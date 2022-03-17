Spring sports preseason practices got started at Brookville and Clarion-Limestone last week and continue through the end of next week with regular-season matchups starting as early as March 29 for area teams.
Here is a quick look at each of the area teams at the schools:
BROOKVILLE
BASEBALL — Former assistant Chad Weaver takes over as head coach of the Raiders, who were 12-7 last year. He replaces Nathan Bonfardine who stepped down for family reasons. The Raiders have 22 players on the preseason roster with the leading returners in seniors Bryce Rafferty (.409), Hunter Roney (.393), Jamison Rhoades (.386) and Hunter Geer (.317).
The Raiders are scheduled scrimmage Wednesday and Friday this week. They are supposed to start the year at home March 28 against Johnsonburg.
SOFTBALL — The Lady Raiders have a smallish 11-player roster to start the season under head coach Carl McManigle, who enters his sixth season of his second tenure and 10th overall. The Lady Raiders were 4-12 last year and returns junior Tory McKinney, a Large School Division All-Star.
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to scrimmage at Karns City Thursday and open the regular-season schedule next Wednesday at home against Bradford.
TRACK AND FIELD — Both teams defend District 9 titles with the Raiders winning the past four and the Lady Raiders a two-time defender.
The head coaches are back with Dan Murdock for the boys and Doug Roseman for the girls. they have a combined 81 athletes on the preseason roster — 48 boys and 33 girls.
Among the top returners for the boys are five state qualifiers with three-fourths of their 4x800-meter relay with seniors Calvin Doolittle and Garner McMaster, and sophomore Jack Gill, senior 110 hurdler Ian Pete and senior Hunter Geer back from the eighth-place state medaling 4x100 relay.
The Lady Raiders have last year’s Manners MVP award-winner from the D9 meet in senior Morgan Monnoyer, who is the reigning 100 and 200 dash champion along with being the anchor leg of the title-winning 4x100 relay with other returners in senior Emily Martz and junior Julie Monnoyer. Martz also qualified for states in the 400 dash as did she, seniors Sadie Shofestall, Morgan Monnoyer and sophomore Anna Fiscus in the 4x400 relay.
Both teams open the season at home against Oil City on March 29.
C-L
BASEBALL — Todd Smith starts his third season at the helm of the Lions, who are coming off a 10-4 season that saw them win a second straight KSAC championship.
Recently named the head football coach at Keystone, Smith has 15 players on his roster, including several key returners led by St. Bonaventure recruit and KSAC MVP in senior Bryson Huwar, who hit .596 and sported a 5-1 record on the mound. Other leading players back are junior Jordan Hesdon and sophomore Tommy Smith.
The Lions open the season March 28 at home against Cranberry.
SOFTBALL — The Lady Lions are coming off a runner-up finish in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs and a state playoff appearance in a 9-8 season. Fourth-year head coach Jason Craig has 14 players on his preseason roster.
Among the top returners is all-state shortstop in junior Kendall Dunn, who hit a whopping .656 with 28 RBIs. Other leading returners are seniors Abby Himes and Regan Husted.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to start the season at home as well against Cranberry on March 28.
TRACK AND FIELD — Both Clarion-Limestone teams with returning head coaches Alan Cumo for the boys and Jenn Hubler for the girls start the season at home on March 30 against Moniteau.
Lady Lions senior Brooke Kessler is a returning state medalist after winning the district title and finishing eighth at states in the long jump. Senior Morgan McNaughton, last fall’s KSAC MVP in cross country and bound for St. Francis University this fall, was a district placewinner in the 800 and 1,600 runs last spring.
Senior Cody Whitling and sophomore Ty Rankin were district placewinners in the 1,600 run and ran on the fifth-place 4x800 relay. Junior Ryan Hummell and senior Peyton Smith were placewinners in the javelin and 300 hurdles respectively.