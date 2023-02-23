CLARION — Taking nothing for granted Tuesday night, the Brookville Raiders jumped on Moniteau early and cruised their fourth District 9 Class 3A title in five years — last year was title-less because no other D9 team entered the playoffs — and 14th in program history.
The Raiders’ 63-37 handling of Moniteau at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium got the Raiders some D9 hardware, but nothing else yet.
Now dropping into a District 5/8/9 Sub-Regional semifinal setup, the Raiders head to Pittsburgh City League (District 8) territory Friday night against Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear High School at 7 p.m.
Perry is 5-16. Moniteau fell to 12-11. The Raiders improved to 20-2.
Expected to beat the Warriors? Probably. Perry? Sure they’re the likely favorite, but there are no guarantees at this point of the year especially with a state playoff berth on the line against Perry.
Again, nothing guaranteed even as the team spun its 17th straight win, or its longest winning streak since the 1987-88 team won its first 25 games before finishing 25-2.
“I have fallen for the ‘We’re better than the other team before’ and we’re not going to fall for that,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park, whose team became the 13th squad in program history to reach 20 wins. “We’re not going to fall for that and if anything we’ll try to do what we did tonight (on Friday). And if we can’t, we’re going to play hard. My biggest goal is to keep the speed of the game up where it’s going to get here in a week or so. It’s very hard when you’re practicing against yourself with your own players.”
The Raiders, like many times this year, buried their foe early and often and against Moniteau, it was an 8-0 lead to start with a 21-9 advantage by the end of the first quarter. The Raiders built their advantage to as high as 33-13 by the 3:49 mark of the second quarter.
“That was very important. As I told our guys, Moniteau has five guys who can play, but our defense kind of helped shut them down,” Park said. “To establish the feeling that a team has to work hard for every shot, that’s what we wanted to make them feel from the beginning.”
Senior guard Noah Peterson, even more than his fleet-footed teammates, looked like he was shot out of a cannon early on, scoring nine of his 13 points in the first quarter, making three steals in the first quarter along and finishing with six overall to go along with five rebounds.
“I felt Moniteau wasn’t up to the pace that we liked to play. We like to play the game quick and I guess I was in the right position,” Peterson said. “Clayton (Cook) passed out to me a couple times, I just took off. I found a couple guys and laid it in a couple times and it was just a good way to get us started in a big game like this.”
Peterson was one of four double-figure scorers for the Raiders. Cook sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor and finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Jack Pete finished with 12 points and seven rebounds while Connor Marshall scored eight of his 10 points in the second quarter on 5-of-7 shooting.
The Raiders shot it well again, going 29-for-49 from the floor for a hefty 59.2 percent.
“I thought Noah did a great job getting us running and doing that early on is what got us the lead and set the tone, getting the ball down the floor between him and Jack,” Park said. “I thought they played well together. We had a stretch there where I called a timeout and told them if we’re going to win, we’re going to do that together, not lose by being individuals and we turned that around and we played normal.”
Moniteau finished the second quarter with a 6-0 run to cut the halftime deficit to 33-19, then started the second half with a 5-1 run to get it back to 35-24 with 6:57 left in the third, but that’s as close as it got from there as the Raiders answered with a 9-0 run to bump it back to 20 at 44-24 after Pete’s basket at the 3:49 mark.
The Raiders led 53-31 after the third quarter, then outscored Moniteau 10-6 in the fourth, leading by as many as 26, which was the final margin.
Colton Thomas led Moniteau with 15 points, the lone Warrior to reach double figures.