HERSHEY — The Brookville Raiders send two wrestlers to this week’s PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships.
It’s a 20-man bracket in each of the 13 weight classes with the top eight finishers receiving state medals.
Senior Jackson Zimmerman and returning medalist and sophomore Cole Householder are headed back to Hershey’s Giant Center looking to improve on last year’s first trips to the state meet. Householder finished seventh while Zimmerman went 1-2 in his first trip to states.
The Raiders have sent wrestlers to states in 13 straight seasons and all but three years since 1986.
Since 2011, the Raiders have won 36 medals in the last 12 tournaments with six state champions in the previous 10 years since Brock Zacherl started the run in 2014 with Tate Ortz (2016), Gavin Park (2017), Colby Whitehill (2019, 2020) and Nathan Taylor (2021). Owen Reinsel reached the finals and finished second last year.
Thursday, preliminary bouts — four in each weight class — begin at 9 a.m. with first-round bouts — eight in each weight — following. After that, one round of consolation bouts — four in each weight — start at 1:15 p.m.
Friday, quarterfinals and second-round consolation bouts start at 9 a.m. Later Friday, semifinals start at 7:30 p.m. along with fourth- and fifth-round consolation bouts.
Saturday, place bouts along with the finals begin at 2 p.m.
Follow the tournament on-line at floarena.org with live results or purchase an on-line subscription on the flowrestling.org site.
Here’s a closer look at each of the Raiders’ state qualifiers. All rankings are from last week’s papowerwrestling.com rankings:
127:
Cole Householder
(35-6), Soph.
Householder opens with Montoursville sophomore David Kennedy, the Northeast Region runner-up, in the first round. Kennedy, 37-11, was 39-12 last year, so he’s off to a strong start to his career as well. While Householder was placing seventh at 120, Kennedy went 1-2 in the same bracket.
As per last week’s pre-regional rankings posted by papowerwrestling.com, Kennedy was ranked No. 18 while Householder was No. 4.
The winner of their bout gets most likely the No. 2-ranked wrestler in the state in Bentworth junior Chris Vargo (39-2), a two-time state medalist who was fifth at 120 last year and third at 113 as a freshman..
Also on the same side of the bracket is No. 5 Hunter Gould of Conneaut, last week’s regional runner-up at Sharon to North East’s Cyrus Hurd, who is on the other side of the bracket and ranked No. 14 before this week’s edition. Faith Christian’s Arment Waltenbaugh is also on the same side ranked No. 6 and will likely face No. 11 Kobi Burkett of Chestnut Ridge in the first round.
On the other side of the bracket are No. 1 Cooper Hornack of Burrell, No. 3 Coen Bainey of Bald Eagle Area, No. 7 Marvin Armistead of Berks Catholic, No. 8 Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus of Bermudian Springs and No. 9 Steven Harris of Conwell Egan.
Hornack is also a two-time medalist while Bainey and Gould are returning medalists. Last year at 120, Bainey, Hornack, Vargo and Gould were third through sixth ahead of Householder, who lost 9-2 to Hornack and 6-4 to Bainey for his two losses.
189:
Jackson Zimmerman
(35-4), Jr.
Zimmerman opens in the first round against the preliminary round bout pitting Faith Christian Academy freshman Jason Singer (32-10) vs. Glendale senior Britton Spangle (35-11).
Zimmerman was ranked No. 5 in the state going into last weekend. Three of the top four guys ahead of him are on the other side of the bracket with No. 1 Rune Lawrence of Frazier, No. 2 Jake Jones of Saucon Valley and No. 3 Jacob Scheib of Tri-Valley. No. 4-ranked Jakob Silfoil of Bishop McDevitt is on Zimmerman’s side of the bracket and would be a potential semifinal foe.
Singer, a freshman, was ranked No. 9 last week. A Zimmerman win gets either No. 13 Josh Ryan of Mount Union or No. 18 Jake Bobersky of Benton in the quarterfinals.
Lawrence is a two-time state champion the past two years at 172 pounds and 108-7 going into states. Jones, a senior, is a two-time medalist who lost to Lawrence in last year’s 172 final. He finished fourth at 172 as a sophomore.
Clearfield’s D9 runner-up and regional third-placer Carter Chamberlain, ranked No. 7 and on the other side of the bracket from Zimmerman, finished eighth at 189 in Class 3A last year.