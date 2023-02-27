PITTSBURGH — Up three points with under three minutes left in the first half, the Brookville Raiders hand their hands full with Perry Traditional Academy.
Raiders head coach Dalton Park was sold on Perry’s five-win record being misleading. He also knew his team could play much better.
And indeed they did, turning a 13-10 lead into a 37-12 advantage by the 7:05 mark of the fourth quarter. The Raiders’ 46-19 win over the Commodores at Brashear High School secured a state playoff berth and landed them in the District 5/8/9 Class 3A Sub-Regional Championship against D5 champion Bedford next Thursday at a D5 site to be determined.
The Raiders, now 21-2, just had to dial it in a little bit to get rolling.
“Up to (13-10) that point, we weren’t playing together,” said Park, noting that Perry’s funky zone defense had them on their heels a little bit. “They played their zone a little different than we’re used to … We started finding the guys on the opposite side cutting down low and that was the difference in where things started to change.”
Despite hampered with foul trouble, junior swingman Jack Pete turned in a physical 14 points and 11 rebounds while Clayton Cook finished with 13 points and eight points. Noah Peterson was the third double-figure scorer with 11 points.
But the defense was there at the start and certainly keyed the win, especially in the decisive 24-2 run that covered a whopping 12:54 of game clock.
The Commodores (5-18) were 8-for-36 from the floor and committed 17 turnovers. The only two points they scored in the third quarter came on free throws as the Raiders, who led 22-10 at intermission, outscored them 13-2 in the third and took a 35-12 lead into the final quarter.
The Raiders also rebounded Perry, 37-23.
“We’re usually the quicker team and they were quicker than us in some areas and that was good for us to see that,” Park said. “I felt we were leaving our feet too much and it felt like they were getting 70 percent of those 50/50 rebounds and maybe that’s why it felt worse than was the rebounding really was. They were getting the loose balls.”
Perry’s first field goal since the Quinsaun Reese cut it to 13-10 in the second quarter came from Daiquon Boleky at the 6:05 mark of the fourth to make it 37-14.
No Perry player reached double figures in scoring. Jelani Saunders scored eight points to lead the Commodores.
“Perry played hard tonight and they were missing players and it’s hard to do that when you’re missing guys, so credit to them for giving us a game early until we could finally break it open,” Park said. “They’re playing a lot of 5A and 6A schools and I know Allderdice is a great team and they lost to them twice this year. They deserved to play in a game like this due to the schedule they played and it only makes the kids better.”
Regardless of Thursday’s result, the Raiders will play either the WPIAL third-place or fifth-place finishers at what appears to be a District 9 site on March 11.
“I told the kids this was a big game because if we lose, we go home,” Park said. “There might have been some stiffness at the beginning with that, but we need that pressure and learn to play with that … So we have that experience and maybe next week we won’t be tight. It was a slow start tonight, but we played well.”
BROOKVILLE 46, PERRY 19
Score By Quarters
Brookville 10 12 13 11 — 46
Perry 6 4 2 7 — 19
Brookville –46
Kellan Haines 1 0-0 2, Noah Peterson 5 0-0 11, Jack Pete 7 0-2 14, Clayton Cook 4 5-8 13, Connor Marshall 1 0-0 2, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kornbau 0 0-0 0, Zayden Jordan 1 0-0 2, Carter Mackins 0 0-0 0, Jake Semeyn 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Lucas 0 0-0 0, Jesse Lucas 0 0-0 0, Jerry McDermid 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-11 46.
Perry –19
Steve Hale 0 0-0 0, Quinsaun Reese 3 1-4 7, Jelani Saunders 3 2-4 8, Daiquon Boleky 1 0-0 2, Amir Criswell 1 0-0 2, Damon Gilmore 0 0-0 0, Latae Littlejohn 0 0-0 0, Demire Frison 0 0-0 0, Keith Johnson 0 0-0 0, Jordell Cabbagestalk 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3-8 19.
3-pointers: Brookville 1 (Peterson).