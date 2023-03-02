CLARION — Among the five-man District 9 Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2023 were three former wrestlers and current officials that, back in the day and currently, are tied together pretty close.
Redbank Valley’s first 100-win wrestler J.P. Kirkpatrick, former Bulldogs wrestler and longtime official Randy Evans and Brookville’s Jeff Lindermuth, another former standout wrestler and veteran official, were joined in this year’s Hall of Fame class by other standout wrestlers in DuBois’ Tom Sleigh, Punxsutawney’s Kody Young.
As it turned out, Evans and Lindermuth worked the tournament, including two finals bouts together. Hall of Fame Chairman Bob Imhof said that’s the first time that’s ever happened in District 9.
Evans was a 1982 graduate of Redbank Valley who won two District 9 titles. Not long after he graduated, he started officiating freestyle under USA Wrestling and then got his PIAA patch in 1991.
Two years later, Evans talked former Raiders standout Jeff Lindermuth into officiating.
“I think I bought him a beer,” Evans laughed when recalling how he convinced Lindermuth to join the officiating ranks.
Beer or not, it wasn’t a hard sell to Lindermuth, who was the Raiders’ first two-time regional champion. He also won two district titles and won two state medals, finishing with 97 career wins.
“I thought about it, I was still young and it was pretty good money at that time,” Lindermuth said. “I figured I could do it on the weekends and get some extra money. So it was easy when Randy talked to me.”
Evans has worked the state individual tournament 12 times and the state dual tournament six times. Lindermuth has done eight state tournaments and two team tournaments. He values his accomplishments on the mat both ways.
“It’s a tough question. I’m proud of both,” Lindermuth said. “If I had to look back, there’s not much I would change.”
Kirkpatrick, says Imhof, was District 9’s first three-time regional champion. The 1991 Bulldogs graduate finished with a sparkling 114-12-2 career record. His lone dual season loss, ironically, came at the hands of Lindermuth. He was a two-time state medalist, finishing second and third his junior and senior seasons.
Now working at the Energy Harbor Beaver Valley Nuclear Site as a plant water manager for the past 17 years, Kirkpatrick still could feel the Tippin wrestling vibes, even though it’s an entirely new facility since he toiled on the mats there.
“Just the memories of wrestling, competing against other opponents and the nerves, it brought it right back,” Kirkpatrick said. “Having my dad (Gary) and Eric (Gourley) there with me during the presentation, Eric has always been my best friend, it means a lot.”
Kirkpatrick graciously thanked the individuals who helped him succeed and Evans was on the short list.
“My junior and senior year, if you look at any of the videos I have, Randy is sitting at the edge of the mat or in the front row cheering me on,” Kirkpatrick recalled. “He went to states every year that I want to help and coach. There was a move I used at districts and regionals, he told me when I needed to use it against a guy. He was very integral to my career and of course Ben Kundick. I can’t say enough about him and Mike Kundick when he coached me in JOs.”
Evans was thrilled to have both Lindermuth and Kirkpatrick in the same Hall of Fame class.
“J.P. and I go way back and we were tight. I just remember watching the matches,” Evans said. “I wasn’t reffing PIAA then, so I’d would tell him what he need to look for when he wrestled someone. It worked out good.
“I couldn’t ask for anyone better to get into the Hall of Fame with, Jeff and J.P. We all came from the same group.”
Kirkpatrick thanked the committee for his induction, echoing thought shared by many former wrestlers.
“Wrestling has taught me to strive to be the best person in every life situation. It’s not only taught me how to win, but also how to lose,” he said. “It’s taught me to have grit, tenacity, drive, determination to meet goals that I have set forth. These characteristics not only defined me as a wrestler, but I also continue to apply them to my daily life.”