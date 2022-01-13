FRANKLIN — One was a tight finish, the other was a blowout, but both Brookville Area High School swimming teams notched wins to start the 2022 calendar schedule Monday night against Franklin at the Franklin YMCA.
The Lady Raiders stayed unbeaten at 4-0 going into Thursday’s home meet against St. Marys with a 103-64 win while the Raiders improved to 3-1 by edging the hosts, 85-84, thanks to meet-ending heroics by the 400-yard freestyle relay of Christian Ganoe, Henry May, Hunter Rupp and Shawn Foster.
The foursome needed to win to secure the meet for the Raiders and it was Foster out-touching the Knights’ anchor Kye Winslow 4:25.07 to 4:25.41.
“Our first three swimmers did really well, Christian, Henry and Hunter. Those guys got a bit of a lead, and Shawn was the anchor leg,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said. “Shawn is a senior, a lifelong swimmer, and one of our captains who has really stepped up this year. Franklin had saved one of their outstanding swimmers for their anchor leg, and he absolutely crushed it trying to catch Shawn and win the meet for Franklin.
“Shawn never let up though, and swam with a courage and determination that I can’t even put into words. It was incredible to see. In the end, it came down to less than half a second and Shawn held on for the win. I hope that’s a swim that Shawn and the rest of the entire team hangs on to for many, many years to come.”
That made it a relay sweep for the Raiders, who had Patrick Young, Calvin Doolittle, Brody Barto and Bay Harper won the 200 medley (1:46.15) and 200 freestyle (1:35.08) relays. Young also won the 50 and 100 freestyles (22.53 and 50.02) while Harper won the 100 breaststroke (1:06.4).
Doolittle was second in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Harper was runner-up in the 200 IM while Barto was third in the IM and second in the 500 freestyle.
Rupp was third in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Foster was third in the 100 butterfly while Daniel Turner finished third in the 100 backstroke.
The Lady Raiders were more dominant, taking firsts in seven of the 11 races.
Madeline Golier and Sadie Shofestall each won three races, combining with Ella Fiscus and Mya Wilshire to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.63). Golier also won the 100 butterfly (1:08.62) and 100 backstroke (1:10.64). Shofestall took the 50 and 100 freestyles (27.04 and 1:00.78).
Erika Doolittle won the 200 IM (2:35.3) and finished second in the 100 butterfly, and Kerrigan Swartz led a 1-2-3 sweep of the 100 breaststroke (1:18.03) with Cora Parson and Coryna Thornton behind her.
Wilshire was second in both the 200 and 500 freestyles, Violet Harper was runner-up in the 100 backstroke. Chloe Smith was third in the 500 freestyle as was Kendra Himes in the 100 freestyle and Grace Park in the 200 IM. Audrey Barrett was third in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle.
“For the girls to go 1-2-3 in the 100 breaststroke was awesome, and to take three of the top four spots in 100 freestyle, three of the top spots in 200 IM, with Erika winning that one,” Coach Doolittle said. “Ella swam very tough while rehabbing some injury issues. Grace is back from an injury and swimming well already. Girls like Audrey, Coryna, Violet, Kendra and Cora Parson scored very valuable points. Mya and Chloe swam very good 500 freestyle races and placed well in that event.”
Saturday, both teams head to the Clearfield Invitational before hosting Bradford next Tuesday.