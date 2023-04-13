BETHLEHEM — Lehigh heavyweight Nathan Taylor has been named to InterMat Wrestling’s All-Freshman team announced Monday. The deferred first-year wrestler was an EIWA Finalist and was selected as the top first-year heavyweight in the country.
Taylor posted a 17-12 record in his first season as Lehigh’s starting heavyweight. He was an EIWA finalist at 285, avenging a January loss to Penn’s Ben Goldin with a win in the quarterfinals to punch his ticket to the NCAA Championships and then knocked off top seeded Yaraslau Slavikouski of Harvard in the EIWA semifinals to reach the finals. In the process, Taylor gave Lehigh an EIWA finalist at 285 for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.
In his first NCAA Tournament appearance, Taylor went 1-2, defeating Bucknell’s Dorian Crosby by major decision in Tulsa, Okla.
Taylor posted a 9-8 record in dual competition highlighted by a pin of Oklahoma’s Josh Heindselman to clinch a come-from-behind victory for the Mountain Hawks against the Sooners on Nov. 12. Heading into the NCAA Championships, Taylor posted seven victories over NCAA qualifiers at 285.
Prior to taking over for five-time EIWA champion and three-time All-American Jordan Wood, Taylor was Lehigh’s Deferred Eligibility Wrestler of the Year in 2021-22 after going 27-10 as a true first-year in open tournament competition.
Intermat’s release noted that Taylor picked up five wins against eventual national qualifiers.
“After five-time EIWA champion Jordan Wood exhausted his eligibility in 2022, it appeared like Lehigh may take a step back at the 285 lb weight class,” Intermat’s story stated. “That wasn’t the case as the school had an EIWA heavyweight finalist for a sixth consecutive year as redshirt freshman Nathan Taylor finished as a runner-up. Taylor made his presence felt immediately as his pin clinched over returning qualifier Josh Heindselman clinched an early-season dual win over Oklahoma.”
It’s not the first Brookville area wrestling connection honored by Intermat this season. It named Brookville’s Keith Ferraro, the head coach at Clarion, the Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year.
The rest of the All-Freshman team:
First Team
125 pounds: Eddie Ventresca, Virginia Tech
133: Aaron Nagao, Minnesota
141: Lachlan McNeil, North Carolina
149: Shayne Van Ness, Penn State
157: Levi Haines, Penn State
165: Michael Caliendo, North Dakota St.
174: Tate Picklo, Oklahoma
184: Lenny Pinto, Nebraska
197: Jaxon Smith, Maryland
HWT: Nathan Taylor, Lehigh
Second Team
125: Stevo Poulin, Northern Colorado
133: Jesse Mendez, Ohio State
141: Vince Cornella, Cornell
149: Caleb Henson, Virginia Tech
157: Daniel Cardenas, Stanford
165: Alex Facundo, Penn State
174: Luca Augustine, Pittsburgh
184: Brian Soldano, Rutgers
197: Carson Floyd, Appalachian St.
HWT: Trevor Tinker, Cal Poly