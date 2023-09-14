NEW BETHLEHEM — Handling its first early-season test, the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team had to work through some wet and slippery and perhaps a little muddy conditions to hold off Redbank Valley for a 3-2 win Tuesday.
The win hiked the Lions’ record to 4-0 going into Monday’s next test at the C-L Sports Complex against Karns City starting at 8 p.m.
Their first test was passed by a quick 2-0 lead and 3-1 halftime lead against the Bulldogs as the Lions had gone into the game with three wins over Forest, DuBois Central Catholic and Brockway by a margin of 19-2.
“This was the toughest game we’ve played so far and when we play them, it’s always a tough game,” Lions head coach Don Montgomery said. “I’m happy with the win. I don’t think it was as clean as we could’ve been. The weather had something to do with that, but I don’t necessarily think we were as sharp as we could’ve been, but we’ll take it.”
Thomas Uckert set up the first two goals by Brenden Bettwy and Wyatt Boyden, then put the Lions up 3-1 with six minutes left before halftime.
The Lions were able to use some speed advantage especially early on as Uckert’s thru-pass set up Bettway’s opening goal at the 20:10 mark, then Boyden scored with 17:40 left in the first half.
“We’ve talked about (starting fast),” Montgomery said. “We’ve started fast in all three of our previous games and it was something we’ve emphasized this year where we come out and get to our game as quick as we can.”
“We changed up the personnel up top and saw some opportunities and a little mismatch with some speed and the second goal we saw a switch to get him behind the defense and Brenden did the rest.”
Owen Clouse set up Kieran Fricko’s goal to get the Bulldogs within 2-1 with 8:57 left in the half, but Uckert answered less than three minutes later for the 3-1 halftime lead.
The only score in the second half came from Clouse at 35:19. The Bulldogs head some chances to tie the game, but came up empty. Lions goalkeeper Isaac Lerch stopped two strong Bulldogs scoring chances in the final 12 minutes, including a shot by Seth Barrett with 95 seconds left in regulation to seal the win.
“Our main thing was to control the pace of it because they really picked the pace up for awhile and we went with them,” Montgomery said. “Then we reigned it back in and tried to be more possessive and slow it down. Redbank was really coming at us.”