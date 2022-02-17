BROOKVILLE — The Brookville swimming teams finish their dual meet schedule Thursday on Senior Night with a tri-meet against Warren and Penns Valley.
The unbeaten run to the season was snapped for the Lady Raiders in Monday’s 87-83 loss at DuBois, so it’s the 9-1 Lady Raiders and 8-2 Raiders looking to cap a successful run through the schedule.
The District 9 Championships are set for Clearfield on March 4.
The Lady Raiders’ loss on Monday came down to the 400-yard freestyle relay, which DuBois won by 15 seconds and clinched the four-point win with the Lady Raiders finishing second and third.
“The unbeaten season was something that wasn’t even on our radar, I think, at the beginning of the season,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said. “We had very high hopes for some dual meet victories, and hopefully doing well at districts and getting some kids to states. But to go undefeated probably wasn’t even a consideration. And then we started to build some momentum in that direction, and beat some big teams, teams that we would never have even challenged before.
“And then it started to look like a real possibility, so then going unbeaten was something that started to mean a whole lot to us. On one hand, it would have been absolutely awesome to pull it off. On the other hand, we’ve said all along that there is still work to be done, and this just underscores that fact.”
The Lady Raiders got double-win nights from Madeline Golier and Kerrigan Swartz. Golier won the 100-yard backstroke (1:07.3) and 200 individual medley (2:29.08) while Swartz won the 100 breaststroke (1:17.86) and combined with Erika Doolittle, Ella Fiscus and Julia Bailey on the winning 200 medley relay (2:09.63).
Sadie Shofestall was second in both the 50 and 100 freestyles while Fiscus was second in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 400 backstroke. Doolittle was second in the 200 IM and fourth in the 500 freestyle. Maya Wilshire finished second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle. Emma Afton finished third in the 100 butterfly as did Chloe Smith in the 500 freestyle. Cora Parson was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke.
The Raiders notched an 87-78 win over DuBois as Brody Barto and Patrick Young each quadrupled. The two combined with Calvin Doolittle and Bay Harper to win the 200 medley relay (1:44.31) and 200 freestyle relay (1:31.56) with a DuBois pool-record time while Barto added wins in the 200 IM (2:20.67) and 500 freestyle (5:57.49). Young won the 50 freestyle (22.63) and 100 butterfly (55.8).
Harper added a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.17) and finished second in the 100 freestyle and Doolittle won the 100 freestyle (52.1) and finished second in the 200 freestyle. Thirds came from Hunter Rupp in the 100 breaststroke, Dan Turner in the 100 backstroke and Brady Means in the 500 freestyle. Henry May and Christian Ganoe were fourth in the 200 freestyle and 50 freestyle respectively.
In last Thursday’s meet:
Brookville splits
at Clearfield
At Hyde, the Lady Raiders kept their unbeaten season alive with a 93-87 win over the hosts thanks to taking two of the top three places in the final race of the meet in the 400 freestyle relay.
The score stood at 83-83 and a first and third earned eight and two points apiece with Clearfield’s second netting four points.
The foursome of Maya Wilshire, Madeline Golier, Kerrigan Swartz and Sadie Shofestall won in 3:59.96, one second better than Clearfield. The third-place relay of Emma Afton, Chloe Smith, Grace Park and Erika Doolittle beat fourth-place Clearfield by .23 seconds.
“We knew that whoever won that relay would win the meet,” coach Doolittle said. “And these girls pulled it off in spectacular fashion. The whole race was so close and the excitement was through the roof.”
Sadie Shofestall was a quad-winner, swimming on the clinching relay along with the 200 freestyle with Wilshire, Ella Fiscus and Golier, and picking up individual wins in the 50 and 100 freestyles (25.78 and 58.08).
“Sadie had a spectacular night,” Doolittle said. “She put up some really good times. Even more importantly, the leadership that she gives to this team in terms of work ethic, motivation, positive attitude, strategy, everything, that is something that coaches and teams value just as much as winning. And Sadie brings that to every practice, every meet, every day.”
Golier made it a triple with her win in the 200 IM (2:28.66) with a third in the 100 butterfly. Swartz won the 100 breaststroke (1:17.88) with teammate Cora Parson finishing second. Swartz added a fourth in the 50 freestyle.
Every point was crucial. Wilshire was second in the 200 freestyle. Fiscus was second in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke. Erika Doolittle finished third in the 200 IM and third in the 100 backstroke. Emma Afton was fourth in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Julie Bailey and Chloe Smith were fourth in the 100 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
“Even in events that we didn’t win, our girls scored valuable points. Every single point we scored was immense,” Doolittle said.
The Raiders got a triple-win night from Patrick Young, who joined Brody Barto, Calvin Doolittle and Bay Harper on the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.67). Young also won the 100 breaststroke (1:06.57) and 50 freestyle (22.48).
Doolittle won the 500 freestyle (5:11.78) while finishing second in the 200 IM. Harper was second in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle. Barto was runner-up in the 100 freestyle while Brady Means and Dan Turner finished 2-3 in the 100 backstroke.
“We mixed things up for the boys tonight to give them some variety before we make our last push through the next couple meets and onto districts,” Doolittle said.