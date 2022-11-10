BETHLEHEM — Starting at heavyweight in Lehigh University’s wrestling opener with Oregon State last Saturday afternoon at Stabler Arena, Brookville’s Nathan Taylor helped sew up a 20-13 win.
The No. 17 Mountain Hawks led the No. 19 Beavers 14-10 with three bouts remaining before Taylor notched a 7-4 decision over J.J. Dixon to put Lehigh up 17-10 with two bouts left and the teams split decisions at 125 and 133.
Taylor went into last weekend No. 26 in the nation by Intermat. He scored two first-period takedowns, starting very aggressive against Dixon.
“That’s the way I like to wrestle,” Taylor told lehighvalley.com. “I don’t like to mess around.”
Taylor scored a second-period reversal and went on to win his first varsity match.
“I was not as nervous as I thought I’d be for my first dual meet,” Taylor told lehighvalley.com. “It felt good to finally get into a dual meet. It was new to prepare for a dual, but I trusted my training and went out and had fun.”
Taylor mentioned that his training partners was rather impressive between his Lehigh and club coaches — 2011 NCAA champion Zach Rey, 2022 All-American Jordan Wood and two-time Penn State national champion Kerry McCoy.
“I wrestled with Kerry just yesterday,” Taylor said. “Jordan’s the best, just phenomenal. I get a little tough love from Zach. Kerry is a wizard of a technician.”
With Oregon State getting to within 17-13 after Brandon Kaylor’s 5-3 win over Lehigh’s Carter Bailey at 125, Connor McGonagle clinched the win with a 9-2 decision over Jason Shaner at 133.
Lehigh wins its dual opener for the first time since Nov. 2019 and has defeated Oregon State for the second consecutive season.
“We knew it would be a battle,” Lehigh head coach Pat Santoro said. “Oregon State has a really nice team. Coming in we thought this could be a 5-5 split on paper. It was going to be a dogfight and we had to win the tough matches. It went both ways a little bit.
“Some guys looked great and some guys looked tight in their first match out,” Santoro continued. “That’s something we’ll have to fix. You have to be relaxed and focused on doing what you’re doing. If you worry about winning and losing it gets a lot tougher.”
Sunday, Lehigh shut out Sacred Heart at home, 44-0, and Taylor did not wrestle as Elijah Jones pinned his foe.
Next up for the Mountain Hawks is another matchup at home this Saturday against No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 20 Oklahoma at noon and 3 p.m. respectively. Lehigh wrestles at No. 16 Pitt on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. and hosts No. 1 Penn State Dec. 4.