ST. MARYS — Finishing with a flurry, the Brookville Area High School swimming teams wrapped up their meet schedule Monday with a trip to St. Marys and came away with a win and a tie.
The Raiders topped the short-handed hosts, 102-40, while the Lady Raiders wound up swimming to a 90-90 tie. That finished their records at 10-3 for the Raiders and 11-1-1 for the Lady Raiders.
Next up: The District 9 Class 2A Championships March 5 at Clearfield.
“The dual meet record is great for both teams. But honestly, that means nothing right now,” head coach Ray Doolittle said. “Several of the opposing teams we’ve faced lately have been extremely fired up and hungry. Brookville used to be a push-over, then we started to get competitive but were still the underdog. And back then, our kids were fired up.
“Now that we’ve done well in our dual meets and knocked off some powerhouse teams, it is absolutely essential that we put all that behind us and get back to being the hungry underdogs again. If we go into districts complacent in any race, in any event, we are going to get shattered by several other teams.”
St. Marys had to win the final 400-yard freestyle relay to have a chance to at least tie and did so, beating the Lady Raiders’ top foursome by over 10 seconds. The Lady Raiders had to take second and third at that point to get the tie and took the race for third by just under four seconds to forge the 90-90 tie.
Madeline Golier was a double-winner for the Lady Raiders, winning the 200 freestyle (2:13.99) and 100 butterfly (1:08.93). The other win came from Sadie Shofestall in the 100 freestyle (58.93). Shofestall also finished second in the 100 breaststroke.
Maya Wilshire finished second in both the 50 and 500 freestyles behind Union’s Evie Bliss, who didn’t score for any time but blistered the pool with times of 24.82 seconds and 5:26.
Erika Doolittle was runner-up in the 100 butterfly while Ella Fiscus finished third in the 100 freestyle and second in the 100 backstroke with Violet Harper and Kendra Himes placing third and fourth.
Adding more thirds were Emma Afton in the 200 freestyle and Cora Parson in the 100 breaststroke. Grace Park and Smith were third and fourth in the 500 freestyle. Kerrigan Swartz finished fourth in the 100 freestyle.
The foursome of Calvin Doolittle, Patrick Young, Bay Harper and Brody Barto once again anchored the Raiders’ win. The four won the 200 medley relay (1:42.33) and 200 freestyle relay (1:30.59) while Doolittle and Young finished a four-win night as Doolittle took the 200 IM (2:08.94) and 100 backstroke (1:02.76) and Young won the 50 and 100 freestyles (22.35 and 52.49).
Harper won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.62) with Barto and Henry May finishing 2-3. Harper finished second in the 100 freestyle and Barto also finished second in the 50 freestyle while May added a second in the 200 freestyle.
Brady Means won the 500 freestyle (6:54.05) and was third in the 200 freestyle.
Other high finishes included Gary Matus’ runner-up in the 200 IM, Shawn Foster’s second in the 100 butterfly, Hunter Rupp’s fourth in the 100 freestyle, and Daniel Turner and Holden Shaffer finishing 3-4 in the 100 backstroke.
In last week’s meet:
THURSDAY, Feb. 17
Brookville hosts tri-meet
on Senior Night
At the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium on Senior Night, Brookville hosted Warren and Penns Valley and won three out of four decisions while a packed facility saw six records broken, four of them by Brookville athletes.
The records were broken in the pool and on the school record-board by the Raiders’ foursome of Patrick Young, Calvin Doolittle, Brody Barto and Bay Harper. Their times in the 200 medley relay (3:24.17) and 200 freestyle relay (1:29.44) broke pool and school marks.
Warren diver Katie Madigan put her name on the pool record board when her diving score of 300.95 surpassed the pool-best mark set by Brookville’s three-time state champion diver Katie Hynes, a score of 285.9 presumably set her senior year in 2005.
Madigan finished fourth at last year’s PIAA Championships.
Seven Brookville seniors were honored during the meet — Calvin Doolittle, Shawn Foster and Bay Harper for the boys and Sadie Shofestall, Emma Afton, Julia Bailey and Chloe Smith for the girls.
“I am so proud of this group of seniors,” Coach Doolittle said. “I’ve seen most of them come up through the YMCA ranks since they were little kids, and I think I started as their assistant coach when they were freshman and then as head coach for the next three years. They are such a great group of young men and women, both in and out of the pool. They do everything that Coach Jill (Northey) and I ask of them and they do it with an incredible amount of positivity.
“It’s hard to come up with a long enough list of adjectives to adequately explain how great these kids are. They work hard; their sportsmanship and camaraderie is incredible; they provide such a level of leadership for this team that it makes coaching so much easier; they care about their sport, they care about the team, and they care about each other. I truly believe that they are going to do great things as we finish out this season, but it is already hard to think about a time in the future when they won’t be in this pool. I am so proud of them and I will miss them all more than they can possibly imagine.”
The girls won both decisions, 109.5-72.5 over Warren and 129-28 over short-handed Penns Valley, while the boys beat Penns Valley, 113-21, and lost to Warren, 83-76.
Madeline Golier tripled in overall wins amongst the three teams. She took the 200 IM (2:20.12) while finishing second in the 100 backstroke while swimming legs on the winning 200 medley relay with Kerrigan Swartz, Ella Fiscus and Maya Wilshire (2:02.34), and Swartz, Wilshire and Sadie Shofestall on the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.56).
Wilshire won the 200 freestyle (2:13.56) and finished fourth in the 100 freestyle. Grace park won the 500 freestyle (6:12.47) and finished fourth in the 200 IM. Erika Doolittle was runner-up in both the 200 IM and 500 freestyle.
Shofestall was second in the 100 freestyle behind Union standout Evie Bliss, who won in 54.94 seconds. Bliss also took the 50 freestyle in a pool-record time of 24.55 seconds, ahead of Shofestall and Swartz.
Fiscus and Afton were 2-3 in the 100 butterfly, Swartz added a third in the 100 breaststroke, and Cora Parson was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke.
Finishing up the meet was the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:19.52) of Bailey, Afton, Smith and Shofestall.