PHILADELPHIA – Senior Josh Humphreys and graduate student Tate Samuelson won individual Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association titles to lead the Lehigh University wrestling team to a second-place finish at the 119th EIWA Championships, which wrapped-up Sunday at the Palestra.
Lehigh advanced four wrestlers to championship finals — including Brookville’s Nathan Taylor, a freshman-eligible heavyweight who was seeded fourth and finished second — and the Mountain Hawks had six wrestlers qualify for the NCAA Championships.
Lehigh scored 120.5 points to finish second. Cornell captured its second straight title with six individual champions and 165.5 points. Host Penn finished third (106) with Columbia and Navy tying for fourth place with 95 points.
Taylor (16-10) became the 11th different former Brookville Raiders wrestler to qualify for Division I nationals. The previous 10 combined to qualify for nationals 24 times, including four-time qualifiers Doug and Brad Cieleski, and Brock Zacherl. It was Zacherl and Taylor Ortz, both at PennWest Clarion, who were the most recent qualifiers.
Nationals are scheduled for Tulsa, Okla., March 16-18. Brackets were scheduled to be unveiled Wednesday night.
Having secured NCAA qualification on Saturday, Taylor knocked off top seed Yaraslau Slavikouski of Harvard 5-1 on the semifinals on the strength of a third-period takedown. Taylor and Navy’s Grady Griess were locked in a 1-1 finals match when Griess came out of a lengthy scramble with a takedown and two point near fall in the final seconds of the bout to claim a 5-1 victory as Taylor settled for second place in his first EIWA appearance.
Taylor was the lone Mountain Hawk to earn automatic NCAA qualification on Saturday, doing so in dramatic fashion with a sudden victory takedown in the quarterfinals to defeat Penn’s Ben Goldin 3-1, avenging a loss to the Quaker earlier this year.
Because the EIWA was allotted six national berths at heavyweight by the NCAA, Taylor’s quarterfinal win punched his ticket to nationals.
Taylor also posted a first period pin in the opening round against Columbia’s Billy McChesney.
Check out video clips of Taylor’s qualifying weekend at www.lehighsports.com
Humphreys won his third EIWA crown at 157 defeating Penn’s Anthony Artalona 6-4 in the finals. He scored a first period takedown, added a second period reversal and a third period escape, plus riding time, to improve to 16-0 on the season.
Earlier Sunday, Humphreys punched his finals ticket and secured NCAA qualification with a 16-1 technical fall over Harvard’s Trevor Tarsi.
Samuelson became a five-time NCAA qualifier and a five-time conference place winner after defeating Princeton’s Nate Dugan 6-1 in the semifinals. In the finals, Samuelson met Jacob Nolan of Binghamton and won a 6-1 decision to win Lehigh’s 227th individual EIWA title. Samuelson scored takedowns in the first and third periods and added a third-period escape plus riding time. The finals victory was the 97th of Samuelson’s career.
Sophomore Michael Beard reached the finals at 197 and secured his spot at nationals with a technical fall victory over Navy’s Jacob Koser in the semifinals. Beard raced out to a 4-1 lead in his finals bout with Cornell’s Jacob Cardenas only to see the Big Red wrestler rally with two takedowns in the second and two more in the third to knock off Beard 10-9. The loss snapped Beard’s 14-match winning streak.
Sophomore Malyke Hines was the fifth Mountain Hawk to automatically qualify for the NCAA championships. Hines pinned Hofstra’s Justin Hoyle in the consolation quarterfinals and then punched his ticket to Tulsa with a takedown in sudden victory to defeat Bucknell’s Darren Miller 3-1. In the third place match, Hines gave up a pair of third period takedowns to Navy’s Josh Koderhandt and fell 7-6 to finish in fourth place.
Tuesday, Connor McGonagle earned an at-large berth at 133 pounds. He was seeded fourth, but had to medical forfeit out of the tournament following an injury in his quarterfinal round bout.