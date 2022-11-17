BETHLEHEM — Deferred first-year heavyweight and former Brookville Raiders state champion Nathan Taylor delivered a second period pin against 17th-ranked Josh Heindselman to secure a 24-17 victory for No. 14 Lehigh against Oklahoma last Saturday at the Journeymen WrangleMania at Liberty High School’s Memorial Gymnasium.
The Mountain Hawks trailed 17-9 after seven bouts but Taylor’s fall capped a run of three straight bonus point wins to give Lehigh the come-from-behind victory.
Graduate student Tate Samuelson (184) and sophomore Michael Beard (197) won by major decision and technical fall, respectively, to put Lehigh up 18-17 heading into the final bout. The win over the Sooners provided a bounce back for the Mountain Hawks, who fell to No. 11 Oklahoma State 25-6 earlier Saturday inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall.
Saturday’s split leaves Lehigh at 3-1 in duals after two weekends of competition.
Senior Josh Humphreys defeated Jacob Butler to bring Lehigh within 11-9, but a pair of overtime victories staked the Sooners to a 17-9 lead. At 165 Gerrit Nijenhuis scored a takedown in sudden victory to top Brian Meyer 3-1 and then at 174, Darrien Roberts was a 2-1 tiebreaker winner over Jake Logan.
Samuelson started the comeback with an 8-0 major decision over Grayden Penner and Beard put Lehigh in front with a dominant 16-1, second period technical fall over Seth Seago.
Trailing 1-0 in the second period, Taylor scored a takedown on Heindselman and took him to his back for the match-winning fall.
Earlier Saturday, Lehigh couldn’t get past Oklahoma State (1-0) as the Cowboys won two matches in sudden victory and three others by just one or two points.
Taylor’s fall against Oklahoma provided a solid bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Konner Doucet earlier in the day.
The Mountain Hawks will take to the road for the first time Saturday as they travel to No. 18 Pittsburgh. The match is set for a 7 p.m. start from Fitzgerald Field House, with streaming coverage on ACC Network Extra.