CLARION — Definitely two of silver linings from last weekend’s District 9 Class 2A Tournament for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team were the title runs from sophomore Cole Householder and senior Jackson Zimmerman.
Householder repeated as D9 champion, cruising to a 3-0 run at 127 pounds with two pins and a technical fall. Ranked No. 4 in the state by papowerwrestling.com going into last weekend, he claimed his repeat with a first-period pin of No. 3 seed Cole Neil of St. Marys.
“Cole is one of those guys who wants to be great and this time of the year, you don’t want to be out there longer than you have to be,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “We preach to get on and get off the mat if you can and he just put together a good weekend.
“Today was phase one of three. The goal is to advance and he put a little icing on top of that with the pin in the finals.”
Zimmerman, searching for his first D9 title in his third trip to the finals at 189, grinded through a tough bracket. Ranked No. 6, he meet No. 9 and third-seeded Carter Chamberlain of Clearfield in the finals and didn’t give up a takedown in a 5-2 win.
“Tremendous hips, some of the best I’ve seen in our program ever,” Klepfer said of Zimmerman. “He’s really hard to take down and we just have a game plan that he’s sticking to every time and it’s really working for him. He won a weight class with three of the top seven or eight kids in the state in it. He’s a very smart kid, one of our leaders and came up short last year after beating (Brockway’s Seth Stewart) a kid he lost to a couple times. It’s nice to see him get over that hump.”
That makes it 36 straight seasons that the Raiders featured at least one D9 champion at the district tournament and every season but two since 1975.
Considering the Raiders’ recent run that’s saw them bring home 53 titles since 2011, it’s been three or more in all but one of those seasons until this year.
Regardless, a promising postseason still lies in front of both Raiders.
Householder, now 32-5, didn’t take long in his title run, pinning Port Allegany’s Clayton Kiser and tech falling Cranberry’s Brandon Murray to reach the finals. Householder didn’t take long with Neil either, pinning him in 91 seconds. He majored him during their dual meeting, 15-4.
“Wrestling someone more than once in a season, you don’t want to let them get an edge on you by letting him get closer the next time, so going out and pinning him again is really big,” Householder said of his rematch. “I feel really good. I think the two-week break, some may have hurt, but it helped me.”
Householder agreed with his coach on being efficient in getting wins.
“My goal was to get on and off the mat as fast as we could,” he said. “We saw where we had tons of injuries in the room and for us who have high expectations for the end of the season, we just want to get off the mat so we don’t have injuries.”
Zimmerman went into the weekend 0-2 in the finals, losing 6-2 to the Rovers’ Stewart last year and getting pinned by Brockway’s Noah Bash as a sophomore in the 172 finals.
“I’ve had a tough go of it in the district finals, but this year I finally put it all together and came out with gold,” said Zimmerman, who improved to 32-4.
Zimmerman scored the opening points with a first-period takedown. Chamberlain escaped, then escaped from bottom eight seconds into the second period to tie it at 2-2. Down to start the third, Zimmerman was let up by Chamberlain 24 seconds into the period. But instead of taking down Zimmerman, it was Zimmerman’s counter move that scored a two-pointer and set the final with 15 seconds left in the bout.
Chamberlain advanced to the final after beating defending D9 champion and the No. 11 Stewart of Brockway in the semifinals.
“I had a game plan going into the match. I know what he attacks with and know what he does so I stuck to the game plan,” Zimmerman said. “I know in most matches I have good enough defense where if I can get the first takedown, I can control the rest of the match. I got that first takedown and never really looked back.”
It’s now on to the next step and Zimmerman, like all others, know it’s time to file away districts.
“We’re all 0-0. I just have to put together and good tournament,” Zimmerman said.