MARION CENTER — Last Tuesday’s trip to Marion Center not only brought home two dual meet wins for the Brookville Area High School swimmers, they also brought home two pool records from their District 6 foe.
The Raiders’ foursome of Patrick Young, Bay Harper, Calvin Doolittle and Brody Barto broke two Marion Center pool records. Their 1:44.02 in the 200-yard medley relay broke a 37-year-old record set by Altoona way back in 1984 while the same four won the 200 freestyle relay with pool-record time of 1:33.07. That one broke a 1992 mark set by Indiana High School.
Young and Doolittle were four-time winners in the Raiders’ 104-50 win, with Young winning the 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle and Doolittle taking the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle.
Harper and Barto added single wins, Harper in the 100 breaststroke and Barto in the 200 individual medley ahead of the runner-up Harper. Also winning was Raiders freshman Henry May in the 50 freestyle.
The Lady Raiders won 117-53 as Emma Afton was a quadruple winner. Madeline Golier and Sadie Shofestall were triple winners. Those four combined with Kerrigan Swartz to win the 200 medley relay and Julie Bailey on the winning 200 freestyle relay.
Afton added a win in the 100 butterfly while combining with Doolittle, Cory Parson and Bailey to win the 400 freestyle relay.
Golier won the 100 freestyle and Shofestall the 100 breaststroke. Swartz won the 50 freestyle while other wins came from Doolittle in the 200 freestyle and Kendra Himes in the 100 backstroke.
Shofestall added a second in the 100 butterfly as did Golier in the 200 IM. Swartz was runner-up in the 100 freestyle along with Violet Harper in the 100 backstroke and Taryn Hoffman in the 100 breaststroke.
Thirds went to Parson in the 200 IM, Bailey in the 50 freestyle, Doolittle in the 100 butterfly, Chloe Smith in the 500 freestyle and Emma Reynolds in the 100 breaststroke.
Sweep improved the Raiders to 2-1 and Lady Raiders to 3-0 with both teams back in action Jan. 10 at Franklin.