BROOKVILLE — Danny Lauer drilled six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the Brookville Raiders basketball team to a 57-39 win at Johnsonburg Monday night.
The Raiders (15-1) were coming off their first loss of the season at DuBois Saturday. They trailed the Rams (8-9) 16-15 after the first quarter before starting the second on an 8-0 run for a 23-16 lead.
But Johnsonburg closed the first half with a 7-2 run and the Raiders led by just two at 25-23 at intermission.
“(Johnsonburg) was a lot quicker than we expected, but it was important to get back on the right foot and get started and in the first half we did not do that,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “But in the second half, we kind of put it together and started to play like we can.”
In the second half, the Raiders outscored the Rams 32-16. Lauer scored nine of his points in the 16-6 fourth, all of them on three triples.
Lauer’s shooting was a welcome sight for the Raiders who didn’t shoot it well at all in last Saturday’s loss to the Beavers.
“We changed some things offensively and that helped us,” Park said. “The comments from Saturday’s game was we weren’t a top-tier (team) and I agree. Defensively we were, but offensively we weren’t and some of that carried into tonight, but only the defense was off a little tonight.”
Griffin Ruhlman and Ian Pete scored nine and seven points respectively.
Jake Lobaugh led the Rams with 12 points. Jefferson Freeburg scored nine points, and Luke Zimmerman and Aaron Myers both scored seven. All of Zimmerman’s came in the first quarter.
The Raiders are off until next Tuesday’s trip to Elk County Catholic.
“We have a little soul searching right now and we have some time to get some things back on track,” Park said. “We’re not as good as we were earlier. We still have the tools to be better, but we’re just not right now. We have six games left and a couple weeks to get ready (for the playoffs) and that’s what we’re going to work on. I have a plan on what we have to do, so hopefully we can get it fixed and get the ship righted like we were playing earlier in the year.”
The Raiders won the JV game, 40-19, to improve to 14-0. Pierson Ruhlman led the Raiders with seven points.
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY, Jan. 29
DuBois 30,
Brookville 29
So we have a race to follow in the District 9 League.
It was before the DuBois’ 30-29 win over the previously unbeaten Raiders last Saturday afternoon, and it certainly is now.
At the top of the standings, the Raiders, Beavers and Elk County Catholic are all tied in the loss column with one loss apiece — 6-1, 4-1 and 5-1 respectively. So far, the Beavers beat the Raiders who beat the Crusaders who beat the Beavers.
Get it? There’s a lot left to go. They all have to play each other again — the Beavers scheduled to host ECC Wednesday, the Raiders visiting ECC Tuesday and then the Beavers visiting Brookville Feb. 18.
“Everybody plays everybody one more time, so it’s going to be a fun trip down the stretch,” said Beavers head coach Dave Bennett.
To say it was a great game would be to accentuate the close finish, of course — just 59 total points with the teams combining to shoot a paltry 31.7 percent from the floor.
But it did come down to the last seconds. With the Beavers up by the would-be final score after Joey Foradora hit one of two free throws with 29 seconds left, the Raiders ran down the clock before Hunter Geer drove down the middle of the lane, cutting from the left wing.
Alex Pasternak slid into position to draw the charge on Geer and got the call as Geer’s shot went back rim and out with 1.1 seconds left. DuBois inbounded quickly after a timeout and the hard-earned one-point win was nailed down.
“Hunter was super-aggressive coming off that edge and did what he had to do to get to the rim and Al stepped in there and obviously that was the defining play of the game,” Bennett said.
Raiders head coach Dalton Park didn’t care for the call that might’ve kept Geer from going to the line for a chance to tie or win.
“We didn’t get the call and it was a bad call. I’m not sure of many officials who would make that call in a game like that in that situation, but it is what it is,” Park said. “Most of the way through, it was actually a really good game (by the officials). There were a couple calls I thought were bad, but other than that, they did a pretty good job.”
The Raiders had a chance to win despite being outscored 5-0 in the first quarter and not finding points until the 6:04 mark of the second quarter when Ian Pete put in a layup that ended an 0-for-9 shooting start with four turnovers.
At that point, it made the score 8-2. DuBois led 14-10 by the end of the first half.
“We had no business being in the game at the end after that first quarter, so I was happy that we got back into the game and had a chance to win at the end,” Park said.
The Raiders did get back into the game, and did take a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter thanks to a 15-4 third-quarter advantage that saw Griffin Ruhlman scored eight of his game-high 14 points in the quarter.
“It was exactly the game we were anticipating and most people were anticipating,” Bennett said. “Brookville does such a great job being physical and defending and making everything difficult, which obviously they did with us scoring 30 points. And somehow we were fortunate enough to win the game. That’s a tribute to Brookville’s defense.”
But it was the Beavers’ defense that helped get them back in the game in the fourth as they forced five turnovers in the quarter. A 9-2 run to start the fourth tied it at 27-27 on Ryan Kovalyak’s basket with 4:03 remaining and the teams combined to score just five points the rest of the way.
Pasternak gave the Beavers a 29-27 lead with two free throws before Ruhlman tied it with a basket at 29-29 with 2:15 left.
The Beavers’ Chooch Husted missed two free throws with 2:02 left, the Raiders’ Clayton Cook rebounded the second miss and was fouled, but missed the front-end free throw. The Beavers turned the ball over with 1:27 remaining, but the Raiders gave it back with 49 seconds left, setting up Foradora’s winning point on the second of two free throws.
Kovalyak led the Beavers with 10 points and seven rebounds. Husted finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
The Raiders won the JV game, 43-36, as Jack Pete scored 12 points, and Pierson Ruhlman and Jack Knapp each scored six points.
WED., Jan. 26
Brookville 50,
Punxsutawney 35
At Punxsutawney, the Raiders gradually pulled away from the Chucks, outscoring the hosts 17-10 in the fourth quarter after going into the fourth with an eight-point lead. A 14-3 run in the fourth put the game away.
With the victory — the Raiders’ eighth-straight against their Route 36 rivals since a 47-40 win for the Chucks back on Feb. 14, 2018 — the Raiders completed a season sweep and retained the rights to the Chuck Daly-Larry McManigle Traveling Trophy, issued to the team that holds the edge in the two-game season series each year.
McManigle, of course, was the longtime coach for the Raiders, 22 years over two stints while Daly started his coaching career in Punxsutawney in the late 1950s before building a Hall of Fame career in the NBA ranks. McManigle and Daly became close friends while coaching against each other.
“I played for Coach McManigle, so it’s always a little special inside for me,” said Park, a 1987 BAHS graduate.
The Raiders’ was balanced, with eight different players scoring at least a pair of points. Hunter Geer set the pace with a game-high 12 points, with Ian Pete adding eight and Conner Marshall scoring seven off the bench. Danny Lauer and Griffin Ruhlman tallied six each, and Jamison Rhoades added five.
“Tonight, I thought both teams played well, especially in the first half,” Park said. “I’m trying to work with my lineup and see who we have going down the stretch run … I thought we came through at the end when we needed it, stayed ahead and didn’t play too bad, but I also thought Punxsy played really well.”
Courier-Express correspondent Zak Lantz contributed to this story.