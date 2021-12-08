The last time a varsity basketball game was played at Brookville Area High School, Hershey Kisses were flying around.
That’s because the Raiders were celebrating their PIAA semifinal 46-44 win over Bishop Guilfoyle as Hunter Geer’s basket with 1:18 left in the game proved to be the difference. From there, the Raiders went on to lose 75-53 in the PIAA Class 3A Championship game in Hershey to District 4’s Loyalsock.
The Raiders lost two seniors from that 23-3 dream season and they’ll host Union Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in the first-round matchup of the four-team setup that includes Warren and Brockway, who will play at 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Raiders also host their tip-off tournament at the same time, facing Clearfield prior to the boys at 6 p.m. The other first-round game starts at 3 p.m. when the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions meet North Clarion.
Saturday’s schedule starts at 2 p.m. with the girls’ consolation game. The first-round boys’ losers play at 3:30 before the girls’ and boys’ finals go at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
The schedules continue for both Brookville teams and the C-L girls next week as the Raiders visit Ridgway and host Elk County Catholic next Wednesday and Friday. The Lady Raiders visit Oil City Tuesday and Elk County Catholic next Friday.
The Lady Lions host Moniteau Tuesday and travel to Redbank Valley next Thursday.
RAIDERS AT GREENVILLE — Brookville’s wrestling season begins at the Sheetz Kickoff Classic in Greenville.
At this point, the Raiders are schedule to face four teams — Meadville (10:10 a.m.), Greenville (11:20 a.m.), Cranberry (12:30 p.m.), Saegertown (2:50 p.m.) and Conneaut Area (4 p.m.), but reports of COVID-19 issues at Conneaut early in the week may wipe out that matchup, and/or change the schedule.
Next Wednesday, the Raiders are at home against DuBois.
SWIMMERS OPEN — Brookville’s swimming and diving season begins at home at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Oil City.
Both squads are home again next Tuesday against Clearfield at 6 p.m.
LIONS OPEN ON ROAD — The Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball season begins Saturday at Grove City.
In what was supposed to be a two-game weekend turned into a single-game setup with Grove City as the Lions and Eagles start with junior varsity starting at 12:30 p.m.
A busy start to the season for the Lions has them visiting Ridgway Monday, and Moniteau next Wednesday before hosting Redbank Valley next Friday.