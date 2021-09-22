BROOKVILLE — It was Team Martino besting Team Fritz in the third annual Fritz Cup event held at Pinecrest Country Club last weekend.
The event pits two teams selected by current club pro Andy Martino and former longtime pro Gregg Fritz with players eligible following a points standings race during the summer.
The 36-point matchup included nine Chapman Points matches, nine alternate shots matches and then 18 individual match play matches between teams.
Martino and Fritz teams split points in the Chapman at 4 1/2-4 1/2, Martino won the alternate shot 5 1/2-3 1/2 and then in the 18-match individual match play, it was Martino pulling away for an 11-8 edge.
Members of the winning Martino squad were Gregg Rafferty, Dave Osborne, Denny Ames, Kevin Doverspike Sr., Nate Simpson, Dan Greeley, John Alcorn, Tom Simpson, Larry Weary, Norb Baschnagel, Vicki Smith, Mary Kay Slimak, Judy Gatehouse, Cheryl Kush, Betsy Milford and Judy Roberts.
Team Fritz was Ben Carrico, Johnathan McLaughlin, Kyle Cappetta, Chris Kiehl, Larry Smith, Barry Reinard, Wade Northey, Craig Coon, Alan Reitz, Rick Smoose, Nancy Smoose, Lori McAninch, Deb Fenstermaker, Bonnie Lefevre, Lindsay Hannah and Sylvia Exton.
In other Pinecrest news:
— Denny Ames won the Matson Match Play title, nailing a hole-in-one on No. 12 during the match.
— In last Tuesday’s Beat the Pro even, Judy Gatehouse’s low net score of 71 won first place while Lindsay Hanna and Betsy Milford each shot 73s to tie for second.