CLARION — Ashton Rex scored four of the five Central Clarion touchdowns in the third quarter as the Wildcats put up 33 points in the frame to turn a 13-0 halftime lead into a 46-0 lead after three quarters and eventually a 46-14 victory over Moniteau last Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
From 13-0 to 39-0 with four touchdowns and 26 points in a span of just 2:31 on the clock. Rex’s last TD of the night put the Wildcats up 46-0 at the 3:30 mark of the quarter.
“I’m not sure if it was the Senior Night stuff or what with us coming out a bit sluggish in that first half,” said Wildcats head coach Davey Eggleton, whose team hiked its unbeaten record to 7-0. “We felt there were some plays we should have made. A dropped pass here, a bad throw there. We need to set that extra stuff aside and be ready to play. The guys really responded in the second half.”
At the start of the third quarter, Rex took the opening kickoff and raced 74 yards for a touchdown. After a penalty on the extra point try, the Wildcats attempted to go for two, but the pass failed, and Central Clarion led 19-0 with 11:47 to play in the third.
“We saw something on film where we thought we could get one there and Ashton did a nice job in finding a hole and taking it all the way back,” said Eggleton.
Two plays after the kickoff return, Rex intercepted a pass and raced 31 yards for another touchdown. This time the point-after kick by Thomas Uckert was good and the Wildcats led 26-0 at the 11:00 mark.
A fumble recovery on the first play of the Warriors’ next drive gave the ball back to Central Clarion at the Moniteau 23. Three plays later, Dawson Smail scored on an 8-yard TD pass from Jase Ferguson just 42 seconds after Rex’s pick-six.
Moniteau ran two more plays before a fumble gave the ball to Central Clarion at the Warriors’ 32. This time, Ferguson connected with Rex again on the first play from 32 yards out, but the point-after kick sailed wide leaving the score 39-0 with 9:29 to play to end the quick barrage.
The Wildcats’ final score came when another fumble recovery led to an eight-play and would be capped off by a 16-yard touchdown pass from Ferguson to Rex. Uckert’s point-after put the Wildcats up 46-0 with 3:30 to play in the third.
“The guys really responded coming out in the second half,” said Eggleton. “We just talked about making those plays that we were missing in the first half. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that many scoring plays in such a short amount of time.”
Moniteau scored twice in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Trent Beachem and a 6-yard run from Hunter Stalker with Beachem scoring on the two-point conversion after the second touchdown to set the final.
In the first half, the Wildcats scored twice when Tommy Smith scored on a 15-yard touchdown reception near the end of the first quarter with just 1:31 remaining while Braylon Beckwith scored on a one-yard run in the second quarter which gave the Wildcats the 13-0 halftime lead.
NOTES: The Wildcats visit DuBois Friday. ... Ferguson finished 10-for-20 passing for 202 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Rex caught three passes for 93 yards while Smail caught three passes for 64 yards, and Smith caught two for 42. Connor Kopnitsky rushed nine times for 40 yards while Ferguson added 32 yards on five attempts. ... Stalker rushed 24 times for 117 yards to lead Moniteau. Matt Martino added 60 yards on 12 carries.