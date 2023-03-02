The District 9 Chapter of the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association inducted its 23nd class into the district’s Hall of Fame Saturday prior to the finals of the Class 2A championships at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium. This year’s inductees were (left to right), Kody Young (Punxsutawney), Tom Sleigh (DuBois), J.P. Kirkpatrick (Redbank Valley), Jeff Lindermuth (Brookville) and Randy Evans (Redbank Valley).