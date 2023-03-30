BROOKVILLE — Senior-less a year ago with just one on the roster this season, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team will continue the same theme.
Build experience.
Lady Raiders head coach Carl McManigle, in his seventh season of his second tenure and 11th overall, has a bigger roster already working to improve on last year’s 2-17 season.
Basically, last year we had a lot of ninth-graders playing varsity ball and they gained experience hand over fist and you can’t put a price on that and the majority of those girls all came back again this year,” McManigle explained. “They have another year under their belt and have more knowledge of what to expect at this level and how much of a different speed it is and how many quality teams are out there that they’re facing now.
“I think they’re hungry and want to make a name for themselves. We’ve had some hard practices already and done a lot of hitting with the new batting cage, which has been a tremendous need and it’s worked very well.”
The lone senior, Tory McKinney, led the team with a .409 average, shared the lead in runs scored with 11 and drove in a team-high 10 runs to go along with a team-best five doubles. She’ll likely catch, but could play elsewhere if McManigle uses junior Aubre Eble behind the dish.
“She’s definitely one of the leaders,” said McManigle. “That’s why she is a co-captain with Kerstyn (Davie). She has the ability to lead the team in hitting and drive in some runs, so without trying to put any pressure on her, we definitely expect a lot from her and I’m confident that she’ll come through for us.”
Davie (.256, 11 runs) is back in center to anchor the outfield.
The team’s second-leading hitter, sophomore Cadence Suhan (.310), returns to shortstop while sophomore Jordan Daisley (.250, 3 doubles) will play at third or second base.
Sophomores Alyssa Tollini and Natasha Rush are back in the pitcher’s circle and McManigle plans to use both of them again. Both could play elsewhere if not pitching, perhaps at second base.
Eble or juniors Lexee Mays and Kyra Beal could see time at first base. Freshman Megan McKinney could see infield time, but she’ll likely hold down the left field spot with sophomore Riley Eble in right field helping flank Davie in center.
From 11 players to 18 this year, McManigle obviously has more depth. First-year juniors Zani Spellman (infield) and Victoria Hill (outfield) are key additions as well as freshmen outfielders Gabby West, Elisabeth Delancey, Lilly Mills, Laela Kammerdeiner and Kendall Neill.
Scheduled to host Punxsutawney Wednesday, the Lady Raiders likely open the season Monday at Redbank Valley. Their planned March 22 opener at Bradford was moved to April 26.
“We want to keep going forward with where they ended up last year and from what I’ve seen so far, they’ve improved,” McManigle said. “They have another year under their belt, they’re a year older and I’m happy with what I’ve seen.”
McManigle’s coaching staff consists of Adam Neill, Megrah Suhan and Jill McManigle.