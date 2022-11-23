It’s a shorter preseason calendar for the area’s winter sports teams. The PIAA moved up the beginning of the season to the weekend of Dec. 2-3. That’ll give teams an extra week to the regular season.
So most of the area’s teams get started in just over a week as official practices started last Friday.
Here’s a quick look at area teams:
BROOKVILLE
Boys Basketball
The Raiders are coming of their second straight 20-win season as head coach Dalton Park’s team went 20-4 and won the District 9 League title. Park enters his sixth season and has 16 players on his roster.
Senior forward Clayton Cook (7.3 ppg., 6.6 rpg.) is the top returning scorer and the team’s leading rebounder from last year. Seniors Noah Peterson and Connor Marshall, and junior Jack Pete are also back from the regular playing rotation.
The Raiders host their annual tip-off tournament Dec. 2-3, opening in the first round with Warren.
Girls Basketball
It’s Mark Powell’s 21st season with the Lady Raiders, who were 8-12 last year. Powell has 16 girls on the preseason roster.
Regulars back include junior Eden Wonderling (6.3 ppg.), the leading returning scorer, along with junior Kerstyn Davie and senior Reggan Olson.
The Lady Raiders host their annual tip-off tournament Dec. 2-3, opening in the first round with North Clarion.
Wrestling
Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer enters his 19th season with exactly 300 career dual wins. His team was 23-4 last year, winning its ninth straight D9 duals title along with its ninth tournament title in 11 years.
Three returning state qualifiers lead the way with sophomores Cole Householder and Easton Belfiore, and senior Jackson Zimmerman. Householder was the team’s first-ever freshman to win a regional title last year.
The Raiders head to Greenville as usual for the season-opening Kickoff Classic Dec. 3. They host Brockway Dec. 7.
Swimming
Ray Doolittle starts his 11th season and has around 30 swimmers, around 20 girls and 10 boys on the combined roster.
Two boys and five girls swam at states last year with senior Brody Barto and junior Patrick Young, who helped lead the Raiders to a 10-3 dual record and D9 runner-up finish. Senior Maddy Golier, juniors Ella Fiscus and Maya Wilshire, and sophomore Erika Doolittle helped lead the Lady Raiders to an 11-1-1 dual season and runner-up district finish as well.
Both teams host Franklin in their season-opener Dec. 12.
C-L
Boys Basketball
Much of Lions head coach Joe Ferguson’s playing rotation returns from an 11-12 season, including seniors Rylie Klingensmith (11.9 ppg.) and Jordan Hesdon, along with seniors Ryan Hummell, sophomore Jase Ferguson and senior Alex Painter.
It’s Ferguson’s 20th season as the Lions open the season Dec. 7 at home against Moniteau.
Girls Basketball
Gus Simpson heads into his seventh season of his second stint with the Lady Lions, who finished 12-10 after a D9 Class 2A runner-up finish.
Among the regulars back are senior Kendell Dunn (12.9 ppg.), and juniors Alex Leadbetter (7.6 ppg.) and Lexi Coull (5.0 ppg.).
The Lady Lions open the season Dec. 2-3 at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament, facing Clearfield in the first round.