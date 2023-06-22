BROOKVILLE — Blazing out from the start, the Brookville Fireman’s Club scored 11 runs in the first inning and ran away with a 16-2 win in a game stopped after five innings by the 10-Run Rule at McKinley Field Monday night.
The win not only ended a two-game losing streak, Brookville (5-4) reversed a 10-0 loss at Homer City on June 8. Next up for the Club was a trip to Kittanning to face Armstrong on Wednesday. Next Monday, Brookville heads to Kovacik Insurance in Blairsville.
Along with the decisive 11-run first inning, it was the pitching of Luke Burton who helped spark the streak-stopping win. He gave up just one hit while walking four and striking out one.
In the first, Homer City’s only hit of the game was recorded when Nash Budner singled with one out. It scored an unearned run on a throwing error. The visitor’s lead was short-lived.
When Brookville’s bats came out, there was an immediate impact. Sergio Sotillo walked, Landen Marrara was hit by a pitch and Sam Krug walked to load the bases.
Ladd Blake sent a long fly ball to left field that seemed to be on its way out of the field but as it hit off the top of the fence, Blake had to settle with a single with two runs scoring. Six more hits this inning helped pave the way to a “big momentum booster” and an 11-1 lead heading into the second.
In the top of the second, Burton walked two and Homer City scored its last run of the game on a groundout.
After a scoreless second inning, Brookville returned to the scoring column in the third inning with a single from Blake, who scored after a Trenton Colgan groundout, and a double by Burton who also scored from third on a balk.
Three runs in the bottom of the third set the final score. A bases-loaded single by Krug, sacrifice fly from Blake and run-scoring single from Colgan brought in the runs.
As Luke Burton found that he had to “come and clean it up,” he said. Burton struck out the first batter of the final inning and then walked one but the game-ending play double play on a lineout to Sotillo at shortstop. Sotillo flipped to first for the final out.
In last week’s game:
WEDNESDAY, June 14
Mahoning Valley 7,
Brookville 2
At Punxsutawney, the Fireman’s Club was held to five hits and lost its second straight game.
Punxsutawney posted two straight two-run innings to grab a quick 4-0 lead. Brookville’s lone runs came in the fourth when Tyler Barnett singled in Sam Krug and Ladd Blake with two outs and the bases loaded. Krug doubled earlier in the inning.
Sergio Sotillo, Blake and Trenton Colgan also singled.
Krug and Will Shofestall pitched with Krug going the first 4 2/3 innings, striking out eight and walking four while giving up two hits.
Mahoning put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.