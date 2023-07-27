Pinecrest crowns Parent-Child champ
BROOKVILLE — The father-son duo of Russ and Matt Wieszczyk combined to win this year’s Pinecrest Country Club Parent-Child Championship on Sunday.
The one-round tournament used the Chapman System for the competition, that is, both golfers hit drives then each plays the other’s ball for the second shot and the best of the second shot is selected and the partners play alternate shot to the hole.
The Wieszczyks shot a 66 for a two-stroke win over Chris and Samantha Neil. Finishing tied for third were Dave and Hayden Osborne, and Bill Gatehouse and Will Shofestall. Chris and Rees Taylor were fifth with a 75. Playing a nine-hole event and shooting a 35 were Wade and Anna Northey.
In other Pinecrest action, results from last Thursday’s Men’s Day event had the foursome of Chris Neil, Dan Olson, Tim Kammerdeiner and Dan Cable win with a low gross score of 140 in the format that used one best ball for the first six holes, two best balls in the middle six holes and three best balls on the final six holes.
Finishing second with a gross score of 141 was the team of Tom McClaine, Dan Luton, Kevin Doverspike Sr. and Ben Carrico. First place low net with a score of 134 went to the team of Wade Northey, Dan Conti, D.J. Sayers and Blake Osborne. Second with a 140 was the foursome of Rich Conti, Tom Ray, Joe Lehr and Matt Wieszczyk.
Winning skins were Neil (No. 6), Greg Sobol (eagle on No. 8) and Kammerdeiner (eagle on No. 10). Terry Gray made the longest putt on No. 2, Brian Dougherty was closest to the pin on No. 12 and Cable was closest with his third shot on No. 13.
All-Star baseball, softball roundup
Here’s a roundup of the all-star tournaments that are now at the sectional, state and regional levels:
— Major Baseball (11-12-year-old: District 10 champion DuBois claimed the Section 1 Tournament title in Saegertown on Saturday with a 5-0 win over Cambridge Springs/Saegertown to finish the four-team tournament unbeaten at 3-0. District 25 champion Cranberry finished 0-2.
Next up for DuBois is a trip to the state tournament starting Wednesday in Newton Square near Philadelphia starting Wednesday. DuBois was scheduled to open with East Side at 10 a.m. It’s an eight-team double-elimination tournament that runs through at least next Monday with the if necessary game set for Tuesday. Other teams in the bracket include North Lebanon, CR Newtown, Mifflinburg, Back Mountain North, West Point (Greensburg) and Media.
— Minor Baseball (9-10-year-old): St. Marys won the Section 1 Tournament with a 3-0 record, topping Franklin 3-2 in the final last Friday. Tuesday, St. Marys started the eight-team state tournament in the East Stroudsburg area. That tournament runs through at least Sunday with the if necessary game set for Monday.
— Junior Little League (13-14) baseball: Montoursville and Mid-Valley were the only unbeaten teams remaining in the state tournament hosted by Athens. That tournament runs through at least Friday with the if necessary game set for Saturday. Other teams remaining in the losers’ bracket are Springfield, FLAG (Section 1 champion), Indiana and host Athens.
— Major Softball (11-12): Pennsylvania champion North Pocono was 0-1 at the Eastern Regional tournament in Bristol, Conn., opening with a 1-0 loss to New York. It was scheduled to face Maryland in an elimination game on Tuesday. New Jersey and New York were the only unbeatens going into Tuesday.
— Minor Softball (9-10): Section 1 champion St. Marys finished 0-2 at the state tournament in Lewistown, losing to eventual state champion Caln (9-0) and Plymouth (10-3) last Thursday and Friday. Caln advances to this weekend’s Eastern Regional tournament held at Mountain Top Area Little League near Wilkes Barre.
— Junior Little League Softball (13-14): Pennsylvania champion West Suburban out of Johnstown was 5-2 in pool play at the East Region tournament held in Orange, Conn. It beat Connecticut 12-1 and the host team 9-4 to advance to Wednesday’s championship game. It’ll play the hosts again with an if necessary game scheduled later in the day.
First day of practices for fall
BROOKVILLE — The below dates have been posted for the start of preseason fall sports season practices at Brookville Area High School. Start dates are likely the same for other schools with varying practice times of course.
Presuming physicals are completed and turned in to the coaching staff, athletes should be able to start on these dates. Any questions, he or she should contact the coaching staff.
Varsity football: Aug. 7, meet at 4:30 p.m. at field house, 5 to 8 p.m. practice.
Volleyball: Aug. 14, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at main gym.
Boys Soccer: Aug. 14, 5 to 8 p.m. at the practice field (above Hickory Grove).
Girls Soccer: Aug. 14, 5 to 8 p.m. at game field.
Boys and Girls Golf: Aug. 14, 10 a.m. at Pinecrest Country Club.
Junior high cross country (grades 7-8): Aug. 21, time to be announced
Junior high football: Aug. 14, 3:45 p.m. field house, practice 4 to 8 p.m.
Junior high soccer: Aug. 14, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. soccer game field.
Brookville sports physicals scheduled
BROOKVILLE — Sports physicals for the upcoming school year have been scheduled for two days later this summer at no cost to the student/athlete. Otherwise, individuals must schedule a physical with his or her own physician to become eligible to participate in interscholastic athletic activities.
Next Thursday, Aug. 3 is the only date remaining to schedule a physical, 8 a.m. to noon each day. To schedule a time, athletes must sign up on sheets in the lobby at the high school main office —open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. — and pick up a physical packet. Any physical conducted after June 1 can be accepted.