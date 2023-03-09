WINDBER — Last year, the Brookville Raiders’ trip to Windber High School wasn’t the most memorable experience.
In the District 5-8-9 Sub-Regional final, Chestnut Ridge slapped a 23-point loss on the Raiders, who went on and dropped their state opener at Aliquippa the following week. This time around with the title on the line, the nearly two-hour trip to District 5 territory was far more pleasant.
Last year, the Raiders were dumped by Chestnut Ridge in a 23-point loss. This time, they turned in yet another strong defensive effort in a 50-39 win over the Bisons for their fourth sub-regional title in five years.
“Chestnut Ridge just smoked us last year and it’s not something that we did to lose the game, they just did everything right to win, so to get over that hump was good,” said Park, whose team improved to 22-2 with its 19th straight win. “It’ll be good for us to start the state playoffs coming off a win instead of a loss.”
Clayton Cook, who led the Raiders with 14 points and eight rebounds, was anxious to erase any bad vibes from last year.
“As soon as we stepped on the court here, all of us who were here last year remembered how devastated that game was and wanted to get this one,” said Cook, who helped the Raiders win the rebounding battle, 40-21, including 16 offensive rebounds.
Next up: The PIAA state playoffs against WPIAL fifth-placer Seton-La Salle on the Raiders’ own court next Saturday at 5 p.m. Ninth-seeded Rebels won the fifth-place game over No. 3 seed Shady Side Academy, 62-44, on Wednesday.
Also for the Raiders, Noah Peterson scored 11 points and Connor Marshall finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Kellan Haines scored four points and had seven boards.
While offensive balance helped key the win, most of the credit goes to another strong defensive and rebounding effort in a game marred by a lot of fouls that took away any game flow. The Raiders and Bisons were called for a combined 35 fouls — 18 against Bedford and 17 on the Raiders, but of course nobody fouled out.
Junior Jack Pete, who finished seven points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals, turned in a stellar defensive effort on Bisons top scorer Kevin Ressler who came into the game averaging 21 points per game. Instead, Ressler finished with six points on 2-for-15 shooting, including 1-for-9 from beyond the 3-point line. Ressler picked up his third foul early in the second half, but only finished with four personals.
“Jack was all over him and he wasn’t supposed to go for steals, to just stay between (Ressler) and the basket and make him beat him with his straight-up shot and I felt every shot was well contested and Jack did very well with that,” Park said.
Overall, the Bisons shot 14-for-41 (39 percent) from the floor. While Dathan Hylton led the Bisons with 13 points and eight rebounds, Matt Edwards scored 11 points, all of them coming in the first half. Edwards didn’t take a shot the second half.
“(Edwards) was the one that scared us and his shot is so quick and he hit those threes,” Park said. “But Noah (Peterson) tightened it up and I told him to play him tight like he had the ball the whole time.”
The Raiders led for good after Peterson’s layup with 48 seconds left in the first quarter for a 13-12 lead, stretching it to as many as seven points in the second quarter before taking a 25-20 advantage into halftime.
Peterson opened the third quarter-scoring with his lone 3-pointer to put the Raiders up eight points. The Bisons got it back to five points once more, but the Raiders boosted it to 38-28 when Isaac Hetrick’s pass to Cook led to a buzzer-beating shot to end the third.
Then Hetrick’s driving layup gave the Raiders their largest lead at 40-28 at the 6:29 mark of the fourth. Jacob Wilson’s basket cut the Raiders’ lead to 40-34 with four minutes left. But Marshall answered with a bucket 17 seconds later and Cook took a feed from Kellan Haines to put the Raiders up 10 with 2:50 left and essentially the game was in hand as Cook hit four free throws and Peterson two down the stretch to put the game away.