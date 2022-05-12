How many nice days in a row now?
Don’t count if you’re superstitious.
Much of this spring’s high school sports schedule has been dominated by wet and cold weather, but as every year shows, the bigger the stakes become, the better the weather gets.
Well, that’s at least what we’ve seen in the past.
The regular season in baseball and softball finishes up next week with the postseason brackets getting started the week of May 23 and running through the end of May. The first round of the PIAA playoffs for both baseball and softball is scheduled for June 6 and runs through June 17.
For track and field, the District 9 Championships for Class 2A teams, of which all area schools are classified, is at Brookville Area High School and will also compete at the same time as the Class 3A meet on May 20. State qualifiers head to the PIAA Championships the following weekend May 27-28 at Shippensburg University.
SHAWKEY 100 YEARS AGO — Here’s a continued look at Sigel native Bob Shawkey and his season with the New York Yankees in 1922. It was one year prior to the opening of Yankee Stadium, so the team was still playing home games at the New York Giants’ Polo Grounds not far from where Yankee Stadium would be built:
On April 30, Shawkey’s shutout streak to start the season came to an end at 25 innings when he gave up a two-run homer to Boston’s Del Pratt in a 2-1 loss to the Red Sox in front of 28,00 fans at the Polo Grounds.
“Shawkey would have driven in a run in the seventh if Pratt hadn’t made a nifty catch of a low fly out behind second. (Everett) Scott was on second when the ball was hit,” reported the New York Daily News.
The winning pitcher for Red Sox was lefty Herb Pennock, who would be traded to Yankees in January of 1923 for three players and $50,000. Pennock became a key figure on Yankees for next 11 years. He’d go 40-15 in 1923-24 and posted a perfect 5-0 record in his World Series career, helping the Yankees win World Series rings in 1923, 1927, 1932.
On May 5 in a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Athletics at Shibe Park, the Yankees and Shawkey did so without the services of manager Miller Huggins, who was suspended for an incident with umpire Ed Walsh on May 2. He’d return May 8.
The Yankes’ Al DeVormer hit a two-out, two-run double in the top of the eighth inning to put the Yankees up 5-3. Shawkey singled in first run of the game with two-outs in top of the second inning
Jimmy Dykes hit solo homer to deep left off Shawkey to start bottom of the eighth, but Shawkey retired final six batters to hold on for the 5-4 win. Shawkey improved to 3-1 with a 10-hitter with five strikeouts and three walks. He gave up solo homer to Bing Miller in seventh inning.
Shawkey then had two no-decisions in the Yankees’ 8-7 win at home against the Chicago White Sox on May 9 and May 13 in a 13-inning 8-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers at the Polo Grounds.
Against the White Sox, Shawkey gave up 14 hits and one walk in eight innings, striking out six and giving up all seven runs, one unearned, but the Yankees won in the bottom of the 10th inning on Camp Skinner’s single that plated Scott. Sad Sam Jones pitched the final two innings to get the win.
On three days rest, Shawkey went 11 innings against the Tigers, giving up eight hits and walking three while striking out five. His mound foe Howard Ehmke went all 13 innings for the Tigers to get the win. Ehmke would face Shawkey in the 1923 season-opener at Yankee Stadium pitching for the Red Sox.
Tigers legend Ty Cobb managed to go 0-for-6 against Shawkey, but singled and scored a run in the Tigers’ three-run top of the 13th off pitcher George Murray. The 0-for-6 was an outlier for Cobb against Shawkey. Cobb was a .408 lifetime hitter vs. him.
The Yankees dropped to 19-9 with the loss, still up one game in the American League standings over the St. Louis Browns.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.