 inches) and Ally Wilson in the javelin (98 feet, 7 inches).
Shaffer added a second in the shot put and 3,200 run while Wilson was runner-up in the high jump. Cadence Burkett was second in the discus
Some 42 athletes are on this year’s roster of seventh-and-eighth graders, 18 boys and 24 girls overall. The coaching staff consists of Amber Siar, Tim Pospisil and Dan Reed.
ROSTER
BOYS
Eighth Grade: Blaine Altemus, Ellis Reynolds, Caleb Werner, Ellis Reynolds, Jacob Clontz, Liam Keth.
Seventh Grade: Atticus Reynolds, Blake Siar, Bobby Hack, Brett McGee, Bryson Pangallo, Eli DeVallance, Grayden McMaster, Isaac Burns, Isaac Castellan, Jamarcus Cooke, Liam Whitling, Oryn Vander Kelen.
GIRLS
Eighth Grade: Jayna Allshouse, Mia Burkett, Kaitlyn Curry, Leah Rafferty, Makaya McLaughlin, Sydney Murdock, Emma Northey, Maggie Shaffer, Evie Smith, Justin Thompson, Madison Whyte, Ally Wilson, Brooklyn Wise.
Seventh Grade: Andreah Sotillo, Rhiannon Vandervort, Seren Pospisal, Kendra Abell, Lily Adamson, Isabella Agro, Cadence Burkett, Anna Efremenko, Dailyn Graff, Cheyenne Harriger, Maya Kammerdeiner.
SCHEDULE
April
5-DuBois; 12-at St. Marys w/Elk Co. Catholic; 17-at Johnsonburg; 22-at St. Marys Invitational, 9 a.m.
May
1-at Punxsutawney; 3-North Clarion, Bradford; 10-Kane, C-L; 13-at Altoona Invitational, 9 a.m.
Meets start at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Young swims at YMCA nationals
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brookville Raiders swimmer Patrick Young, who attends North Clarion High School and is part of the program’s co-operative setup, swam at last week’s YMCA Short Course Nationals held at the Greensboro Aquatic Complex.
Young swam in three preliminary races, finishing 90th in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:14.26), 108th in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.89) and 136th in the 50 freestyle (21.99).
Rimersburg’s Evie Bliss also swam in the 50 freestyle, placing 148th with a 24.93.