BRADFORD — Finishing off a busy stretch with a dual meet at Bradford Tuesday night at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, the Brookville swimming teams earned a split with host Bradford.
The Lady Raiders improved to 4-1 with a 122-40 win while the Raiders fell to 1-4 after an 83-74 loss to Bradford. Both teams are off until Monday at DuBois. They host Oil City next Thursday.
The Lady Raiders got triple-win nights from the Golier sisters, Madeline and Lucy. Both swam legs on the winning 200-yard freestyle relay (1:53.27) with Erika Doolittle and Ella Fiscus. Madeline won the 200 freestyle (2:08.84) and swam a leg on the winning 400 relay (4:13.85) with Kerrigan Swartz, Doolittle and Fiscus. Lucy won the 50 freestyle (28.06) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:05.43) with Swartz, Casey Riley and Fiscus.
Other Lady Raiders wins came from Doolittle in the 200 IM (2:36.13) and Audrey Barrett in the 500 freestyle (6:55.84).
Doolittle, Swartz and Taryn Hoffman were 2-3-4 in the 100 breaststroke. Cora Parson was third in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle with Lucy Golier adding a fourth in the 100 freestyle. Casey Riley and Grace Park were 2-3 behind Doolittle in the 200 IM while Gabby West and Kathryn Fenske were 2-3 in the 500 freestyle. Fiscus was runner-up in the 50 freestyle while West added a fourth in the 200 freestyle.
Claire DeVallance, Violet Harper and Park were 2-3-4 in the 100 backstroke.
For the Raiders, Patrick Young was a triple winner, taking the 200 freestyle (1:52.72) and 100 butterfly (54.46) while swimming a leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:42.28) with Brody Barto, Owen May and Sergio Sotillo.
Barto and May were 2-4 in the 200 IM. Sotillo was second in the 50 freestyle with Barto and Brady Means finished 2-3 in the 500 freestyle. Sotillo and Daniel Turner were 2-3 in the 100 backstroke with May finishing second in the 100 breaststroke.
Turner, Egan Dennison and Ryke Selnekovic were 2-3-4 in the 100 butterfly. Brady Means finished fourth in the 200 freestyle.
In other meets:
SATURDAY, Jan. 14
Lady Raiders 2nd,
Raiders 4th at Arctic
At Clearfield’s Arctic Invitational, Brookville landed with high team finishes on both sides as the Lady Raiders were second among 12 teams and the Raiders were fourth amongst 13 teams scoring points.
The Lady Raiders scored 204 points, 20 behind team champion Bellefonte. The Raiders finished behind Dover, Clearfield and Atloona.
For the second time in three days, Patrick Young broke a school record in the pool as his meet-winning time of 59.64 seconds in the 100 breaststroke broke Mike Geer’s 1994 record of 1:01.6 by nearly two seconds. Young also won the 50 freestyle in 21.98 seconds.
“Patrick is very versatile, and he can make winning and setting records look effortless. The thing is, it’s not effortless,” Coach Ray Doolittle said. “He sets his mind on something and goes after it hard. No stone is left unturned. The yardage, the speed, the endurance, every little nuance of his stroke and body position. When I watch him in practice, he is never just “going through the motions.”
“Every start, every turn, every streamline, every stroke is done with the intention to maximize his potential and achieve his goals.”
Young also won the 50 freestyle (21.98) and swam on two fourth-place relays with the 200 medley of Daniel Turner, Brody Barto and Owen May, and the 200 freestyle relay of Barto, Brady Means and May.
Madeline Golier had a strong day for the Lady Raiders, coming within a micro-second of breaking a team record in the 200 individual medley. She won with a time of 2:21.03, just off Bambi Bowser’s 1996 mark of 2:21.02.
“Maddy had an outstanding meet with two individual victories in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke,” Doolittle said. “She barely missed a new school record in the IM and was not pushed at all by other swimmers in that event. She was basically solo the whole way, so I’m really hoping that we can get her into a tight race where she’s pushed, and I’m confident that she will find an extra gear.
“In addition to her time with the Raider team, she puts in brutal workouts with a club team, as well. She has sacrificed a lot over the past couple years to completely immerse herself in the sport, and the big days and hard workouts are really paying off.”
Golier also won the 100 backstroke in 1:02.74 while also swimming legs on the runner-up 200 medley relay with sister Lucy, Cora Parson and Ella Fiscus, and the 200 freestyle relay with her sister Lucy, Fiscus and Erika Doolittle.
Some 15 different Lady Raiders scored team points with top-12 individual finishes or relay points with high finishes as well.
Depth was strong in the 200 IM with Madeline Golier winning, and Doolittle, Parson and Violet Harper finishing sixth, eighth and 12th while Parson, Swartz and Adell Doty were third, seventh and eighth in the 100 breaststroke.
“Our strongest event for the girls was probably that 200 IM with four girls scoring and the 100 breaststroke was similar with three girls, so for us to have that strength is a great feeling,” Doolittle said.
Grace Park was seventh in the 500 freestyle and 10th in the 200 freestyle. Lucy Golier was ninth in the 50 freestyle and 11th in the 100 freestyle with Swartz finishing 10th. Fiscus was fifth and Casey Riley 12th in the 100 butterfly. Riley added an 11th in the 100 backstroke.
Three Lady Raiders’ “B” relays scored points as well with the foursome of Riley, Doty, Harper and Gabby West finishing eighth in the medley relay. Doolittle, Riley, Swartz and Doty were sixth and the foursome of Claire DeVallance, Audrey Barrett, Park and Rayna Silvis placing 10th in the 400 freestyle relay.
Also for the Raiders, Young swam a leg on the fourth-place 200 medley relay with Daniel Turner, Brody Barto and Owen May and the fourth-place 200 freestyle relay with Barto, May and Brady Means.
Barto won the 500 freestyle (5:32.25) while also finishing fourth in the 200 IM.
“I was really pleased with Brody Barto’s meet,” Doolittle said. “It’s been a long road back for Brody with some upper body injuries from being a soccer goalie. The first step was to get him healthy, and now we are still in the building stages for endurance and speed. But Saturday showed that he is really on the right track. Brody is tough as nails and it was frustrating for him to have to take time off or go easier than he wanted early in the season. But Arctic should have been a huge confidence boost for him in showing that the old Brody is back.”
May was ninth in the 200 freestyle and Turner added an eighth in the 100 brackstroke.
THURSDAY, Jan. 12
Brookville sweeps St. Marys
At the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium, both teams swept to wins as the Lady Raiders won 104-76 and the Raiders beat the similar short-handed Dutch, 65-54.
Young broke the team’s record in the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.48, besting last year’s mark of 2:06.51 established by former teammate Calvin Doolittle.
“We both knew that the 200 IM was within reach,” Coach Doolittle said. “I pulled him aside before Christmas and told him, ‘Don’t avoid going after the 200 IM record because it’s Calvin’s, or because I’m his dad. When you want it, you let me know.’ We discussed when and where and how he should aim for it, and it all came together against St. Marys.
“Given that he already has records in backstroke and butterfly, and then smashed the 100 breaststroke on Saturday, his versatility is remarkable. Not just to be good in all the strokes, but to be great in all the strokes, is a testament to both his ability and his work ethic.”
Young also won the 100 backstroke in 58.66 seconds with teammates Sergio Sotillo and Daniel Turner finishing 3-4.
Brody Barto had a strong outing, winning the 200 freestyle (2:06.96) and 500 freestyle (5:46.25) with Brady Means finishing second in both races.
Owen May was second in the 100 breaststroke, Sotillo was third in the 50 freestyle and Turner, Egan Dennison and Ryker Selnekovic were 2-3-4 in the 100 freestyle.
Madeline Golier quadrupled for the Lady Raiders. She swam legs on the winning 200 medley relay (2:00.41) with her sister Lucy, Ella Fiscus and Cora Parson, and the winning 400 relay (4:07.16) with Fiscus, Erika Doolittle and Kerrigan Swartz while also winning the 50 freestyle (26.78) and 100 butterfly (1:05.43).
Parson won the 100 breastroke (1:15.42) with Adell Doty finishing second. Grace Park won the 500 freestyle (6:12.62) and Swartz took the 100 freestyle (1:00.89).
Park and Audrey Barrett were second and fourth in the 200 freestyle. Doolittle, Parson and Violet Harper were 2-3-4 in the 200 IM. Lucy Golier and Fiscus were 3-4 in the 50 freestyle. Doolittle finished second in the 100 freestyle with MacKenzie Jacobson finished fourth as did Audrey Barrett was fourth in the 500 freestyle.
Doty finished second behind Parson in the 100 breaststroke with Casey Riley, Claire DeVallance and Harper were 2-3-4 in the 100 backstroke.