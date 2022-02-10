EDINBORO — Call it a busy and successful red-shirt season for former state champion Nathan Taylor of Brookville.
He’s toiling, or wrestling, now at Lehigh University and he capped off an impressive season by winning the heavyweight title at Sunday’s Edinboro Open.
Taylor finished the day with a 4-0 record, blanking Ohio State’s Mike Misita, 3-0, in the final.
“I wrestled well at Edinboro, but not as offensive as I would’ve liked to be, but winning my first open felt good,” Taylor said.
Taylor’s semifinal win came against Hogan Swenski, also of Ohio State, in an 8-0 major decision. Taylor beat Swenski in the PIAA semifinals his senior season.
With NCAA Division I wrestling, red-shirt means one is unattached to the program but can wrestle “open” tournaments throughout the calendar. For Taylor, the schedule officially ended on Sunday. He finished with a 27-10 record.
“I felt good about the schedule I was going into this year and it’s basically a free year to get better, so I just wanted to go out and fun wrestling,” Taylor said. “My results were OK. I lost to some kids I know I’m better than, but I definitely got a lot better and more confident through the season.”
Taylor certainly had work to do from going into the Division I ranks, even though he finished high school as a state champion. Being in the same room as starting heavyweight Jordan Wood — a Boyertown native who won one PIAA title and two silver medals — is a good start.
“I improved a lot on my wrestling and especially on my feet to keep moving, as well as working to ride guys out on top,” Taylor said. “My lifts have also been going up a lot since I’ve gotten here.”
The NCAA heavyweight limit is 280 points, which is where Taylor sits right now. His plan is to gain 20 more pounds this summer before cutting down to the 280 mark again. He’ll start freestyle training soon, competing in the U-23 division and train with Wood most of the offseason.
“The classes are difficult here at Lehigh, but this is a great place for me,” Taylor said.