Oh, those Sunday lineups.
I get there aren’t a whole lot of things to be overly concerned with as a Pittsburgh Pirates fan at the moment. We know that it’s not about wins and losses necessarily, but more about development of the roster.
I know, blah, blah, blah.
For others, it’s more than that like blasting owner Bob Nutting and other low-hanging fruit as I call it. Those things are annoying, but if and when the Pirates start contending again, those dismissive “fans” — they swear they don’t care but continue to rip the Buccos — will return to the fold.
That’s OK.
But Sunday’s “Sunday lineup” in the Pirates’ actual 5-3 win at home against the Washington Nationals had me whining.
First, I was a captive audience. I had the afternoon mostly to watch the Pirates and some NBA playoffs on the side. However, manager Derek Shelton put out a lineup that had Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds sitting out with planned off days.
Thankfully, I didn’t buy tickets to sit and watch the Pirates in person at PNC Park that day. That would’ve been worse. The lineup isn’t star-studded enough, nor competitive enough, to survive with both players out from the same game.
But, as you know, over the long haul, it might not just matter on a given day as the Pirates did win without them.
How about sitting both, if you have to, on the same game on the road? Don’t rob your fans of the viewing pleasure. Make sense?
This complaint borders on nit-picking in a season that likely will serve as, see above, a developmental season.
Sunday lineup, by the way, is defined as one of those lineups that allows the backups to come in and spell the starters, giving them an off day. That term came to life for me years ago when manager Jim Leyland managed the up-and-coming Pirates of the late 1980s and then the three-peat NL East seasons of 1990 through 1992.
But Leyland did something that drove me and my fellow Bucco fans nuts back then and it centered around one of his “big” bench players — John Cangelosi.
Cangelosi, a switch-hitting outfielder standing 5-foot-8, came to the Pirates for the 1987 season and played four years for Leyland as a backup. He played one year as a rookie starter with the White Sox in 1986. He hit .235, but still stole 50 bases. So as a backup — he never had more than 320 plate appearances the rest of his 13-year career.
With the Pirates, Cangelosi played 349 games and hit .243 in 536 career at-bats. Of those 349 games, he started in 90 of them.
To be clear, Cangy was a useful player on the roster that Leyland masterfully manipulated, especially in the playoff years. Cangy was only on one of those teams in 1990, but believe it or not, Leyland had him on the World Series champion Florida Marlins roster in 1997 and then the year after that.
Useful player, for sure, off the bench, but what drove us nuts back in the day was how Leyland used him at times.
Cangelosi, clearly not a No. 3 hitter in any batting order, did so nine times from 1988 through 1990. Why? Well, he was subbing for the Pirates’ All-Star centerfielder Andy Van Slyke. Gotta bat him third apparently, rather than bump him up to leadoff or at the bottom of the order.
At least buddy Dave Osborne and I remember one time we trekked to Three Rivers Stadium, plunked down some hard-earned summer money and watched … Cangelosi batting third for the Buccos.
Even then at a younger age and much less crochety, this “Sunday lineup” move drove us bananas.
Thanks to the incredibly invaluable baseball-reference.com website, I have narrowed that possible occasion down to one of four games:
— June 2, 1988: Cangelosi goes 0-for-3 in a 7-3 loss to the Montreal Expos. Barry Bonds, not Cangelosi, batted leadoff and had a hit while Randy Milligan homered. Bob Walk took the loss on the mound. Another Sunday lineup-er, Mike “Rambo” Diaz, went 1-for-4. There’s a picture of Leyland’s office that has a publicity poster of Diaz hanging on the wall, by the way.
— Aug. 8-10, 1990: Cangelosi starts in center field for Van Slyke in all three games, two of them losses to the Expos, 6-2 and 7-6, and the third an 8-3 loss to the Cardinals. On their way to their first division title since 1979, the Pirates started a five-game losing streak that dropped them into second place a half-game behind the New York Mets at the time.
Cangelosi was a combined 2-for-14.
The ironic thing about those four games cited above? None of them were Sundays.
Yes, we were younger arm chair managers back then, but legitimately annoyed when Cangy was in the three-hole when we showed up at Three Rivers one of those games.
SHAWKEY IN 1922 — The start of the 1922 season couldn’t have started much better for the New York Yankees and Sigel native Bob Shawkey as he hurled his second straight shutout to start the season in a 6-0 blanking of the Philadelphia Athletics in front of 8,000 fans on a Tuesday afternoon that put the Yankees at 10-2 on April 25.
Shawkey allowed four singles, walked three and struck out seven. He also picked a runner off first base.
However, the game was not secured until the Yankees put up five runs in the seventh inning, three coming in on Frank “Home Run” Baker’s homer off his former team. Baker, a future Hall of Famer, was a World Series hero for the A’s in their titles won back in 1910, 1911 and 1913. He finished his career with the Yankees, playing in his sixth and final season with them in 1922.
The New York Daily News: “With Bob Shawkey on the mound pitching air-tight ball again and his mates backing him in superlative fashion, the Huggins crew knocked the Athletics flat yesterday and copped their seventh game in a row. … the veteran Bob never looked better. His curve ball was a beaut and he had his speed and almost his best control.”
Shawkey also singled in the five-run seventh, helping set up Baker’s blast that went “against the balcony front in right field.”
While Shawkey was 2-0 with 18 innings of shutout pitching to start the season, the Yankees at 10-2 were two games up on the traditional also-ran St. Louis Browns. The Brownies wouldn’t go away, finishing second at the end of the season as it turned out.
