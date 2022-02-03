Clarion U. wrestling honors coach Bob Bubb
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team returned home for its final dual of the season in Tippin Gym, but Clarion’s late rally fell just short in a 21-16 loss to Kent State at Tippin Gymnasium Sunday afternoon.
The dual came after an emotional dedication ceremony of the Robert G. Bubb Wrestling Facility, named for Clarion Sports Hall of Famer and longtime head coach Bob Bubb. The assembled crowd honored Bubb for his accomplishments on and off the wrestling mat, including a stirring video tribute and a speech from Bubb himself.
That gave way to the dual with the Golden Flashes, with Kent State snapping Clarion’s modest two-match win streak in the series. The Golden Flashes controlled most of the action in the lighter weights while Clarion found their footing at the heavier ones, with the Golden Eagles winning three of the last four bouts — two by bonus points.
No. 30-ranked Seth Kolena decisioned Louis Newell, 9-5, at 141 pounds, John Worthing won a technical fall in a 20-3 rout at 174, Will Feldkamp notched another technical fall in a 20-2 win at 197 and heavyweight Ty Bagoly blanked Jacob Cover 5-0 for the Golden Eagles’ wins.
The 7-4 Golden Eagles, 3-3 in the Mid-America Conference, take on MAC foes Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and George Mason on Saturday at George Mason at 6 and 7 p.m. respectively. Sunday, the Golden Eagles travel to Annapolis, Md., to face non-conference foe Navy at 2 p.m. Next Friday, Clarion visits Rider.
Grove City’s Seth Ray PAC Athlete of Week
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Grove City College senior and former Brookville Raiders standout Seth Ray cleared 6 feet, 3 3/4 inches in last Saturday’s high jump event at the Youngstown State Mid-Major Invitational.
That height got him a sixth-place finish, but it was first among Division III jumpers along with tying his own indoor school record in the event. That netted him the Presidents Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week honor this week.
Ray cleared 6 feet, 7 inches at last May’s AARTFC Championships for his outdoor personal best.
Grove City College heads to Mount Union’s Jim Wuske Invitational this Saturday.
In other indoor track and field college news among area athletes:
— Slippery Rock University’s Bryan Dworek finished 14th in the long jump at Youngstown State last Saturday, going 21 feet, 6 inches.
Dworek’s teammate and former BAHS teammate Ethan Brentham wound up 35th in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:16.19.
Another Brookville graduate at SRU, Danielle MacBeth, finished sixth in the pentathlon — placing fifth in the 800-meter run (2:35), seventh in the long jump (15 feet, 11 inches) and high jump (4 feet, 9 1/2 inches), ninth in the 60 hurdles (10.33) and 11th in the shot put (29 feet, 1/2 inch).
Brookville graduate Addison Singleton, running for Indiana University of Pa., was 19th in the 60 hurdles (8.95) and 7th in the 60 dash (7.81).
— In swimming at Grove City College, freshman and Brookville graduate Emma Fiscus swam at last Saturday’s Pre-PAC Championships Tune-Up and won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:17.91 while finishing fourth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 400-yard individual medley.
Last Thursday in a dual meet against Westminster, Fiscus placed third in the 200 breaststroke as her team notched a 190-101 win.
The PAC Championships are also at GCC Feb. 10-12.
Brookville runs at Edinboro
EDINBORO — Eight Brookville indoor track and field athletes competed in last Saturday’s event at Edinboro University.
The top finisher was Laynee Sorbin, who finished third in the pole vault (8 feet, 2 inches) and fourth in the high jump (4 feet, 11 inches). Also adding a fourth was Julie Monnoyer in the triple jump (31 feet, 7 inches) with Sorbin finishing sixth (31 feet, 2 inches).
Monnoyer also finished ninth in the long jump (14 feet, 11 inches) and 19th in the 60 hurdles (11.39).
Also for the girls, Natalie Haney ran in the 60 dash (41st) and 200 dash (44th) as did McKenna Guthrie (62nd and 66th).
For the boys, Brayden Ross was 15th in the shot put (32 feet, 1 12 inches), John Colgan placed 20th in the long jump (16 feet, 8 1/2 inches) and 34th in the 60 dash. Jack Gill was 24th in the 800 run (2:19.57), and Jacob Murdock was 30th in the long jump, 45th in the 400 dash and 47th in the 60 dash.
Junior high wrestling rdp
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders junior high wrestling team dropped recent matches to Ridgway (27-6) Tuesday night and Punxsutawney (54-18) last Thursday.
Against Ridgway, the visiting Elkers won all four contested bouts on the mat. In last Thursday’s match against Punxsutawney, the Raiders’ lone winner on the mat included Blake Porter (pin). Chase Nimmo (pin) won an exhibition bout.
The Raiders visit Brockway Feb. 15.