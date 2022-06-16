BROOKVILLE — Near the end of Doug Roseman’s 30-year coaching career, one number loomed impressively.
8:05.51.
That number didn’t totally belong to the retiring cross country and girls’ track and field head coach. He helped build it into the Raiders’ school-record mark in the 4x800-meter relay. He, Kevin Harriger, Pat Smith and Rob Stormer ran that in a fifth-place medal run his senior year way back in 1985.
So when this year’s Raiders foursome of Calvin Doolittle, Garner McMaster, Jack Gill and Cole Householder qualified for states and ran the program’s fastest 4x8 in 21 years, landing them No. 7 on the team’s Honor Roll.
And over 23 seconds slower than that remarkable 1985 run.
“We were having great success this year, and then we’d be saying his relay really did run 23 seconds faster than we did. It’s crazy to think about that,” marveled the senior Calvin Doolittle.
But Roseman, who graduated as the school record-holder in the 800 run as well, certainly doesn’t live in the past. He’s now No. 6 on that list and of the five ahead of him, Roseman was around to help coach all but one of those guys pass him up.
Doolittle was a two-time state qualifier in cross country, a sport that didn’t exist when Roseman was wearing Raider blue. But he did work hard to resurrect that program after returning to his alma mater for a 30-year career as a high school science teacher.
“It’s really special whenever you’re able to have the same coach for so many years and the relationship gets built between the coach and the runner,” Doolittle said. “And that relationship is definitely built. It’s also cool that, especially during track season, when I mainly focused on events that he ran whenever he was a track runner, both the 800 and the 4x8 and that definitely gave me some motivation to try to run the times he did.”
More than once, Roseman said that any time to reflect on a three-decade coaching stint didn’t come … until after the season.
“It was such a busy time this spring and it was just business as usual even though it’d be the last time I’d see this or that,” Roseman said.
Since Roseman replaced the retiring Jim Frontino as Lady Raiders track coach in 1993, he and his staff coached 11 teams to a D9 Class 2A championship, one team to a PIAA runner-up and another to a fourth-place finish. The Lady Raiders won 64 district titles, 30 state medals with four of them being gold. In dual meets, his Lady Raiders finished with 162-109 record.
In cross country, the Lady Raiders won back-to-back state titles in 1995 and 1996 to go along with six D9 titles. The boys have won three D9 crowns.
And as both track and field teams share coaches in various events, Roseman worked with the middle and distance runners for both teams, most notably helping with two-time state champion Ryan Thrush.
The big numbers are impressive, but 30 years of work with multitudes of athletes goes way behind the headliners and just his coaching ability alone.
“The ones I remember the best and were the most rewarding weren’t necessarily the state medals,” Roseman said. “It’s the kid who never thought they were going to qualify for districts or never thought they were gonna run a sub-15 minute two-mile or whatever. We’ve had so many kids say thanks for believing in them when they didn’t believe in themselves and a lot of them are lifelong runners. To me, that trumps a state medal, just knowing that you were some small part of somebody’s life like that.”
ROSEMAN’S COACHING CAREER, after graduating from Indiana University of Pa. in 1989 began at Harmony High School … as a girls’ softball assistant coach, garnering him a whopping $200 in the spring of 1990.
He moved to a job at A-C Valley where he served as a boys’ track and field assistant coach for two seasons before he filled an opening left by Frontino for the 1992-93 school year and he never left.
Roseman took over the head coaching position for the Lady Raiders and worked hard to help re-establish the cross country program that was discontinued in the early 1980s. So in the fall of 1993, the team took to the course and never left and amazingly, in 1995, the Lady Raiders ran to a resounding state title at Penn State University’s Blue Golf Course.
“We just had a boatload of talent, which I knew at the time, but in hindsight, wow,” Roseman said. “I didn’t realize it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I had never even run cross country, so I just kind of went by feel and when in doubt, run fast.”
Jenny (Standfest) Fiscus was the program’s first state qualifier in 1994 when the Lady Raiders finished ninth at the PIAA Championships.
“Jenny qualifying for states is what made the program not on a trial basis any more,” Roseman said.
Years later, Fiscus is a standout marathoner who has run in the Boston Marathon multiple times among others.
“The program wouldn’t have existed without him, let alone all of its success,” Fiscus said. “I could trace my love of running back 30 years to Coach Roseman and his coaching and then to see several of my kids have the opportunity to be coached by him has been really special. He’s one of the best and cross country season this fall won’t be the same without him.”
Following that first title on the way home from State College, Roseman found himself all alone in the school van — all the girls traveled home with their families — with the state trophy sitting in the passenger’s seat.
“I was driving with one hand, holding the trophy in my other and screaming my head off, partying by myself,” said Roseman who leaned a lot on his veteran assistant Jon Benton as well. “It was one of the most emotional experience of my life, next to my kids getting born. It’s surreal. It’s what we thought about every single day for two years and it came true. I keep having to remind myself that it is true.”
The Lady Raiders rolled to a second state title in 1996, the top-end runners and the depth of their roster continuously pushing athletes to run faster times.
“We had really talented athletes, but some amazing leadership,” Roseman recalled. “Mandy Richards was one and she just had two gears — all out and stop. And you can’t put a price on how valuable it was having her 100 yards ahead of people showing them they can do better even when they think they’re going 100 percent. They’re going 95 and without her leadership, we would have been good, but I don’t know if we would have had the success we did.
“It wasn’t just the seven who ran at states those years, but it was the 8, 9, 10 and 11 runners fighting for positions. We just had the numbers and those kids fighting makes your team better.”
A LOT OF THE CROSS COUNTRY STANDOUTS formed the backbone of the Lady Raiders’ run of six straight track and field District 9 team titles from 1995 through 2000.
Four members of the 1996 state title cross country team — Richards, Alicia Gilson, Meghan Johnson and Becky Hulse — won a silver medal in the 4x800 relay at states in the spring of 1997. That foursome finished second at districts and states to D9 rival Smethport.
“You still had the same cross country kids and the leadership and the points they scored, but we had sprinters, hurdlers, the relay and it helped that Dana (MacBeth) was on the staff before me so that wasn’t a big transition. We weren’t just distance runners,” Roseman said.
MacBeth, minus a few years in the late 1990s, has been on the staff with Roseman, starting just before he came back to Brookville.
“We made it work and we had a lot of great kids,” MacBeth said. “We kind of grew up with them in the 1990s. We were young then. They taught us things, we learned things from trial and error and it was a unique situation because we were just kids ourselves.”
Both track and field programs transitioned into the shared coaching format as veteran coach Dan Murdock and his boys’ staff joined up with Roseman’s staff over various events and the approach obviously was a big success with the pooled resources. Then the younger Dan Murdock joined the staff in the early 2000s and it’s evolved into a close-knit staff that’s worked together plugging athletes into the best events.
“We all had our specialty areas, but we had to work at fitting those kids into each other’s worlds,” MacBeth added. “It took a lot of work, but that was huge and we had a pretty good relationship through that the whole time. We always were looking out for the kids.”
Murdock, who also joined the cross country staff, has worked closely with Roseman the past 20 years to maximize the program’s success as well.
“Doug let me do a lot of things that I wanted to do,” Murdock said. “He was really open and into doing things that hadn’t been done before. He was so easy to work with. We were on the same page 96 percent of the time and when we weren’t we could see the other guys’ point.
“He let me do things that he didn’t have to do because he had enough success before I was there. I wouldn’t have necessarily been that open to some new kid coming in, but we were on the same page so often. It was great to work with him.”
“It was about the staff,” Roseman assured. “Not one coach. Especially in track, it wasn’t by any means about me. It was six people working well together who knew their thing. We won championships with Dan Sr. and his pole vaulters or Dana with her hurdlers and Danny with his jumpers. It definitely wasn’t all about me.”
THERE WERE DEFINITELY HIGH POINTS in the past 20 years with both programs, the Lady Raiders winning back-to-back D9 titles in 2012 and 2013 with a fourth-place team finish at states in 2011 and a runner-up finish in 2013.
A lot of that was highlighted by the four gold medals won by Lanae Newsome in the long and triple jumps and nine individual medals overall while her sister Aisha claimed three medals with the two combining with Brianne Dietrich and Ashley Wolfe to claim a medal in the 4x100 in 2011.
“That was another once-in-a-lifetime, but for me it was from a different perspective,” Roseman said. “I was more of a fan watching in the stands. Dana did her thing with Aisha in the hurdles and Danny in the jumps with Lanae. I had the luxury to sit back and watch it.”
BOTH ROSEMAN AND MURDOCK saw Ryan Thrush’s ability at an early age and talked about their “six-year” plan for the standout runner when he landed in junior high.
Their work with him and Thrush’s ability to shine on the big stage was exhibit No. 1 on how a coaching staff is successful in putting an athlete in the right position at the perfect time.
Thrush holds the No. 1 spots on the team’s honor roll in the 400, 800 and 1,600 runs and he’s No. 8 in the 200 dash. That’s what the coaching staff had to figure out when it came to gunning for medals in the postseason.
“Danny and I always worked really well together. We’d finish each other’s sentences, but we’d still bring different things to the table and with Ryan, that worked really well because I would look at things from a distance coach’s perspective and Danny from a sprint coach,” Roseman said. “We’d try this and that and we thought we finally found our miler in ninth grade. Little did we know.”
“With Ryan, it was never Doug losing his distance guy and me getting a sprinter,” Murdock said. “He would’ve been very successful in the mile. I’m not sure he would’ve been a state champion or not, though.”
And that’s what the staff had to figure out. Thrush broke the school record in the 1,600 as a sophomore, his second year to states in the event. But his overall foot speed — a long-time favorite phrase by both coaches — led Thrush into the shorter races. He broke the school mark in the 800 his senior year at 1:50.89, but in the end, gold was greater than multiple lesser medals and he reeled off back-to-back gold runs in the 400 in 2016 and 2017.
“We hashed that out over and over again,” Roseman remembered. “It was a 50/50 call. Had events come in different order, maybe he’d have run the 800. Asking him to run both, he might have medaled in both, but not a gold and we both agreed to put all the eggs in one basket.
“Ryan is one of the rare instances where the kid who works the hardest was the kid with the most talent.”
ROSEMAN’S coaching career ends with plenty of rewarding experiences, again, not just settling on the brilliance of state title teams or super-talented state medalists.
“Kids come out for the sport for different reasons. Some love track. Some are trying to get in shape for another sport. Some like it, but it’s not their favorite sport. And some of them actually want to have fun,” Roseman said. “Others are there because they want to win and you really have to figure out why they’re there and what they want and then hopefully come to some terms to where we’re giving them what they want and giving the team what it deserves.
“Kids go from essentially a child to an adult and go through their career as we watch them mature and grow up,” Roseman summed up. There are a lot of special people. When you’re out there running with them, you form relationships through coaching. You’re going through the same thing together and you find out what makes kids click when you’re out there with them doing the same thing.”