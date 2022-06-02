SHIPPENSBURG — Annual trips to the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships and coming back home with state medals has become standard fare for the Brookville Raiders.
This year, the Raiders took four entries to Shippensburg University and came back with three medals and another performance that improved on seeding.
That’s 24 medals in 14 outdoor state meets dating back to 2008, including medals in seven out of eight opportunities over the last four trips to states in the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays. It’s doubtful that any District 9 program has matched that standard over such a long period of time.
“It’s a great tradition. We want to keep it going,” said Raiders senior Hunter Geer, who ran the anchor leg on the fifth-place 4x100 and the second leg on the eighth-place 4x400 relay. He was also the lone leg back from last year’s 4x100 eighth-place medal finish.
Geer’s head coach Dan Murdock concurred and was more than satisfied with how his state contingent managed through a weekend that had a two-hour storm delay Friday afternoon before finishing in near perfect weather on Saturday.
“It’s now the expectation,” Murdock said. “We were on the way home and they’re talking about it. They don’t even know who will be on it. It’s kind of cool it’s become the expectation and it’s that way in any sport once you start being successful.”
Murdock used the “P” word again.
“This meet in general, we were essentially perfect,” Murdock said Tuesday. “Everybody ran their best. You don’t usually get that at the state meet. It really couldn’t have gone much better. It was really hard to be disappointed at all.”
Joining Geer on the 4x100 was junior Brayden Kunselman, sophomore Jack Pete and senior Ian Pete while Geer, both Petes and sophomore Jack Gill made up the 4x400 relay.
Pete made it a three-medal weekend with his fourth-place medal in the 300 hurdles, putting him in special company with just two other three-plus medalists in a single year in program history. Ian Thrush won three in 2018 and four in 2019 while Dillon Olson won three in 2019, two in both hurdles races.
WITH ALL THREE MEDAL FINISHES clinched before Saturday’s finals provided the races were finished, Pete combined with Kunselman his brother Jack and Geer to finish fifth in 43.54 seconds behind Bartram Motivation (42.62), Holy Redeemer (43.16), Washington (43.31) and Beaver Falls (43.51), and ahead of Wyomissing (43.63), Aliquippa (43.65) and Paul Robeson (43.99).
Kunselman, the opening leg and valuable addition after joining the team later in the season, handed off the Jack Pete to open things up.
“It’s my first PIAA medal, so it’s a surreal feeling,” said Kunselman. “I’m glad I came out this year and I had a lot of fun the last couple weeks, so I’m glad to be here.
“It couldn’t have been a better setup for us getting a top three seeding and then handing off to Jack today, we were just hoping to get a top five coming into this weekend and when we took third Friday, we had higher hopes, so it’s just an amazing feeling.”
Pete’s personal story of recovering from an ACL surgery he had in September of 2020 is impressive enough. He was cleared for competition in basketball last June and after a strong basketball season without even wearing a knee brace, he helped his team win two state medals.
“Usually as soon as I get the baton from Brayden, I’m off to the races trying to catch him to set up for the finish,” Jack said. “I wasn’t thinking about the wind today down the back stretch because I was focused, so I’m not sure if it played a part in anything.
“It’s so much fun. Being on a relay is a big part of it. Handing off and getting the baton and getting it to a teammate, setting them up for success, it’s a lot of fun.”
“Once we kind of got the four who were our fastest, we knew it was a real possibility,” Murdock said. “Obviously, we didn’t know that at the beginning of the year. I didn’t think we had quite the speed to run sub-43. I thought we could run 43.2, 43.3 and that’s what we ran and where we were at max because of the training we’ve done and the injuries and weather. Give us three more weeks, we might have a 42, but that’s the way it works. I told the guys once we’re under 44, we’re in medal range and that’s what we did.”
It always comes down to working the best handoffs in the most challenging of situations and simulating that setup was the goal in practice.
“They’ve been really good with handoffs. Again, it all came down to kids doing what’s asked of them. With the alternates, mostly Nick Shaffer, Charlie Krug and Jacob Murdock, I had them running beside the guys doing handoffs to simulate being in a big meet with all that extra distraction,” Murdock said.
“Those guys are all pretty savvy athletes in general with big moments in other sports, so I don’t think they were rattled at all sometimes by the carnage that happens in the 4x1. The handoffs were wild. It was a dogfight there and they got through the zones and weren’t fazed by that. That was the big thing and they had really good passes both days.”
Friday, the four qualified third with a 43.35 behind Motivation (42.74) and Holy Redeemer (43.31).
“Friday was different,” Geer said. “We knew we had to run our best race. We knew we had to do that today too, but we knew if we got the stick around and finished, we were medaling. But there was less pressure (Saturday).
“That was my goal this year, let’s go medal,” Geer said. “We got Brayden into the mix and that’s when everything like the doors opened. Once we got him, we knew we were getting a medal.”
IAN PETE then won his 300 medal with a fourth-place finish in 39.98 seconds. Southern Columbia senior Jake Rose won both hurdles races for the second straight year, taking the 300s this time in 38.91 seconds. Seneca’s Ryan Miller was second in 39.31 with Daquan McGraw finishing third in 39.43.
“To run a PB both days pretty much, I’m happy with that,” said Pete, who qualified fifth on Friday with a preliminary time of 39.83. “That was my goal. I was seeded fourth for the finals and finished fourth, so I can’t complain.”
Pete was seeded fourth going into the weekend at 40.42 and hadn’t run a sub-40 yet until he got to Shippensburg. In the final, he was in sixth place with about 150 meters left before catching two runners on the home stretch.
“I got out a little slow and I knew I had to pick it up in the last 150 if I wanted to get a high medal, so I did it,”
Murdock saw the same start.
“I think he was on the wrong leg the first three hurdles maybe and then he got it together,” Murdock said. “When he was on the fourth hurdle and it looked like he was going to get seventh, I figured it was the price of getting a medal in the 4x400 and he’s out of gas. That’s the way it goes, but he found something after hurdle sixth and brought it home.
“If fresh, Ian was the second or third best hurdler, but we don’t go down there and do one event. They’re all in it for more races and whatever they’re asked to do.”
Pete’s work ethic, basically, paid off in the end.
“He worked hard the entire weekend,” assistant coach and hurdles coach Dana MacBeth said. “He gave it all he had and wasn’t going to finish seventh or eighth in the 300s. I was super-proud of his hard work and dedication with his relays.”
THEN IN THE FINAL RACE of the afternoon on Saturday and Pete’s sixth overall for the weekend, he anchored the eighth-place 4x400 relay that started with Gill, Geer and his brother Jack. Their time was 3:30.94.
“I didn’t have much gas,” Pete confirmed afterward “The plan was to give it all I got. Hunter and I especially, it was our last race and give it all our heart and see what we could do.”
Friday, the 4x400 qualified sixth with a 3:27.16, cutting over three seconds off their season-best 3:30.63 it ran at districts the week before.
“In my mind we were the fifth or sixth best team in the 4x4 but we just kind of ran out of gas because of what I asked those guys to do all weekend all long,” Murdock said. “I didn’t think we were ready for 3:27 on Friday, but I thought we could run 3:28 high and after I watched that race, we could’ve saved a little more time, but the younger guys are going to learn those things.”
The key addition as the season went along was adding Geer to the relay. He ran the fastest split on Friday with a 50.71, then ran a low 51 on Saturday.
“It almost never happens. All four ran their fastest split Friday. That just never happens,” Murdock said. “Once we figured out that we had a pretty good 4x4, we were one leg away from being really good and we threw Hunter in it and he ran a 52 high, I think at the Brookville Invitational and that was the first time he ever ran it.”
WHILE SEEDED 19TH IN THE 4X800 RELAY, the Raiders foursome of Gill, seniors Garner McMaster and Calvin Doolittle, and sophomore Cole Householder finished 13th with an 8:28.73. That was almost four seconds faster than their D9 runner-up time the previous weekend and just a click better than their season-best 8:28.77 run at the Redbank Valley Invitational.
They nearly bested D9 champion Kane, which finished right ahead of them in 12th at 8:27.28. Hughesville won the title with an 8:04.31. The eighth-place medal finisher Greenville ran a 8:16.87.
“We were just trying to have fun in the 4x800,” said Gill of his first of two relay legs on Saturday. “We knew we weren’t going to win it and wanted to place as high as we could and we were able to do that.”
It was Gill (2:05.64), McMaster (2:06.85), Doolittle (2:04.85) and Householder (2:11) with splits in a finals-only setup this year with two heats on Saturday only.
“We changed the order and they were all for it,” Murdock said. “It’s been that way all year. There’s never been any questioning anything. It’s really been nice in that respect and it was a great year for them.”
Lady Raiders coach Doug Roseman and distance and middle-distance coach for both teams agreed with the ease of coaching the distance relay. A state medalist himself back in 1985 with a fifth-place 4x800 relay, he more than appreciated his athletes’ work ethic all season.
“I could give them a workout and didn’t have to keep an eye on them them,” said Roseman, who coached his last state meet as he retires after 30 seasons. “They hit whatever splits and did exactly what they were supposed to do. Jack, for a sophomore, he was leading by example and Cole, you can’t say enough about him coming off his knee surgery. He was a very gutsy kid.”
The relay finished the season with its best three races in consecutive weekends basically.
“That’s very difficult to do in the distance races,” Roseman said. “For them to have their best three races the last three races of the year, that’s difficult to do. I’m really proud of them.
“Their postsseason was just like every single day of the season. They did everything we ever asked. It was 100 percent all the time and they were very, very deserving to be there and I can’t say enough about their work ethic and dedication.”