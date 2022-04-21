Pennsylvania’s spring gobbler season gets started as early as this Saturday with the special one-day season for eligible junior hunters with required license aged 16 and under with the hunting hours ending at noon.
The regular season for birded turkeys only resumes April 30 and runs through May 31. It’s a daily limit of one with a season limit of two provided hunters have a valid special wild turkey license for the second bird.
For Corsica resident Shawn Kotchey, an award-winning game call maker, the upcoming season should be a good one, this week’s poor weather notwithstanding. He agrees with the Game Commission’s pre-season assessment.
The PGC’s turkey biologist Mary Jo Casalena said the statewide flock – always among the largest anywhere in the East – is likely bigger right now than at any time in the last few years.
First, 2021’s recruitment – or influx of new turkeys into the population – was very good, courtesy of warm, dry weather last spring and, in places, lots of cicadas to eat. Survey work revealed 3.1 poults per hen, on average, statewide.
“That was our highest ratio since we began monitoring recruitment,” Casalena said.
A smaller-than-usual spring 2021 harvest and shorter fall turkey seasons in some Wildlife Management Units (WMUs), coupled with a statewide elimination of rifles for fall turkey hunting, also surely boosted flocks.
“That should all translate into a lot of high-spirited jakes on the landscape,” Casalena said. “Hunters should find a larger-than-normal percentage of older, 3-year-old turkeys out there, too. So there’s certainly reason for optimism again this year.”
For hunting success, Kotchey offered a simple equation.
“I think if you can get your butt out there in the woods,” he said Monday afternoon. “I’m seeing more turkeys this year than I have in the last couple years.”
Even with a wet spring, Kotchey feels the numbers will still be there for those hunters who spend time in the woods and work at bringing in the birds. He cited much turkey wisdom he gleaned from Denny Gulvas, a veteran turkey expert from DuBois.
“There is no set thing of what turkeys can do and don’t do,” Kotchey said. “With a wet spring and the turkey hatches and then the hen on ground. When hens get wet, they start to smell and is more vulnerable to predators, who have a really good nose, like coyotes.”
Kotchey had some tips for enhancing spring gobbler season for youth hunters for this Saturday, if not also for rest of the season:
— Go out and scout Friday night and find the birds. “It helps keep from them from getting the jitters,” Kotchey said. “It’s their hands. They want to move and we know how good turkeys are with their eye sight. What I like to do with kids is have a nice blind, a comfortable chair, padded and even for us older guys, the more I go out into the woods, it’s nice to have a padded seat because you might be there for 15 minutes, or three and a half hours calling in a bird.”
— Get a shooting stick, or stabilize the firearm for the youth hunter. “A shooting stick also helps to stabilize the gun because the kids don’t have the strength to keep the gun from shaking a lot of times, or uses something stable to rest the gun on,” Kotchey added.
— Call them in. “Make it fun for the kids,” Kotchey said. “Use box call or push button call, which are the best to start off to get them into gobbler fever. Let them call a little bit. When he or she sees that gobbler, let them call and that’s exciting for a kid. Tell them to put out a call every 15 minutes because even if you don’t see a turkey, they may come in silent.”
— Firearm choice: You can’t go wrong with a .410. “I just got a semi-automatic .410 Mossburg for my 10-year-old daughter Pria,” said Kotchey, who mentioned that the light weight and range is a perfect mix for turkey hunting.
Kotchey said that he had another award-filled offseason, winning first prize in the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Grand National Call-Making Collaborative Division. He designed his “Hootie Hoot” owl call and teamed with Montana native Sherry Brown, who decorated the winning call.
Kotchey also finished second in the box call division. His 12-year-old daughter Craylynn finished fourth at the World Junior Call Making Championships as well.
His website is www.millcreekvalleygamecalls.com.