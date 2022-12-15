Lady Raiders fall at Keystone, Oil City
KNOX — The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team fell to 0-5 following Monday’s 43-29 loss at Keystone.
The Lady Raiders fell victim to Keystone’s Natalie Bowser, who poured in 25 points and grabbed an impressive 28 rebounds. The Lady Panthers led 22-21 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring Brookville, 21-8, the final eight minutes to get the win. Bowser scored nine points in the fourth quarter.
Eden Wonderling led the Lady Raiders with 19 points, the only player with more than three points after scoring 12 of her team’s 16 second-half points.
Last Friday, the Lady Raiders lost 67-53 at Oil City. The Oilers led 38-28 at halftime and 56-40 after three quarters.
Wonderling finished with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and six steals. Davie scored 15 points with three steals.
The Lady Raiders host Elk County Catholic Friday. Next Wednesday, they travel to St. Marys for their final pre-Christmas game.
Lady Lions lose to Redbank Valley
STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions took a 1-3 record into Wednesday’s game at Keystone.
Last Thursday at home against Redbank Valley, the Lady Lions dropped a 70-16 decision to the unbeaten Lady Bulldogs, who led 37-12 at halftime and 67-15 after three quarters. They outscored the Lady Lions 23-3 in the third quarter.
Jenna Dunn scored five points to lead the Lady Lions. Lexi Coull and KK Sebastian-Sims each scored four points.
Friday, the Lady Lions visit Karns City before next Monday and Tuesday home games with Johnsonburg and Cranberry to finish their pre-Christmas slate.
Jr. high boys basketball rdp.
ALTOONA — The Brookville Raiders junior high basketball teams went 2-1 in a trip to Altoona last Friday.
The ninth-graders won 47-40, led by Luke Burton’s 24 points. Hayden Freeman and Landen Marrara each scored eight points while Sergio Sotillo finished with seven.
The eighth-graders edged Altoona, 29-23, as Oliver Butcher scored seven points, Zach Haney finished with six points and Declan Reitz added four points.
The seventh-graders fell to 1-1 with a 35-20 loss. Isaac Blair scored seven points while Dicen Bish scored five points.
Last Wednesday’s season-opener for the ninth-graders saw them win at home against Oil City, 39-37. Luke Burton led the Raiders with 10 points. Hayden Freeman and Landen Marrara each scored seven points.
The seventh-and-eighth grade teams head to Elk County Catholic Friday. Next Monday, all three teams play at Franklin.
Junior high wrestlers start
HUNTINGDON — The Brookville Raiders junior high wrestling team finished 10th out of 16 teams at last Saturday’s Huntingdon Bearcat Junior High Classic, placing six wrestlers in the top six.
Bobby Hack finished third at heavyweight (250 pounds) with a 3-1 record, beating Chestnut Ridge’s Owen Miller for third place in a 3-0 decision. Isaac Castellan was fourth at 87 pounds, Gabe Hannah and Brycen Coleman finishing fifth at 101 and 170 pounds respectively, and Parker McKillip (94) and Weston McKinney (108) was sixth at 94 pounds.
Last Tuesday in their dual opener at Brockway, the Raiders notched a 51-21 win as the Raiders won two of the five bouts on the mat. Chase Nimmo (130) won a 7-3 decision and Coleman (170) won by pin.
After Wednesday’s match at DuBois, the Raiders head to Saturday’s Moshannon Valley Tournament, then visit Brookville on Dec. 22.
College athletes: Lehigh’s Taylor ranked
BETHLEHEM — Brookville’s Nathan Taylor of Lehigh still holds some national recognition in the NCAA Division I wrestling rankings.
Taylor, who dropped an 18-0 technical fall to Penn State’s top-ranked Greg Kerkvilet as Penn State beat Lehigh, 24-12. Taylor is ranked No. 25 by intermatwrestle.com while he’s Honorable Mention as per Flowrestling.com.
The Mountain Hawks will return to action at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals, Dec. 19-20 in New Orleans. Lehigh will face Cal Poly (4 p.m. CT) and NC State (8 p.m. CT) on the first day of competition.
Here’s a look at other area athletes in the college ranks:
— At Slippery Rock University, two Brookville graduates started the indoor track and field season. Bryan Dworek turned in three top-10 finishes at the Youngstown State Track & Field Icebreaker Dec. 3 as he was sixth in the long jump (23 feet, 1/2 inch), helped the 4x400-meter relay to a seventh-place finish in 3:24.78 and was 10th in the 200 dash in 22.39 seconds.
Danielle MacBeth was 11th in the pentathlon, turning in fifths in the long jump (14 feet, 8 3/4 inches) and high jump (4 feet, 9 1/2 inches), and eighth in both the 60 hurdles (10.51) and shot put (26 feet, 9 1/4 inches).
— At Duquesne University, Brookville’s Ian Thrush also ran at Youngstown State on Dec. 3, finishing 29th in the 60 dash (10.23) while running on the fifth-place 4x400 relay (3:24).
— At Carlow University for the men’s basketball team, Brookville’s Griffin Ruhlman is scoring 4.1 points per game while averaging 2.8 rebounds in 16.6 minutes of playing time per game. The Celtics fell to 1-15 overall and 0-5 in conference play in last Saturday’s 89-37 loss at home to Rio Grande
— Geneva College’s men’s basketball team is 8-1 overall going into its next games at the Leslie Robinson Christmas Classic in San Antonio, Dec. 20-21. Brookville’s Danny Lauer has gotten into one game to date, scoring two points.
PIAA football playoffs wrap up
HARRISBURG — Six state champions were crowned in the PIAA football playoffs last weekend at Cumberland Valley High School.
Saturday in Class 6A, St. Joe’s defeated Harrisburg 42-7 for its fifth title in seven years since the six-class system was started in 2016. In Saturday’s other game, Belle Vernon edged Neumann-Goretti, 9-8, for the Class 3A crown.
Friday, Southern Columbia beat Westinghouse, 37-22, to win Class 2A. It’s the Tigers’ sixth straight state title and seventh in eight seasons. In Class 5A, Pine-Richland downed Imhotep Charter, 28-14.
Last Thursday, Steelton-Highspire topped Union-New Castle, 22-8, for its second Class 1A title in three years. In Class 4A, Bishop McDevitt blasted Aliquippa 41-18.