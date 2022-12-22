HYDE — In its second swimming and diving meet of the season last Friday night at Clearfield Area High School, both Brookville squads ran into strong opposition.
The short-handed Raiders lost 80-53 while the Lady Raiders dropped a 99-81 matchup.
Overall, the Lady Raiders won four events while the Raiders took two races. Madeline Golier and Patrick Young each won two individual races, Golier the 50-yard freestyle (26.54) and 100 butterfly (1:04.59) and Young the 50 freestyle (22.18) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.03).
“It was definitely tough to lose both boys’ and girls’ meets to Clearfield, but it also showed us some things that we need to work on, so we will take it as a tough lesson and build on it,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said.
The Lady Raiders also won the 200 medley relay (2:05.39) with Casey Riley, Ella Fiscus, Cora Parson and Rayleigh Painter. Parson added a second win in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.73).
“The relay swam a great race and got us started off with a victory. After that, victories were hard to come by,” Doolittle said. “Maddy had a very good meet, winning the 50 freestyle. She also put up an excellent time in the 100 yard butterfly. Her performances on the relay teams were outstanding, too. She went into both her anchor legs pretty far back and never once took her foot off the gas. I admire that kind of tenacity and it was great to see that.”
Also for the girls, Riley added a second in the 100 backstroke with Fiscus finishing third in the 50 freestyle. Kerrigan Swartz was third in the 100 and 200 freestyles. Grace Park was second in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle. Erika Doolittle was second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 butterfly.
Violet Harper was fourth in the 200 individual medley while Adell Doty finished second behind Parson in the 100 breaststroke with Taryn Hoffman finishing fourth.
Brady Means finished second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle, Dan Turner was second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 freestyle, Henry May was third in both the 100 individual medley and 100 backstroke and freshman Sergio Sotillo made his debut with a second on the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 freestyle.
“I’ve really had to ask Henry to step out of his comfort zone this year to put some points on the scoreboard for us,” Doolittle said. “I know he could excel more in other events, but we needed him Friday night in the 200 IM and in the 100 back and he pulled off two thirds.”
Senior Brody Barto, coming off an injury, made his season debut and finished third in the 100 breaststroke.
Both teams are off until Jan. 5 at Warren.