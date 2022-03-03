HYDE — As far as team awards go for the Brookville Area High School swimmers, it’s been since the late 1990s since a District 9 championship was brought back home by either team.
This weekend at Clearfield Area High School, it could happen as both teams could be in a dogfight for team honors at the D9 Class 2A Championships. It’s probably more likely that the Lady Raiders have the best shot in a three-way battle with Clearfield and St. Marys.
Either way, both squads have a chance to advance swimmers to this year’s PIAA Championships at Bucknell University March 18-19. Champions and others who swim fast enough times to earn a spot at states advance.
The two-day schedule at Clearfield has Friday featuring six finals starting at 4:30 p.m. — 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle relay.
Saturday starts with diving from 9 to 11 a.m. with swimming starting at 2 p.m. — 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.
Considering how the regular season went — Raiders 10-3 and Lady Raiders 11-1-1 in dual meets — expectations are pretty high for head coach Ray Doolittle and his roster.
“For the girls, it’s not out of the question at all to bring home a district championship,” Doolittle said. “That’s something that has been on the table since we realized that we were starting to beat some very tough teams this year, and then we captured the Arctic Invitational in Clearfield in January and that’s definitely a reality.
“But it’s going to depend on every single swimmer in every single event with the point scoring going 12 places deep. The kids have been giving speeches to each other that it doesn’t matter what heat you’re in, what race you’re in, what place you’re in, you’ve got to be fighting for every spot and split second because all of that could definitely come into play. It would be bittersweet to capture a team title and not be able to take anybody to states, so we definitely would love to see some relays and individuals go.”
The boys have their standout foursome of seniors Calvin Doolittle and Bay Harper, junior Brody Barto and sophomore Patrick Young at the center of their scoring. It’s likely not enough to win the team title, but the relays and individual races among that group could lead to a solid weekend.
“There’s a lot of focus on some of the boys’ relays doing well and with some individuals possibly having spectacular days with school records on the table, so there are some very high hopes there,” Doolittle said.
Overall, the Raiders have eight top seeds with all three relays included while the Lady Raiders got four top seeds, two of them relays.
Doolittle predicts a busy and competitive two days in the pool.
“Our top seeds are positioned well, and the relays are going the be an absolute battle, so it is going to be a very exciting meet, a very emotional meet,” he said. “The team that can handle the mental ups and downs is going to be the team that does very well.”
Here is a closer look at each team’s district outlook:
LADY RAIDERS — Their top-seeded entries are the 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays, Sadie Shofestall in the 100 freestyle and Madeline Golier in the 100 backstroke.
The Lady Raiders are also seeded third in what should be a competitive 200 freestyle relay. In both freestyle races, the foursome will come from a group that includes Golier, Shofestall, Kerrigan Swartz, Erika Doolittle, Maya Wilshire, Emma Afton and Ella Fiscus.
The medley relay will probably have Doolittle, Swartz, Afton and Julia Bailey.
Shofestall is seeded by over 1.5 seconds over the rest of the field in the 100 freestyle. She’s also seeded second in the 50 freestyle behind Moniteau’s Katie Reott.
Golier and St. Marys’ Sarah Krise are seeded with nearly the same time in the backstroke. Golier also has a third seed in the 200 IM.
Fiscus and Afton are seeded No. 2 and 4 in the 100 butterfly. Other No. 3 seeds are Wilshire in the 200 freestyle and Swartz in the 100 breaststroke.
Wilshire, Grace Park and Chloe Smith are seeded No. 4 through 6 in the 500 freestyle, Doolittle is No. 5 in the 200 IM as is Cora Parson in the 100 breaststroke.
RAIDERS — Calvin Doolittle, Harper, Barto and Young put together quite a relay run through the season.
To note:
— They’ve put together top-seeded times in all three relays, although they cannot swim in all three at districts, just two by rule: 1:40.47 in the 200 medley (over 4 seconds faster than the No. 2 seed Clearfield), 1:29.44 in the 200 freestyle (over 3 seconds faster than No. 2 Clearfield) and 3:22.92 in the 400 freestyle (over 4 1/2 seconds faster than Clearfield).
— They broke the 200 freestyle team record six times, including the school and pool record in the final meet of the season at home along with pool records at DuBois and Marion Center along with the Arctic Invitational in early January, which they’ve since topped. They’ve cut over four seconds off their best time last year.
— They broke the medley relay school record three times, including the pool and school record in the final meet. They’ve cut nearly five seconds off last year’s best time.
— The 400 freestyle relay school record was bested twice, wrapping up the three relays with nine records counting pool and meet records abroad.
“It’s been remarkable and it actually goes back two years when Patrick (a North Clarion co-operative athletes) walked on the pool deck,” coach Doolittle said. “I don’t think the boys knew each other at all and they just absolutely hit it off. They don’t just swim for themselves, but for each other. … They push each other in practice and encourage each other outside of practice.”
Individually, Calvin Doolittle is seeded No. 1 in the 200 freestyle, not far ahead of DuBois’ Joda Fenstermaker and Clearfield’s Nicholas Vaow. He’s a heavy favorite as the top seed in the 100 butterfly, seeded over three seconds better than the next fastest swimmer.
Young is the top seed in the 50 and 100 freestyles. At 49.35, he’s the lone swimmer under 50 seconds in the 100 this year so far.
Harper is the top seed and heavy favorite in the 100 breaststroke. He’s also seeded No. 4 in the 50 freestyle while Barto is No. 3 in the 100 freestyle and No. 5 in the 50 freestyle.
Gary Matus is the Raiders’ other high seed with a No. 4 in the 200 individual medley.