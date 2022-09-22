BROOKVILLE — Tuesday’s four-team cross country meet at Brookville Area High School yielded some strong individual performances as the hosts, St. Marys, DuBois and DuBois Central Christian ran on a nearly perfect day on the challenging 3.1-mile course.

St. Marys swept to both individual race wins along with sweeping to team victories against the other teams, including the Lady Dutch’s sixth-runner tiebreaker decision over DuBois.

