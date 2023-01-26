DuBOIS — Rivals Brookville and DuBois squared off in the pool Monday at DuBois Area High School and came away with a split in their first meeting of the season.
Brookville dominated the girls’ meet with DuBois missing a couple of its regulars and won 10 of 11 events en route to a lopsided 120-49 victory. On the boys’ side, it was the host Beavers who came away with an 87-53 triumph after capturing eight of 11 events.
Both teams host Oil City Thursday. Head coach Ray Doolittle credited his team’s ability to keep grinding through the season win or lose.
“Just the depth of our kids, the enthusiasm, is impressive,” Doolittle said. “The pushing for places and points and good race times, whether it’s fighting it out between first and second place for six points, or whether it’s fighting it out between fifth and sixth place for that one point.
“Our kids do not back down, and they bring that to the meets, and they bring that mindset to practice every day, too. You don’t just win meets on race day, you win meets during that grind when the kids are in practice and they are totally shot and I put one more set up on the board.”
Against DuBois, the Lady Raiders were led by the duo of senior Madeline Golier and junior Ella Fiscus, who four and three events, respectively.
Golier collected a pair of individual victories in the 200 individual medley (2:22.73) and 100 freestyle (59.56) and also played anchored two of Brookville’s three relay wins.
In the 200 free relay, Golier teamed up with Lucy Golier, Kerrigan and Fiscus to touch the wall first in 1:52.19 to beat DuBois by more than three seconds.
Golier then reeled in DuBois anchor leg Olivia Dressler with just over a length of the pool to go in the meet-ending 400 free relay to give her squad a win by just over two seconds, 4:12.50-4:14.79. Swartz, Lucy Golier and Erika Doolittle joined the elder Golier in that victory.
As for Fiscus, she opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay as she joined forces with Casey Riley, Cora Parson and Adell Doty to touch the wall in 2:05.27 to best Brookville’s “B” team by 7.47 seconds.
Fiscus also captured top honors in the 100 butterfly (1:05.88), while Doolittle (500, 6:16.34), Riley (100 backstroke, 1:11.74) and Parson (100 breaststroke, 1:15.55) also added individual firsts. Riley won the closest race of the meet in the backstroke, as she touched the wall just .02 seconds ahead of DuBois’ Nicole Wells.
The Lady Raiders also got a first-place from Grace Park in the 200 free (2:16.59), who added a second in the 500. Brookville also go runner-up finishes from Parson (200), Doolittle (200 IM), Lucy Golier (50) and Swartz (100 free, 100 breaststroke).
Doty (50), Riley (100 butterfly) and Violet Harper (100 backstroke) each thirds to aide in the team victory.
Brookville opened the boys meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, as the quartet of Daniel Turner, Patrick Young, Brody Barto and Henry May touched the wall first in 1:57.80.
Barto later added a win the 500 free (5:37.36), while Young did the same in the 100 butterfly where he posted a strong time of 54.48 despite swimming alone.
The Raiders got second-places from Barto (200), May (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) and Turner (100 back), while Egan Dennison (50), Turner (100), Brady Means (500) and May (100 breaststroke) collected thirds.
Next week, both teams travel to St. Marys Friday.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.