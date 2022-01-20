BROOKVILLE — Continuing their roll through a busy stretch in the schedule, the Brookville Area High School swimming teams swept visiting Bradford Tuesday night.
After finishing first and third respectively at last Saturday’s Arctic Invitational in Clearfield, the Lady Raiders improved their perfect dual meet record to 6-0 with a 108.5-46.5 win while the Raiders hiked their mark to 5-1 with a 105-46 victory.
Now it’s off until Monday’s home meet with DuBois.
The Lady Raiders won five events as Madeline Golier was a triple winner, and Sadie Shofestall and Kerrigan Swartz doubled.
The three joined Maya Wilshire on the winning 400-yard freestyle relay (4:07.85) while Golier also took the 200 freestyle (2:13.89) and 100 butterfly (1:10.77). Shofestall won the 100 freestyle (1:00.34) while also finishing second in the 50 freestyle.
Swartz’s other win was on the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.75) with Julia Bailey, Emma Afton and Ella Fiscus.
Bailey tied for second in the 100 freestyle and finished third in the 50 freestyle. Afton and Wilshire were 2-3 in the 100 butterfly with Erika Doolittle and Swartz finishing 2-3 in the 200 IM. Doolittle added a runner-up in the 500 freestyle. Wilshire was second behind Golier in the 200 freestyle.
Cora Parson and Taryn Hoffman were 2-3 in the 100 breaststroke. Fiscus and Kendra Himes finished 2-3 in the 100 backstroke. Chloe Smith finished third in the 500 freestyle.
Patrick Young was a quadruple winner for the Raiders, winning the 50 freestyle (22.48) and 100 backstroke (59.54) while swimming legs on the winning 200 medley (1:46.84) and 200 freestyle relay (1:34.74) with Calvin Doolittle, Brody Barto and Bay Harper.
Doolittle won the 200 freestyle (1:57.3) and Harper won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.48). Christian Ganoe won the 100 freestyle (1:04.32).
Harper and Gary Matus finished 2-3 in the 200 IM while Barto and Ganoe were 2-3 in the 50 freestyle. Barto also was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke.
Henry May finished second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle. Brady Means was second in the 500 freestyle with Dan Turner taking third in the 100 backstroke.
Union’s Evie Bliss, as she did last Thursday, came to Hickory Grove and once again made some waves. She broke the pool record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:27.75, eclipsing Clearfield’s Paige Mikesell’s mark of 5:32.2. The standout Lady Bison graduated in 2018.
In last week’s meets:
SATURDAY, Jan. 15
Lady Raiders 1st,
Raiders 3rd at Arctic
Invite
At Clearfield Area High School’s annual event that drew 12 girls’ teams and 13 boys’ squads, the Lady Raiders won their first-ever title there while the Raiders finished third.
It was quite the performance for the girls, who had 15 different swimmers help score team points while 10 different girls scored in 18 individual races. Their 222 points was ahead of runner-up Bellefonte (206) and host Clearfield (185) at the top of the team standings.
“Our focus was on individual races and looking for good times and there are a lot of unknowns at this meet, so it was probably about a third of the way through the meet where (assistant) Jill Northey saw the girls were winning,” head coach Ray Doolittle said. “That was a great momentum builder right there. We knew we had a strong lineup and swam good all day long with some good relays and great individuals and we have a lot of depth. We did keep an eye on the score and Clearfield and Bellefonte did a great job, but we were able to pull it out at the end.”
Five different swimmers had top-five finishes while five different relay teams scored points, three of them in the top five. The lone win came from Madeline Golier, who won the 100 butterfly (1:05.44) while finishing second in the 100 backstroke.
Golier was part of the runner-up 200 medley relay with Sadie Shofestall, Kerrigan Swartz and Emma Afton. Shofestall turned in two seconds in the 50 and 100 freestyles while Swartz was third in the 100 breaststroke.
Golier, Shofestall, Maya Wilshire and Ella Fiscus were third in the 200 freestyle relay as well. Erika Doolittle, Cora Parson, Ella Fiscus and Julia Bailey were fifth in the 200 medley relay. Doolittle, Kendra Himes, Parson and Grace Park finished eighth in the 400 freestyle relay. Himes, Coryna Thornton, Audrey Barrett and Harper were 10th in the 200 freestyle relay.
Other high finishes came from Erika Doolittle (third in 200 IM), Maya Wilshire (5th in 200 and 500 freestyles) and Afton (6th in 100 butterfly).
It was a meet of high finishes, but Doolittle was impressed with the time drops.
“We just came off a three-week block of just incredibly hard work,” Doolittle said. “We were wondering how the kids would respond, whether they’d be too tired and maybe it would catch up to them, but race after race, the times were dropping.
“Maddy dropped an incredible amount of time in the backstroke and breaststroke, Erika had a breakthrough in the 200, just girl after girl and even from girls not in the top 12. Maya had tremendous drops, so it was a huge relief to see that we’re doing things right. Had this been mediocre or disappointing of a meet, we would’ve had to completely re-evaluate. I don’t see how the kids could possibly be doing more than what we’ve asked of them.”
Other scoring finishes were turned in by Doolittle (10th 100 butterfly), Afton (10th in 200 freestyle), Swartz (9th in 50 freestyle), Parson (7th 100 breaststroke, 11th 200 IM), Park (9th 200 IM, 12th 100 butterfly), Chloe Smith (10th 500 freestyle) and Fiscus (12th 100 backstroke).
The Raiders were third with 167 points behind Clearfield (258) and Dover (197).
As usual, it was a busy and successful outing for the foursome of seniors Calvin Doolittle and Bay Harper, junior Brody Barto and sophomore Patrick Young. The four won the 200 medley relay with a school-record time of 1:41.27, won the 200 freestyle relay with a meet record time of 1:30.71, which also bested their own school mark and sliced nearly 1.5 seconds off the meet record time that was set in 2010, and took the 400 freestyle relay in 3:24.77.
Putting the same four swimmers in three relays is a rare move, but something that Coach Doolittle went with after talking with his leaders.
“Very rarely, I put something down that carved in stone with the lineup,” Doolittle said. “All four could’ve been strong in two individual races, but they wanted to approach this as a team. So we submitted this lineup thinking they were going to have to take down two relay records on Saturday if they wanted to be on the board because at this point of the season, we have other things to focus on. This was their opportunity in three relays and they pulled it off with two of them.”
Other wins came from Young in the 50 freestyle (21.92) and Harper in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.65).
“Bay made a huge statement, he’s an incredibly fierce competitor and when he gets focused on something and it doesn’t happen because it’s not easy, it ignites the fire that much hotter,” Doolittle said. “Between his workouts, the weight room and every little thing he can possibly do, he’s going above and beyond. He brings it.”
Calvin Doolittle was runner-up in the 200 IM, but he broke his own school record from last year with a time of 2:06.42.
Barto was also runner-up in the 100 freestyle.
Other scorers came from Brady Means’ 12th in the 200 freestyle and the 12th-place medley relay of Means, Owen May, Christian Ganoe and Shawn Foster.
THURSDAY, Jan. 13
Brookville sweeps
St. Marys
At the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium, both teams notched wins, the girls a 93-74 win while the boys dumped a short-handed Dutch lineup, 110-25.
The Lady Raiders got triple-win nights from Sadie Shofestall and Madeline Golier. They combined with Kerrigan Swartz and Maya Wilshire to win the 400 freestyle in 4:05.33. Shofestall won the 50 freestyle (26.28) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.03) while Golier won the 200 IM (2:29.53) and 500 freestyle (6:03.64).
Swartz finished second in the 100 and 200 freestyles. Emma Afton and Erika Doolittle were 2-3 in the 100 butterfly while Doolittle was runner-up in the 100 backstroke. Cora Parson was second in the 100 breaststroke.
Adding other thirds were Kendra Himes in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle, and Chloe Smith in the 500 freestyle.
The Raiders broke school and pool records in the 200 medley relay (1:41.82) with Brody Barto, Calvin Doolittle, Bay Harper and Patrick Young. That time initially broke the pool record owned by Clearfield (1:41.9) and the 1990 school mark of 1:43.9 set by Matt Grunstra, Jack Matson, Robb Hetrick and David Felicetti.
Also falling was the 1998 400 freestyle team record set by Ben Bowser, Ian Hetrick, Frank Brush and Jake Geer. Their mark of 3:28.7 was beaten by nearly six seconds as Harper, Young, Doolittle and Barto touched the wall in 3:22.92.
Other wins against St. Marys came from Barto in the 200 freestyle (2:05.66) and 100 backstroke (1:08.52), Doolittle in the 200 IM (uncontested 2:09.62) and 500 freestyle (5:12.82), Young in the 50 and 100 freestyle (22.22 and 49.35), Harper in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.41), Shawn Foster in the 100 butterfly (uncontested 1:20.1) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:54) of Christian Ganoe, Holden Shaffer, Hunter Rupp and Foster.
Daniel Turner was second in the 100 backstroke, Harper was second in the 50 freestyle while thirds were taken by Brady Means in the 200 freestyle, Christian Ganoe in the 100 freestyle, Holden Shaffer in the 100 backstroke and Hunter Rupp in the 100 breaststroke.
Union junior Evie Bliss swam independently in the girls’ meet and won both the 100 and 200 freestyles. Her 1:59.87 in the 200 freestyle broke the 2016 pool record set by DuBois’ Gabbi Wayne (2:00.4).