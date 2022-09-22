BROOKVILLE — Tuesday’s four-team cross country meet at Brookville Area High School yielded some strong individual performances as the hosts, St. Marys, DuBois and DuBois Central Christian ran on a nearly perfect day on the challenging 3.1-mile course.
St. Marys swept to both individual race wins along with sweeping to team victories against the other teams, including the Lady Dutch’s sixth-runner tiebreaker decision over DuBois.
The Lady Dutch, who beat Brookville (15-44) and DCC (15-50) needed to go to the sixth runner after the five-runner score was knotted at 28-28. In that case, it was Paige Bauer’s 13th-place overall finish of 24:25.22 that topped DuBois’ No. 6 Julie Wirths by just over 21 seconds to get the win.
Ahead of that, it was Gabby Pistner crossing the line in 19:34.78 to win the race by almost 17 seconds over DuBois’ Morgan Roemer.
St. Marys’ Rachel Braun (20:53) and then a DuBois trio of Sidney Beers (21:53), Morgan King (22:04) and Morgan Rothrock (22:27) finished fourth through sixth. St. Marys then placed the next three with Mary Defilippi (22:43), Christian Frontz (22:45) and Lucia Hayes (22:49) before Brookville’s top runner Erika Doolittle was 10th overall in 22:52. Her teammates Anna and Ella Fiscus were 11th and 12th in 23:44 and 23:56.
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders was Claira Downs (26th, 33:54).
In the boys’ race, Dutch senior Wyatt Foster outkicked Raiders freshman Ty Fiscus to the line in 18:14.58 with Fiscus under five seconds behind in 18:1907. The Dutch put the next two across the line in Augustus Secco (18:27) and Brandon Henry (18:38) with DuBois Central Catholic’s Michelangelo Piccirillo was fifth in 18:46.
St. Marys had runners No. 6 and 7 in Nicholas Hayes (18:46) and Jacob Nedimyer (18:53) before Brookville’s Brady Means (19:28) and Alec Geer (19:53), and DuBois’ Trent LaBenne (20:09) rounded out the top 10.
Rounding out the Raiders’ scoring five runners were Coyha Brown (11th, 20:27) and Ian Clowes (12th, 20:31). Also running were Cole Householder (14th, 20:36), Jacob Murdock (18th, 21:22), Evan McKalsen (22nd, 22:30), Hunter Rupp (23rd, 23:51) and Noah Shick (28th, 28:17).
The Raiders were running without junior Jack Gill, who was sick.
Both teams honored their seniors Hunter Rupp, Brown and Anna Fiscus in their final home meet of the schedule.
Brookville’s Liam Whitling won the two-mile junior high boys’ race in 12:36.64 while Addison Love won the girls’ race in 14:57. Also for the Raiders in the boys’ race, Luke Fiscus (12:59) and Nathan Kramer (14:29) finished second and third. For the girls, Emma Northey was third in 15:21 with Sydney Murdock placing fourth in 15:32.
Both Brookville squads run at DuBois with Ridgway next Tuesday.
In last week’s meet:
SATURDAY, Sept. 17
Brookville, C-L at
CP Invite
At the Commodore Perry Invitational, the Raiders were fifth and the Lady Raiders ninth in the team standings at the event that drew 25 and 17 scoring teams respectively, mostly District 10 squads.
For the Raiders, freshman Ty Fiscus moved up to No. 11 on the team’s best times run on any course with his 17:43 that finished seventh. Lakeview senior Colson Jenkins won the race in 16:56. Fiscus was two seconds behind sixth-place Sam Hetrick of Saegertown and three seconds behind Lakeview freshman James Alexander, the only ninth-grader ahead of Fiscus.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Cole Householder (30th, 19:03), Brady Means (34th, 19:06), Jack Gill (36th, 19:07) and Jacob Murdock (91st, 20:43) with Ian Clowes (94th, 20:45) and Alec Geer (121st, 21:32) also running.
The Lady Raiders were led by Erika Doolittle’s 12th-place finish in 21:54. Kaida Yoder was 39th in 23:34, Anna Fiscus 43rd in 23:52, Ella Fiscus 60th in 24:36 and Claira Downs 125th in 30:54.
Mercer’s Willow Myers won the race in 19:40.
The team titles went to the Harbor Creek boys with Lakeview, Hickory and Fort LeBoeuf finishing ahead of the Raiders. Titusville won the girls’ title.
In the 1.9-mile junior high race, the Raiders’ Liam Whitling finished eighth in 11:30 as the team finished 11th of 14 scoring teams. Luke Fiscus was 18th in 11:56. For the girls, the Lady Raiders were 11th out of 12 scoring teams with Emma Northey’s 32nd-place finish in 14:18. Sydney Murdock was 37th in 14:26.