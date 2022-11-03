RIDGWAY — Brookville Lady Raiders sophomore Erika Doolittle punched her second ticket to states while senior Anna Fiscus qualified for the first time as the duo led their team to a fourth-place finish at last Saturday’s District 9 Class 1A Cross Country Championships at Grandinetti Elementary School.
That was the big goal individually for the Lady Raiders, who were edged by two points for third place by Brockway while Elk County Catholic cruised to the team title with Cranberry claiming the second team-qualifying spot.
Doolittle and Fiscus run Saturday at Hershey’s Parkview Course starting at 11 a.m.
Doolittle makes her second trip to states after finishing 11th at districts last year. She dropped 67 seconds off her time last year and hacked off 25 seconds off her best time on the course in her third race there this fall by crossing the line in 21:12.8.
“Last year, I think I was really nervous, so this year, to be able to have that experience, I think it just really helped me to be able to know when to push and when to go,” Doolittle said. “The weather was good, the course wasn’t muddy and there were good girls to pace off so it was a fast day with fast times.”
“On this course, what more can you ask for?” said Brookville head coach Dan Murdock of Doolittle’s time cut. “Erika ran the second-best time we’ve ever had here and the only one who ran faster on this course was Jessica Swonger and she won the district title, so I don’t know if we’ve had a girl under 21, but Erika is sniffing it. That’s a pretty legit run.”
Fiscus, a senior and older sibling of the boys’ freshman qualifier Ty, had a break-through run to claim her first trip to states with her 14th-place finish, slicing 45 seconds off her best time on the course, finishing in 22.00.03.
Like the boys, Fiscus pointed to the offseason as her starting point.
“I felt like I always knew I had a chance to qualify,” she said. “We did a lot of summer training this year, which we didn’t usually do last year and that momentum just kind of kept building throughout the season. And went I got to districts, I was like, ‘Yeah I can do this.’
And she’s doing it with her brother in the only year they could since she’s graduating.
“Last night I asked Ty if he was ready and he said yeah, so we kind of did it together and it was exciting,” Fiscus said.
Murdock was pleased with how his first-time qualifier as a senior reached her goal.
“She flipped the switch this year,” Murdock said. “We talked to her and told her this is what you need to do and we know the kid of way she races at a mile and she wasn’t in the top-10 qualifying positions and we told her she had to go catch five runners and she had to do it from mile one to the end. It wasn’t panic mode, but that’s the way she runs. Anna ran her race today.”
Freshman Kaida Yoder was one spot away from qualifying, finishing 18th in 22:18.8, just over two seconds behind the final non-team qualifier Zoe Puhala of Brockway.
“I told Kaida it was possible on Friday and if you saw her face in the last 100 yards, you knew she was giving everything,” Murdock said. “She had an excellent run, a minute better than she’d ever run. What more can you ask?”
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were freshman Casey Riley (41st, 24:41) and junior Ella Fiscus (47th, 25:23). Others in the lineup were freshmen Mackenzie Jacobson (43rd, 26:09) and Claira Downs (50th, 26:46).
With D9 champion Grace Neubert leading the way and winning in 19:10, 27 seconds ahead of teammate Sophia Bille, the Lady Crusaders scored just 35 points, beating last year’s champion Cranberry by 24 points. Last year, Cranberry and Elk County Catholic tied after scoring their five runners with the Berries winning with the sixth runner tiebreaker.