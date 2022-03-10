HERSHEY — It’s back to the regular format at the PIAA Wrestling Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center this week.
Unlike last year’s smaller brackets, it’s now the familiar 20-man bracket in each of the 13 weight classes that’s been the case for the last handful of years.
Brookville’s six wrestlers open action Thursday morning in the preliminary and first rounds looking to continue quite a stretch of state medal success. Since 2011, the Raiders have won 33 medals with six state champions in the previous eight years since Brock Zacherl started the run in 2014 with Tate Ortz (2016), Gavin Park (2017), Colby Whitehill (2019, 2020) and Nathan Taylor (2021).
Senior Owen Reinsel, the program’s third four-time qualifier with two fourth-place medals the past two years, looks to become the Raiders’ sixth three-time medalist, joining Jason Gilligan, Zacherl, Whitehill, Ortz and Caleb Hetrick.
Thursday, preliminary bouts — four in each weight class — begin at 9 a.m. with first-round bouts — eight in each weight — following. After that, one round of consolation bouts — four in each weight — start at 1:15 p.m.
Friday, quarterfinals and second-round consolation bouts start at 9 a.m. Later Friday, semifinals start at 7:30 p.m. along with fourth- and fifth-round consolation bouts.
Saturday, place bouts along with the finals begin at 2 p.m.
Follow the tournament on-line at floarena.org with live results or purchase an on-line subscription on the flowrestling.org site.
Here’s a closer look at each of the Raiders’ state qualifiers. All rankings are from last week’s papowerwrestling.com rankings:
120: Cole Householder, Fr. (34-8)
Householder opens with the winner of the preliminary bout between Montoursville freshman David Kennedy (38-10) and Brandywine Heights junior Jacob Deysher. Kennedy was ranked No. 11 while Householder and Deysher were 16th and 17th.
The quarterfinal opponent would be either No. 2 Coen Bainey of Bald Eagle Area or No. 14 Eric Howe of Lansdale Catholic. The semifinal foe for that group would likely be top-ranked and returning state champion and two-time medalist Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Area. However, Pepe probably has to get by No. 4 and returning state runner-up Cooper Hornack of Burrell in the first round.
On the other side of the bracket are No. 3 Chris Vargo of Bentworth and No. 5 Adam Schweitzer of Notre Dame-Green Pond, who likely faces No. 6 Ross Dull of Chestnut Ridge in the first round.
132: Owen Reinsel, Sr. (41-2)
Reinsel, ranked No. 2 behind Brandan Chletsos, gets the prelim winner of the bout between Berks Catholic sophomore Marvin Armistead and Montour’s No. 15 junior Peter Chacon.
From there, it’s either No. 8 Christian Doi of Camp Hill or No. 13 Ethan Kolb of Benton in the quarterfinals. Reinsel blanked Kolb 7-0 at the PIAA Duals in February.
Chestnut Ridge’s No. 3 Calan Bollman or No. 6 Mason Barvitskie of Southern Columbia is Reinsel’s likely semifinal foe. Reinsel also beat Bollman 7-0 at the Ultimate Duals in January.
Chletsos, a Rutgers recruit, is a three-time state medalist including a runner-up last year at 132 while Reinsel was at 120. No. 4 Joey Sentipal of Burgettstown is Chletsos’ likely quarterfinal foe while No. 5 Conner Heckman of Midd-West is probably waiting in the semifinals.
Both of Reinsel’s losses this year were to Class 3A wrestlers — Williamsport’s Braden Bower and Thomas Jefferson’s Maddox Shaw. Bower, ranked No. 4 at 132, lost in his regional finals bout to Central Mountain’s No. 2 Luke Simcox. Shaw, ranked No. 8 at 126, lost his regional finals matchup with No. 7 Ethan Lebin of Hempfield.
138: Brayden Kunselman, Jr. (38-8)
Kunselman, ranked No. 12, wrestles a prelim round bout against Faith Christian’s No. 20 Cody Wagner with the winner getting No. 9 Cameron Milheim of Warrior Run. The winner from there gets either No. 10 Bryson Vaughn of Notre Dame-Green Pond or No. 13 Ambrose Boni of Central Valley.
No. 2 Connor Pierce of Harbor Creek or No. 6 Kobin Karper of Boiling Springs are the likely semifinal foes.
On the other side of the bracket is top-ranked Ryan Crookham of Saucon Valley, and No. 4 Connor Saylor of Hickory and No. 5 Anthony Evanitsky of Wyoming — they meet each other in the first round — while No. 11 Easton Toth of Forest Hills or No. 3 Cade Wirnsberger of Meadowbrook Christian are the probable semifinal opponents against Crookham, Saylor or Evanitsky.
172: Easton Belfiore, Fr. (25-14)
The unranked Belfiore is one of four freshmen in the bracket and he opens with one in the prelims with Bishop McDevitt’s No. 25 Lucas Lawler. It’ll be a rematch of their PIAA Duals matchup that saw Lawler beat Belfiore in overtime. After a 1-1 tie in regulation, Lawler used a five-point move in the takedown period to get the win.
The Belfiore-Lawler winner gets a shot at top-ranked and returning state champion Rune Lawrence of Frazier in the first round.
No. 2 Jake Jones of Saucon Valley and No. 4 Garrett Garcia of Southern Columbia are likely semifinalists on the other side of the bracket. No. 5 Nolan Lear of Benton is a quarterfinal foe coming out of the Lawrence-Lawler-Belfiore matchup.
189: Jackson Zimmerman, Jr. (23-5)
The No. 11 Zimmerman opens in the first round with Mount Pleasant’s No. 18 Noah Gnibus, a regional runner-up. The winner likely gets No. 7 Isaac Cory of Montoursville in the quarterfinals. The likely semifinal foe is No. 5 Jacob Scheib of Tri-Valley.
On the other side of the bracket is Greenville’s top-ranked Cole Karpinski, who pinned Zimmerman at regionals. No. 2 Patrick Cutchember of Quaker Valley is Karpinski’s likely semifinal foe, although Karpinski probably gets No. 4 Ty Csenssitis of Saucon Valley in the quarterfinals and Cutchember could open with No. 3 Landon Caldwell of Saegertown in the first round.
215: Bryce Rafferty, Sr. (35-5)
Rafferty, ranked No. 7, faces No. 3 Dante Mahaffey, a senior from Saucon Valley who finished third in the Southeast Region and won a sixth-place medal last year. The likely quarterfinal foe for the winner is No. 6 Nick Woodruff of Wyalusing. Waiting in the semifinals is likely top-ranked and returning state champion Dayton Pitzer of Mount Pleasant.
On the other side of the bracket is No. 2 Brad Morrison of West Perry, No. 4 Hayden Linkerhof of Corry and No. 5 Cael Black of Eisenhower. Linkerhof majored Rafferty in the regional finals.
Rafferty’s four other losses have come to foes not in the bracket, including top-ranked 189-pounder Cole Karpinski of Greenville.