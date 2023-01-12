WARREN — Back in the pool after a long layoff, the Brookville Area High School swimming teams split their meet at Warren last Thursday in a matchup held at the Warren YMCA.
The Lady Raiders notched a 94-80 win to improve to 2-1 while the Raiders fell to 0-3 after a 62-52 loss. Both teams host St. Marys Thursday at the Hickory Grove Natatorium starting at 6 p.m. Saturday is the annual trip to Clearfield’s Arctic Invitational.
Next Tuesday, both teams head to Bradford for their only meet of the week.
“It was good to get back into competition after the Christmas break and see how the kids are feeling,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said. “Traditionally, the time over Christmas is intended for a huge push in training for swimmers, with big increases in yardage and intensity. A lot of times, teams come up with some very special workouts over this time. However, we also have kids who were away over Christmas break, or missed some practices, so we’re getting back into racing with some kids that have trained exceptionally hard, and a few others that are under-trained.”
In Warren’s home pool, it was a bit of an odd setup considering that the venue is set up in meters and not yards as high school competition uses, so the times don’t jive with traditional yardage standards, meaning the races were longer than the normal setup.
The Lady Raiders got an overall triple-win night — a few unattached swimmers were entered in some events for the girls and boys — from Madeline Golier. She won the 400-meter freestyle (5:44.31) and 100 backstroke (1:12.2) while swimming a leg in the 200 medley relay (2:16.49) with Casey Riley, Cora Parson and Ella Fiscus.
Parson, Riley, Erika Doolittle and Lucy Golier combined to win the 200 freestyle relay in 2:10.4 for the Lady Raiders’ other win.
“The relays finished first and third in the 200 medley relay; first, second and third in the 200 free relay; and second and third in the 400 free relay,” Doolittle said. “Warren had a lot of talent and a lot of depth. The meet was back and forth all night. They also picked up 13 unanswered points with their three divers, so it was great to have those relays come through.”
Other relay members on the non-first relays were Violet Harper, Taryn Hoffman, Grace Park, Kerrigan Swartz, Kendra Himes, Rayleigh Painter, Claire DeVallance, Nicole Fair, Rayna Silvis, Gabby West, and Adell Doty.
Doolittle and Park were 2-3 in the 200 freestyle with Park finishing third in the 100 freestyle. Swartz added a second and fourth in the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley. Lucy Golier, Fiscus and Doty were 2-3-4 in the 50 freestyle with Fiscus, Doolittle and DeVallance 2-3-4 in the 100 butterfly.
“We have a great balance of veteran girl swimmers who are stepping up as leaders, along with a great group of freshman girls who are providing a lot of firepower across a lot of different events,” Doolittle said. “One of the highlights of this meet was Claire DeVallance in the 100 fly. An unforseen injury took another swimmer out of that event for us, which happens from time to time, but the 100 fly is a tough event. Both Claire and Mackenzie Jacobson had the guts to step up and say, ‘I’ll do it.’ We ended up filling in with Claire since she had more experience with it through YMCA, but what she did finishing fourth, and the way both those girls responded to the need that our team had, was really admirable and courageous.”
Parson and Riley were 3-4 in the 100 breaststroke while Audrey Barrett finished fourth in the 400 freestyle.
For the boys, Patrick Young won the team’s only race in the 400 freestyle (4:33.21). He also added a second in the 200 individual medley. Brody Barto was second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 200 freestyle.
Henry May was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 IM while Brady Means finished third in the 400 freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle. Egan Dennison was second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle. Dan Turner finished second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke. Ryker Selnekovic was third in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle.
“The boys came up short but there were still highlights with Brody starting to come back into form after a lingering injury from soccer season,” Doolittle said. “Patrick swam a great 200 IM and is knocking on the door of a school record in that event. Every boy scored valuable points for the team even though we came up short on the scoreboard. Brady continues to be a strong distance guy for us, Henry goes wherever he is asked and had a good 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. Egan and Ryker continue to get us points in the 50 free and 100 free. Daniel had four close second places in the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, the 100 freestyle, and the 100 backstroke.”