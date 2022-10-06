Lions edged by ECC, 5-4
CLARION — Its four-game winning streak snapped, the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team dropped a 5-4 decision to visiting Elk County Catholic Monday night at Clarion High School.
The loss put the Lions at 8-2 going into Tuesday’s trip to Brockway. Next Thursday and Saturday, the Lions host Keystone at 6 p.m. and play their makeup game with Karns City at 11 a.m.
The Crusaders broke a 3-3 halftime tie with two unanswered goals before Bailee Verdill’s converted penalty kick cut it to 5-4, setting the final margin.
Verdill finished with two goals and an assist while Wyatt Boyden and Brenden Bettwy also scored. Boyden added an assist.
In last Thursday’s 1-0 overtime win at Ridgway, it was Thomas Uckert scoring the golden goal off an assist from Verdill.
L’jacks head to playoffs
BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville Lumberjacks youth football teams will start the Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League playoffs starting Saturday at DuBois’ E.J. Mansell Stadium.
The varsity squad finished 2-5 after last week’s 31-0 win over DuBois and earned the No. 6 seed for Saturday’s matchup against No. 3 seed Treasure Lake starting at 12:30 p.m.
The junior varsity team finished 1-6 after an 18-7 loss to DuBois last week and is the No. 7 seed. It’ll meet No. 2 seed Reynoldsville Saturday at 3 p.m.
In last week’s win, the varsity got three touchdowns from Cody Householder on runs of 33, 20 and 3 yards. Tyler Barnett also scored on a 3-yard run and Cole Mitchell returned an interception 31 yards for a TD. Householder also tossed a conversion pass to Jimmy Graham.
In the JV loss, Brant McKillop scored on a 4-yard run and added the one-point conversion run.
Junior high Raiders win
RIMERSBURG — Down 6-0 at halftime, the Brookville Raiders junior high football team scored twice in the second half to notch a 14-6 win at Union/A-C Valley last Thursday.
Parker Kalgren threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Chase Nimmo and also scored on a 43-yard run while adding the two-point conversion run.
The Raiders (1-3) host Redbank Valley Thursday at 4 p.m. Next week, the Raiders host Karns City next Thursday before two road trips to Keystone and Moniteau Oct. 20 and 27 to finish the season.
Osborne knocks in ace at Pinecrest Country Club
BROOKVILLE — The closing event of the season at Pinecrest Country Club included a rare hole-in-one on No. 5 hit by Dave Osborne.
Playing in the Bruno Memorial Closing Breakfast on Sunday with the winning foursome of Dan Luton, Rick Roberts and Bob Mackenzie, Osborne sank a 220-yard shot on the part-3 No. 5 using a 4-wood hybrid.
It’s not known the last time No. 5 was aced. It was the third hole-in-one at the course this year. Ben Carrico did it on No. 12 while Lori McAninch aced No 15.
The winning foursome won the scramble with an impressive 57, four strokes better than Greg Rafferty, Wade Northey, Bill Barrett and Jon Borowski. Third place with a 63 was the team of Chris Taylor, Jack Jones, Terry Gray and Bob Simpson.