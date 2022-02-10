BRADFORD — Getting a sweep on the road at Bradford Monday night, the Brookville Area High School swimming teams were back in action for the first time in a week at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s Paul Duke Aquatics Center.
Last Friday’s trip to St. Marys was postponed because of inclement winter weather with no makeup scheduled, so next up for both teams is another trip to Clearfield Thursday.
Next Monday and Thursday, the final two duals of the season are at DuBois and then Warren for Senior Night on Feb. 17.
At Bradford, both teams won lopsided matchups. The Lady Raiders improved to 8-0 with a 108-39 decision while the Raiders upped their record to 7-1 with a 109-58 win.
“We had a solid meet, overall, considering that as a team, we are coming off a stretch of a considerable number of illnesses, quarantines, snow days, and a canceled meet, but there is a lot of work left to be done and a lot of room for improvement,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said.
Madeline Golier and Maya Wilshire were quadruple winners for the Lady Raiders. Golier won the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.2) and 100 backstroke (1:07.19) while Wilshire took the 50 (28.12) and 500 (6:20.5). The two swam with Ella Fiscus and Sadie Shofestall on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:53.22), and Shofestall and Kerrigan Swartz on the 400 freestyle relay (4:26.4).
Shofestall was second in the 200 individual medley while Swartz finished third in the 50 freestyle.
Kendra Himes and Audrey Barrett were 2-3 in the 200 freestyle as were Fisus and Emma Afton in the 100 butterfly to completed a 1-2-3 sweep. Erika Doolittle and Chloe Smith did the same in the 500 freestyle behind Wilshire with Doolittle adding a third in the 200 IM. Julia Bailey finished second in the 100 freestyle.
Calvin Doolittle, Patrick Young and Brody Barto were quad winners for the Raiders. The trio combined with Bay Harper to win the 200 medley (1:44.28) and 400 freestyle (3:30.69) relays. Doolittle won the 100 butterfly (58.45) and 200 freestyle (1:56.58), Young took the 50 and 100 freestyles (22.38 and 50.14) and Barto won the 200 IM (2:17.29) and 500 freestyle (5:26.19).
Harper tripled, winning the 100 breaststroke (1:05.9) while finishing second to Barto in the 200 IM.
The other Raiders win came from Dan Turner in the 100 backstroke (1:16.28) as teammates Shawn Foster and Holden Shaffer finished 2-3 behind him.
Other high finishes included Shawn Foster’s second in the 100 butterfly, Hunter Rupp’s second and third in the 50 and 100 freestyles, Henry May’s third in the 200 freestyle, Brady Means’ third in the 500 freestyle and Gary Matus’ third in the 100 breaststroke.