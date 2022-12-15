HYDE — It had been awhile since the Brookville Raiders lost a wrestling match “on the mat” against a District 9 foe.
And leave it to the district’s winningest program to end the Raiders’ 92-match dual meet winning streak that dated back to the Raiders’ last loss on the mat when Redbank Valley beat them for the D9 dual meet title in February of 2013.
Clearfield, now down to Class 2A for the first time in its history, made a statement as the D9 Class 2A favorite with last Friday’s pin-filled 45-27 win over the Raiders at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium.
The two schools are 1-2 in program wins in D9 since the beginning of time. The Bison were 824-279-9 going into their 88th season. The Raiders were 730-368-11 entering their 63rd season.
And even their current head coaches are among the winningest as Raiders boss Dave Klepfer was 300-117 going into this year, ranking No. 3 on the D9 wins list while Clearfield’s Jeff Aveni was sixth at 227-129.
Last Friday, Clearfield won eight of the 13 bouts, scoring bonus points in all eight, while recording five falls. No pin was bigger than that of sophomore Adam Rougeux, who decked Brookville’s Tony Ceriani in 3:30 in their bout at 139. Ceriani led the match 7-3 before being pinned.
That win sparked a run that saw the Bison win five of six bouts to turn an early 9-0 deficit in to a 27-15 lead. Brookville then got back-to-back pins by Jackson Zimmerman and Baily Miller at 215 and 275, respectively, to tie the match.
However, it was all Clearfield from there as it won the final three weights, getting a forfeit win by Cash Diehl at 107 to regain the lead before pins from Bryndin Chamberlain (114) and Evan Davis (121) sealed the overall victory.
Clearfield also got a pins by Brady Collins (145) and Carter Freeland (172), a tech fall from Ty Aveni (152) and a 14-0 major decision by Carter Chamberlain over the Raiders’ Easton Belfiore at 189 in a battle of returning state qualifiers.
It was the first loss in almost a decade to a D9 squad, although the Raiders forfeited a 37-33 win to Brockway at the 2015 Ultimate Duals because they used an ineligible wrestler.
“They were the better team tonight, and it’s good to finally get them on the schedule for sure,” said Brookville coach Dave Klepfer, whose 6-1 Raiders wrestled at DuBois Wednesday before King of the Mountain this weekend at Central Mountain High School. “It’s a credit to them. They had a good night tonight. I feel like it’s a dual meet we can certainly close the gap on, and hopefully get another crack at them later in the year. There were four bouts where we were winning or tied and got pinned in. You do the math, it’s pretty hard to win when that happens.
“We weren’t making any moves tonight and went straight at them to see what happened and see where we were with certain guys. We know the February dual meet (team tourney), if it happens, is the one that counts. We’re going to get back to work like we always do, but we have a lot of work to do. They (Bison) were the hungrier team tonight.”
In a district that’s fairly thin in quality, full lineups, expect these two teams to meet again for the dual title which will be in February and hosted by the Raiders this time around.
“We’ve always enjoyed wrestling Brookville, and that’s a rivalry from when I wrestled,’ said Clearfield coach Jeff Aveni. “I’m not sure of the exact history of it, but it’s always been a good bout. They are back on the schedule, and I expect them to stay on the schedule. So, we were glad to get them back and compete with them.”
The Raiders got off to the fast start, winning the first two bouts to grab that 9-0 lead. Owen Fleming upended Colton Ryan, 6-2, in the opener at 127 with all the scoring coming in the third period.
Fleming opened the scoring on an escape in the third, then put Ryan on his back for a five-point move to to up 6-2. Ryan countered with a late reversal but it wasn’t enough as Fleming captured the win.
Clearfield then forfeited to returning state medalist Cole Householder at 133 to bump Rougeux up to 139 where starter Colton Bumbarger was out of the lineup.
It looked like the move might backfire for the Bison, as Ceriani jumped out to a 5-1 first-period lead on a pair of takedowns and an escape.
Rougeux countered with an escape and takedown early in the second only to have Ceriani reverse him. Trailing 7-3, Rougeux returned the favor and put Ceriani on his back, getting the pin in 3:30 to send the Bison faithful into a frenzy.
Collins followed with a pin of his own for the Bison, although Raider Brecken Cieleski made him work for it for nearly the full six minutes.
Collins grabbed the lead with a pair of takedowns in the first, then added a takedown and two backpoints in the second to go up 8-2 after letting Cieleski up. The Bison tacked on an escape and takedown in the third before finally pinning the Raider with 10 seconds left.
Ty Aveni made it three wins in a row for the Bison with a 16-2 tech fall of Burke Fleming in 6:00 at 152.
Brookville got back on the scoreboard at 160 when Coyha Brown slapped on a cradle on Patrick Knepp in the second period and pinned the Bison in 3:12.
Freeland got those six points right back for Clearfield at 172 as he used a headlock to deck Kolton Griffin in 3:12. The duo spent most of the first period battling on their feet looking for a throw, with Freeland eventually being the one to get a takedown late in the period.
Chamberlain followed with his lopsided win against Belfiore at 189, racking up all 14 of his points in the first two periods on two takedowns, an escape and three sets of backpoints. Belfiore, on his way down to 172 and giving up weight to the Bison standout, did battle Chamberlain on his feet the entire third period to save a team point for the Raiders as Clearfield took a 12-point lead at 27-15.
Brookville promptly knotted things up, though, as Zimmerman decked Hunter Ressler in 31 seconds at 215 and Baily Miller pinned Eric Myers in 1:11 at heavyweight.
Diehl’s forfeit win at 107 gave the lead right back to Clearfield, while freshman Bryndin Chamberlain sealed the win by pinning Chris Carroll in 1:14 in the 114-pound bout.
Davis put an exclamation point on the Bison victory by pinning Raider Jared Popson while trailing in the third period in their bout at 121 in a battle of top returnees for both teams.
Davis opened the scoring on a takedown just past the midway point of the first, but Popson reversed the Bison to his back for a four-point move in the closing seconds of the period but couldn’t quite finish off the pin.
Popson then rode Davis the entire second period to take that 4-2 advantage to the final period. Popson chose bottom in the third but never got out as Davis pinned the Raider in 4:47 to set the final score at 45-27.
