BROOKVILLE — The color purple signifies royalty.
If it had anything to do with how the Brookville Raiders played defense Tuesday night, the color was suitable.
It was actually Purple Night for the Raiders’ big District 9 League game against Elk County Catholic — a fund-raiser in conjunction with Turner Syndrome Awareness Month — and while many fans came dressed in purple, the Raiders put on a royally impressive effort in shutting down the Crusaders to their lowest point total in their rich program history.
Raiders 34, Crusaders 16.
The Raiders limited the Crusaders to 9.8 percent shooting.
Yes, that’s right. The Crusaders were 4-for-41 from the field.
And the Raiders were out-rebounded, 26-23, giving up 16 offensive rebounds. It was just a bizarre night of poor shooting that likely the Crusaders have never experienced.
The 16 points were three less points than the Crusaders scored in a 41-19 PIAA playoff loss to Sewickley Academy in 2010.
“To me that makes that 16 even bigger because of ECC’s hard work on the boards, because they got opportunities and our defense still put a hand up in their face and pushed them out and made them reset,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park. “So that’s what I’m really pleased about.”
The Crusaders were 2-for-18 in the first half, missing their first 15 shots from the floor to start the game, then missed their first 10 shots of the third quarter and wound up going 2-for-23 in the second half.
“Brookville certainly had a lot to do with what we shot and it wasn’t very good,” Crusaders head coach Aaron Straub said. “There’s always a reason the ball doesn’t go into the hole. It’s not karma, it’s not misfortune, it’s just that they played good defense and maybe we rushed it a little bit and maybe we didn’t do a good job focusing on what we needed to be focused on tonight.
“The kids played hard. Brookville played hard and it was much more than just shooting the ball. We were not very good at executing any number of offensive things that we tried to do … and it’s attributed to Brookville. They have a great team … they guard the ball as well as anyone we’ve seen in a couple years and if you can guard the ball, you are going to be successful and they certainly guarded the ball.”
The night was dimmed even more for the Crusaders when they lost their leading scorer Jordan Wasko to what appeared to be a series lower leg injury when he slipped catching the ball with 2:15 left in the game and the Raiders leading 30-16.
The Raiders clinched at least a share of the D9 League title, improving to 8-1 in the league. They can clinch their second league title in a row outright with a win at Bradford Friday. The Raiders won their 14th straight game, improving to 17-2, avenging a 50-47 loss to the Crusaders in St. Marys back on Dec. 16.
“These guys have worked hard and Elk County has worked hard and I don’t want to take anything from them,” Park said. “But I’m with my guys and know what the put into this and their expectations and I know what expectations I put on them and make them believe that they can do things. … It meant a lot to us to come in tonight and get this win so we can show ourselves that hard work pays and we can show the younger kids that hard work pays and it just helps the whole program.”
The Raiders led from start to finish, 6-0 to start the game, 10-2 by the end of the first quarter and 15-8 by halftime. It’s the closest the Crusaders got the rest of the game, 17-10 in the third quarter being the only other time.
But the Raiders had their top two scorers and rebounders in foul trouble as Clayton Cook and Jack Pete battled problems all night. Both combined to pick up three personals within a 19-second span early in the second quarter with Cook getting called for two of them and going to the bench for the rest of the first half at the 6:41 mark.
Cook’s fourth personal came at the 1:35 mark of the third and he went to the bench until the start of the fourth. He finished the game without fouling out. Pete picked up his fourth at the 6:34 mark of the fourth, then fouled out with 2:21 remaining and the Raiders leading by 14 points.
All of it was more than offset by defense and ball control as the Raiders kept the Crusaders off the scoreboard and committed just 10 turnovers. They outscored the Crusaders 14-3 in the fourth quarter, securing their eighth win when they limited teams to less than 30 points.
The foul trouble changed the pace of the Raiders’ game-planning, the defensive plan never did.
“I wasn’t worried about (the slow pace) if it wasn’t exciting for the fans or anyone else, it was for us and I was looking to extend the game and get time off the clock to get those guys where I could get them back into the game and play them,” Park said.
Senior point guard Connor Marshall, under plenty of defensive pressure doing the bulk of the ball-handling, wound up as the lone double-figure scorer in the game with 11 points, sinking 9 of 12 free throws as the Raiders went 15-for-22 overall. Cook managed to finish with nine points, going 5-for-6 from the line in the fourth. Pete scored three points, but still collected 11 rebounds.
Michael Jacobs scored six points while Colby Nussbaum added five points.
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY, Feb. 4
Brookville 49, Punxsutawney 31
Just a few hours after a hotly contested afternoon of District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet Championship Wrestling was capped by another Brookville title, the Raiders basketball team kept the theme going with a white-hot night shooting.
Finishing off the season sweep of the visiting Chucks, the Raiders shot nearly 60 percent from the floor (21-for-37) in a 49-31 victory that ran their winning streak to 13 straight and record to 16-2 going into Tuesday’s showdown with Elk County Catholic.
“I told the guys in the locker room that I wasn’t worried about Tuesday because Tuesday doesn’t matter if we don’t win this one,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “So I told them to start the game like we did on Senior Night (win over Redbank Valley). The energy we had on Senior Night, if we can carry that out, we’ll be in good shape.”
As they did against Redbank Valley, the Raiders jumped on the Chucks (4-14) early, extending to a 17-4 lead by the 3:46 mark of the first quarter when Connor Marshall nailed the first of his three first-half 3-pointers.
The Raiders were 9-for-11 from the field in the first eight minutes, leading 22-8. It was Marshall and Clayton Cook leading the way. Marshall scored nine of his 17 points in the first half on three triples while Cook scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, sinking 10 of 13 from the field while collecting eight rebounds.
“I think the guys knew the importance of the game and we got Clayton established early and the last time we played them, we struggled to get him the ball,” Park said. “Connor can shoot. We’ve been enticing him to shoot more, but he’s always bringing the ball down and get left out of that sometimes, so it’s very good to see him shooting it. He’s probably one of our best practice shooters we have.”
The Raiders led 31-13 by halftime and by as many as 26 points at 46-23 after Marshall’s final basket at the 5:29 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Chucks didn’t put any player into double-figure scoring with Zach Presloid finishing with nine points. The Chucks struggled from the field, making just 10 of 33 shots, while getting out-rebounded 26-13.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1
Brookville 57, Redbank Valley 34
Strong out of the gate, the Brookville Raiders basketball team blitzed visiting Redbank Valley early on and cruised to a win on Senior Night.
The Raiders rolled to their 12th straight win and improved to 15-2. Despite the strong run, head coach Dalton Park was looking for more intensity off the opening tip. He got it.
After Redbank Valley’s Kieran Fricko’s 3-pointer cut it to 6-5 midway through the first quarter, the Raiders embarked on a 24-3 run that put them up 30-8 with 1:23 left in the first half after Connor Marshall’s basket.
“When it’s Senior Night, I don’t need to pump them up. They get pumped up on their own. I shouldn’t need to anyway, but they were,” Park said. “It showed in the way they played. Tonight, our guys played very well together. I can’t coach that all the time. It’s them wanting to play with each other and not being afraid to give the ball up to their teammates. I’m very happy with that. Hopefully we can keep building on it.”
Senior Clayton Cook and junior Jack Pete once again led the scoring parade that saw nine different players in the scoring column. Cook hit 7 of 11 shots and finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Pete sparked the first-half run with four steals in the half and wound up scoring 13 points with 10 rebounds. Kellen Haines scored nine points.
The Raiders forced 11 first-half turnovers and 16 overall, leading 32-12 after Cook’s putback just beat the halftime buzzer.
Cook put the Raiders up by as many as 21 at 36-15 at the 4:59 mark of the third before the Bulldogs got it back within 13 at 38-25 with Fricko’s basket with under two minutes to go in the third.
But that’s as close as it got as the Raiders built it up two 23 twice in the fourth, including the final score.
No Bulldog got into double-figure scoring with Mason Clouse scoring eight points and Breckin Minich coming off the bench to score eight as well. Cam Wagner’s basket at the 4:26 mark of the third was the Bulldogs’ first non 3-pointer they made in the game.
The Raiders’ seniors honored were Cook, Connor Marshall, Noah Peterson and Isaac Hetrick.